HYDE — DuBois and Clearfield hit the pool against each other Monday night in Hyde, with the rivals splitting the meet.
The DuBois girls won 11 of the 12 events on their way to a lopsided 113-63 victory, while the Clearfield boys pulled out a hard-fought 92-86 victory — thanks in large part because they had three divers compete and DuBois none and collected all the points in that event.
Overall, the Beavers and Bison split the meet down the middle wins-wise as both side captured six event victories.
DuBois was led by the Fenstermacher brothers, Tucker and Joda who collected four and three wins, respectively. Isaac Wayne and and Kolton Gwizdala also were part of two relays that touched the wall first.
Tucker Fenstermacher recorded invidual wins in the 50 (22.88) and 100 (50.67) freestyles to go along with victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
He also teamed up with Wayne, Gwizdala and Jaedon Yarus in the 200 relay to win with a time of 1:35.98. In the 400 relay, Joda Fenstemacher replaced Gwizdala as the Beavers touched the wall first in 3:29.39.
Joda Fenstermacher added individual victories in the 200 IM (2:16.06) and 100 backstroke (1:01.22) for the Beavers’ other wins on the night.
Wayne added a pair of seconds in the 200 and 500 freestyles, while Gwizdala (100 butterfly) and Christian Roemer (100 breaststroke) were second in those respective events.
DuBois also got third-place finishes from Gwizdala (50 free), AC Deemer (500 free) and Mitchell Drahushak (100 backstroke) in the tight battle against the Bison.
“Coming into the season, we knew that the boys were going to have a strong team and this would be a test to see where we really stand,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “Unfortunately, we came up a little short on the boys side, but we’re pleased with our effort.
“Both teams swam very well and we meet again in a few weeks. They’re a talented team (Bison) with a full, versatile line up that’s hard to beat, but we’ll make our best effort, maybe try a few new things. We’ll see what happens.
“For us it was a true team effort there. Tucker and Joda were our individual event winners, with Kolton, Isaac, and Jaedon joining them in wins on the relays. Isaac Wayne had a very strong 200 freestyle, just missing the win in that one. Christian Roemer’s efforts in his IM and breaststroke brought us much needed points. Same with AC and Chase in their events.
“Ethan Knarr and Mitchell Drahushak both played particularly large roles. Ethan learned his backstroke literally just before the meet and earned an important two points. To be thrown into an unfamiliar situation and asked to perform like that can be intimidating, but he just said ‘I got this coach..’ I guess he did.
“Mitchell did particularly well because we asked him to swim in back to back events not just once but twice. He’s a strong swimmer and knew what we were trying to do with our lineup tonight, the strategy behind it. He has the potential to be a great leader on the team.”
Over on the girls side, the Lady Beavers dominated against a young Clearfield squad, winning all but the diving event. Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers all came away with four victories, while Anna Wingared collected three.
Fenstermacher captured individual wins in the 200 IM (2:27.89) and 100 free (59.48), while Dressler touched the wall first in the 50 (26.89) and 500 (5:43.61) freestyles.
Beers added victories in the 200 free (2:07.30) and 100 butterfly (1:08.26), while Wingard (100 breaststroke, 1:18.37) and Trista Truesdale (100 backstroke, 1:11.27) had individual wins as well.
The Lady Beavers also took home all three relay events.
In the 200 medley relay, Truesdale, Wingard, Fenstermacher and Dressler teamed up to take first with a time of 2:05.22. Wingard was part of the winning 200 free relay squad (1:50.41) along with Beers, Olivia Dressler and Dru Javens.
DuBois closed out the meet with the squad of Beers, Javens, Fenstermacher and Abby Dressler touching the wall first in the 400 free relay (3:57.86).
The Lady Beavers got runner-up finishes from Wingard (200 IM), Javens (200 free, 500 free) and Olivia Dressler (100 breaststroke), while Lilly McCauley (100 butterfly), Josie Narehood (500 free), Nicole Wells (100 backstroke) and Alyssa Horner (100 breaststroke) added thirds.
“The girls had a successful night against a young team with potential,” said Gressler. “The score is misleading if you ask me. Once they have regular practice time that team will improve quickly so we need to be ready next time around.
“Annie Wingard had a good night, and so did our butterfliers Lilly McCauley and Eden Galiczynski. Annie’s relay splits and individual swims were some of her best, particularly her 100 breaststroke. She’s a hard worker and its great to see her having success.
“Lilly and Eden both had best times last week in the butterfly and we were hoping they could hold those times again this week. Instead they dropped time. They didn’t work any harder physically as they are always giving 100 percent, but it was obvious they had focused on their technique and form since last week. Sometimes you have to work smarter and not harder.”
Boys
CLEARFIELD 92,
DuBOIS 86
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell, Mason Marshall, Tyler Olson), 1:49.75.
200 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 1:54.96. 2. Isaac Wayne, D. 3. Damon Haney Woodling, C.
200 IM: 1. Joda Fenstermacher, D, 2:16.06. 2. Hunter Cline, C. 3. Mikesell, C.
50 Free: 1. Tucker Fenstermacher, D, 22.88. 2. Nicholas Vaow, C. 3. Kolton Gwizdala, D.
1-meter Diving: 1. Justin Hand, C, 186.95. 2. Keegan MacDonald, C. 3, Corbin Turner, C.
100 Fly: 1. Marshall, C, 57.52. 2. Gwizdala, D. 3. Haney Woodling, C.
100 Free: 1. T. Fenstermacher, D, 50.67. 2. Cline, C. 3. Olson, C.
500 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 5:04.80. 2. Wayne, D. 3. AC Deemer, D.
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus, Wayne, T. Fenstermacher), 1:35.98.
100 Back: 1. J. Fenstermacher, D, 1:01.22. 2. Vaow, C. 3. Mitchell Drahushak, D.
100 Breast: 1. Marshall, C, 1:09.66. 2. Christian Roemer, D. 3. Mikesell, C.
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Gwizdala, J. Fenstermacher, Wayne, T, Fenstermacher), 3:29.36.
Girls
DuBOIS 113,
CLEARFIELD 63
200 Medley Relay: 1. DuBois (Trista Truesdale, Anna Wingard, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 2:05. 22.
200 Free: 1. Sidney Beers, D, 2:07.30. 2. Dru Javens, D. 3. Riley Vaow, C.
200 IM: 1. R. Fenstermacher, D, 2:27.89. 2. Wingard, D. 3. Emma Quick, C.
50 Free: 1. A. Dressler, D, 26.89. 2. Beth Struble, C. 3. Danielle Cline, C.
1-meter Diving: Jazlynn Shome, C, 143.55.
100 Fly: 1. Beers, D, 1:08.26. 2. Quick, C. 3. Lilly McCauley, D.
100 Free: 1. R. Fenstermacher, D, 59.48. 2. Cline, C. 3. Struble, C.
500 Free: 1. A. Dressler, D, 5:43.61. 2. Javens, D. 3. Josie Narehood, D.
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Wingard, Javens, Beers), 1:50.41.
100 Back: 1. Truesdale, D, 1:11.27. 2. Charlise McSkimming, C. 3. Nicole Wells, D.
100 Breast: 1. Wingard, D, 1:18.37. 2. O. Dressler, D. 3. Alyssa Horner, D.
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Beers, Javens, R. Fenstermacher, A. Dressler), 3:57.86.