HYDE — The DuBois swim team split a meet at Clearfield Tuesday, as the girls team came away with a 93-87 victory and the boys fell 123-59.
On the girls side, DuBois picked up a win in the 200 medley relay, as Elle McMahon, Cassie Carnesali, Trulee Stainbrook and Jessica Brant secured the win with a time of 2:04.32.
The Lady Beavers lone other first place finish came in the 200 freestyle, as Rayna Fenstermacher took first place at 2:07.57.
“On the girls side it was really a full team effort,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “Going in we knew they (Clearfield) were going to have the top or near the top swimmer in every race, so our goals was to get second, third fourth.”
“That was the only way we would be able to get the points in order to win the meet in the end.
The Lady Beavers did just that, as they took second in third in all nine events that they did not win, outside of the 1 meter dive in which they did not have anyone compete.
The relay team of Abby Dressler, Stainbrook, Fenstermacher and Alayna Cornelius took second in the 200 freestyle relay, while McMahon, Fenstermacher, Cornelius and Dressler took second in the 400 free relay, as DuBois teams also took third in all three relays on the night.
Dressler recorded second place finishes in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois also earned second place finishes from Anna Wingard in the 200 individual medley, Cornelius in the 50 free, Brant in the 100 butterfly, Fenstermacher in the 100 free, Allyson Andrulonis in the 500 free and Natalie Sprague in the 100 backstroke.
McMahon also secured a third place finish in the 200 IM and the 500 free, while Stainbrook took third in the 50 and 100 freestyles and Cornelius placed third in the 100 butterfly.
Tori Gregory finished third in the 100 backstroke for DuBois, while Carnesali placed third in the 100 breaststroke.
“That was a really good team effort, it took everybody to have all hands on deck to get that one,” Gressler said.
The head coach noted the win meant a lot for his team against a Clearfield team that is always strong.
“It was a really good win and we are very proud of the girls,” Gressler said.
The head coach noted that both teams swam well the entire night and with a lot of heart and noted it was close from start to finish.
On the boys side, Clearfield swept all 12 events on the night, including the 1 meter dive in which DuBois did not compete.
The Beavers got a pair of second place finishes from Tucker Fenstermacher in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
DuBois also took second place in all three relay races in the meet.
In the 200 medley relay, Ian Meterko, Christian Roemer, Josh Singler and Isaac Swanson took second for the Beavers.
Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala took second in the 200 free relay, while the same group teamed up to take second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Meterko also finished second in the 100 backstroke, while Isaac Wayne placed second in the 100 breaststroke.
The Beavers earned third place finishes from Wayne (200 free), Gwizdala (50 free and 100 butterfly) and Kaleb Stevens (500 free).
Gressler noted despite the sizable loss on the boys side, that doesn’t mean it was a bad meet for his team.
“We had a lot of great races,” Gressler said. “Isaac Wayne put up four lifetime bests today and he’s been on a tear recently.”
“Fenstermacher is continuing to drop time and have some really good races and our 200 freestyle relay were able to lower their time tonight.”
The head coach noted if that relay group of Fenstermacher, Wells, Deemer and Gwizdala continues to improve their 200 free relay time, they could have a chance of making the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.