DuBOIS — DuBois used a pair of dominant pitching performances as it swept a doubleheader from Marion Center with 7-0 and 1-0 victories at Showers Field Sunday.
In the opening game DuBois used some big hits in the first inning to take the early lead as it rode a dominant pitching performance by Jeremy Krise to a 7-0 win.
After Krise kept Marion Center off the board in the top of the first, the DuBois bats came up big in the home half of the frame.
Garrett Starr led off by driving a double into the left-field corner as he moved up to third when Krise grounded out to short.
Garrett Prosper then followed by ripping a double over the center fielder’s head to bring home Starr for what proved to be the game-winning run.
A throwing error on a ground ball to second base allowed Justin Swauger to reach safely to put runners on the corners with one away.
Jordan Frano followed by grounding out to first base, which allowed Prosper to come in to score the second run of the frame.
Next up was Alex Pasternak, who singled to center field to score Swauger from second to give DuBois a 3-0 lead after one inning.
Krise retired the side in order in both the second and third innings as the top of the order got things done for DuBois once again in the bottom of the third.
After a groundout started the inning, Krise drew a walk after fouling off several pitches to bring up Prosper, who came through with his second RBI double of the game down the line in left.
After a fly out resulted in the second out, Frano came through with DuBois’ second two-out RBI of the game with a single to left to score Prosper and stretch the lead to 5-0 after three innings.
Krise’s no-hit bid was broken up with two outs in the fourth when Clayton Coble reached on an infield single to short.
DuBois continued to build on its lead in the fifth when Ethan Spellen led off with a walk before Starr singled to right.
After a double steal put the runners on second and third, a fly out on the infield resulted in the first out of the frame.
Prosper then kept his strong day at the plate going by recording his third double of the day on a pitch driven into right-center field to score both Spellen and Starr.
Prosper finished the game 3-for-3 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Krise faced just one over the minimum in the fifth and sixth innings as he issued a lead off walk in the fifth and DuBois took a seven-run lead into the final inning of play.
After starting the top of the seventh with a strikeout, Krise allowed back-to-back singles off the bats of Brandon Gaston and Dylan Goss to put two aboard with one away.
Krise got out of the inning by forcing a groundout and a fly out in foul territory on the first-base side to preserve the shutout and give DuBois the 7-0 victory.
Game 2
DuBois 1,
Marion Center 0
Alex Pasternak followed up Jeremy Krise’s complete-game effort on the mound with one of his own in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader against Marion Center.
Just one week after Pasternak tossed a complete game in a win at Curwensville, he did it again against Marion Center. Pasternak scattered five hits and walked none while striking out eight. The two biggest strikeouts came in the bottome of the seventh inning.
With Post 17, the visiting team in Game 2, clinging to a 1-0 lead, Marion Center’s Matt Gaston led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching on a three-base error to right field. Pasternak got out of the jam by then striking out the next two batters before recording the final out on comebacker to the mound to end the game.
Post 17’s lone run came in the second when Justin Swauger singled went to third on Cullen Corle single and scored when Alex Beers reached on a infield error. Gauge Gulvas followed with a single to load the bases with one out, but DuBois wasn’t able to push any more runs across.
Marion Center’s Lightcap was just as good on the mound as he allowed just two DuBois baserunners the remainder of the way. He allowed just four hits in all and did not walk a batter in suffering the complete-game loss.
Chandler Ho singled for Post 17’s only other hit.
Ben Gaston had two hits to lead Marion Center.
DuBois, now 5-5, will close out the regular season Wednesday with a doubleheader against Curwensville starting at 6 p.m. at Showers Field.