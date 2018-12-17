WILLIAMSPORT — The DuBois swim teams made the trek to Williamsport Saturday for its annual tri-meet with the host Millionaires and Holy Redeemer, and both the boys and girls squads split the meet.
Both DuBois squads beat Holy Redeemer, with the boys scoring an 89-69 victory and the girls a 94.5-80.5 triumph. Williamsport knocked off the Beavers 101-80 and the Lady Beavers by a similar 101-82 score.
The Beavers enjoyed a solid day in the pool, collecting four overall victories in the boys meet.
Tucker Fenstermacher played a role in two of those wins. He captured the 500 freestyle in 5:19.92 and joined forces with Logan Wells, Kolton Gwizdala and Tino Deemer to take top honors in the 400 freestyle relay (3:35.20).
Fenstemacher, who swam the opening leg on the that relay, added a second place in the 200 free and a runner-up finish in the 200 free relay along with the same trio as the 400 relay event.
Beaver Ian Meterko added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:00.19), while Isaac Wayne touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke.
DuBois also got an individual second-place finish from Wells (200 IM), while Gwizdala (50 free, 100 free) and Josh Singler (100 backstroke) collected third places in those respective events.
Wells (100 butterfly) and Wayne (200 IM) added fourth places, as did Kaleb Stevens (500 free).
The Beavers 200 medley relay of Meterko, Wayne, Stevens and Singler came in third.
On the girls side, DuBois’ lone victory came from Rayna Fenstermacher in the 100 free (58.77). She added a third in the 200 IM and was part of two relay squads that placed in the top three.
Fenstermacher teamed up with Elle McMahon, Trulee Stainbrook and Alayna Cornelius to finish second in the 200 free relay. In the 400 free relay, she joined forces with Cornelius, Anna Wingard and Abby Dressler to place third.
Dressler added runner-up finishes in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, while McMahon was second in the 500 free.
The Lady Beavers also got third places from Cornelius (50 free, 100 butterfly) and Stainbrook (100 free), while Wingard (200 free), Stainbrook (50 free) and Cassie Carnesali (100 breaststroke) were fourth in those respective events.
The 200 free relay of Carnesali, Allyson Andrulonis, Ashley Usaitis and Wingard chipped in a third place.
“I think we came out a little flat today,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “It was a hard week of training, and it showed in some of the races. As the meet went on, the energy level started picking up and our swims reflected that.
“Tucker Fenstermacher had a solid day. He put up best times in all of his freestyle races and just missed completing a comeback in the 200 free relay. Ian Meterko is also doing really well in his backstroke. His times are by far the best he’s done at this point in the season.
“We had a few girls (Natalie Sprague, Trulee Stainbrook, Ally Andrulonis) get some new district cuts today to go with the seven others that got theirs last week. Now that they have those, I’m sure they feel some pressure is off and can just focus on getting faster.
“I’ve found the more someone focuses on just a time the further they seem to get from it. Instead of focusing on the process, they just focus on on a certain time. It doesn’t work that way.”
DuBois is back in action this evening at St. Marys before the Christmas break.
“Our goal (tonight) is to get up and going right from the first race and be engaged the entire time,” said Gessler. “There are some technical aspects of our races that we are going to work on, but energy is the key.”
