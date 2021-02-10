DuBOIS — The DuBois swimming teams hosted Clearfield Monday for Senior Night, and for the second time this season the schools split a meet with the DuBois girls and Clearfield boys coming away with victories.
The host Lady Beavers won 11 of 12 events en route to a lopsided 118-58 win, while the Bison came away with a much closer 96-85 victory. The Bison and Beavers split the event wins down the middle (6-6) for the second time this season, with clearfield once again pulling out the win because it has three divers who collected 13 points in the 1-meter event.
The final scores were very similar to the teams’ first meeting at Clearfield when the DuBois girls won 113-63 and the Clearfield boys 92-86.
DuBois honored its eight seniors — Rayna Fenstermacher, Tucker Fenstermacher, Alyssa Horner, Ethan Knarr, Makayla Robertson, Trista Truesdale, Isaac Wayne and Anna Wingard — on the night, with that group combining to play a part in 12 event wins between the two meets.
“Tonight was about our seniors,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “Looking at them gathered together tonight really makes me realize how special they all are. They are leaders in the pool and in the locker rooms.”
In the girls’ meet, Rayna Fenstermacher collected four wins, as did junior Abby Dressler and freshman Sidney Beers. Wingard added three wins and a second.
The Lady Beavers opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay as the senior quartet of Truesdale, Horner, Fenstermacher and Wingard posted a time of 2:08.07.
Fenstermacher also posted individual wins in the 200 IM (2:25.37), where she bested Wingard by just over five seconds, and the 100 butterfly (1:05.48). She also teamed up with Dressler, Beers and Dru Javens to end the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.79).
Wingard touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.85) and also swam the second leg on the Lady Beavers’ winning 200 free relay squad (1:48.37) that also featured Beers, Dressler and Olivia Dressler.
Truesdale won the 100 backstroke (1:08.45), while Abby Dressler added first places in the 200 (2:04.75) and 500 (5:39.70). Beers won both sprint freestyles, posting a time of 25.91 in the 50 free and 57.08 in the 100 free.
Truesdale added a runner-up finish in the 50 free, while Javens (200, 500 frees) and Olivia Dressler (100 free, 100 breaststroke) each had a pair of second-place finishes.
The Lady Beavers also got thirds from Horner (100 breaststroke), Lily McCauley (100 fly) and Delaney Lingenfelter (100 back).
“Rayna Fenstermacher and Anna Wingard are both talented swimmers and are great leaders on the team,” said Gressler. “They set a standard for others to reach for every day at practice. They both swam very well tonight and are gaining confidence at the right time.
“Trista Truesdale has been swimming with a lot of confidence all year, and that has been showing up in her times. She’s using all of her knowledge from past seasons to make this one special. Her backstroke tonight was just a second off of her lifetime best. That’s a good place to be right now.
“Alyssa Horner is someone that is always willing and able to help out her teammates. She’s been invaluable for us in the 100 breaststroke over the years but more importantly for the work she does with our younger swimmers.
“Makayla Robertson made the most of her first swim of the season tonight. She’s less than a second from her district cut in the 50 freestyle (5th place), which she looks forward to getting soon. She is one of the nicest people you can meet and a great competitor.”
On the boys’ side, Tucker Fenstermacher posted four wins and Wayne three on their Senior Night.
The duo teamed up to win both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events. Kolton Gwizdala and Jaedon Yarus joined the pair in the 200 event (1:36.74), while Joda Fenstermacher replaced Yarus on the 400 squad that won in 3:26.37.
Tucker Fenstermacher also touched the wall first 50 (22.51) and 100 (49.82) freestyles, while Wayne took home the 200 free (1:56.08) and was second in the 500 free to Bison Leif Hoffman.
The Beavers’ other win came from Joda Fenstermacher in the 100 backstroke (59.04), who added a runner-up in the 200 IM.
DuBois also got second places from Gwizdala (100 fly) and Christian Roemer (100 breaststroke) and thirds by Yarus (50, 100 frees) and Mitchell Drahushak (100 backstroke).
“Tucker and Isaac set the tone for the guys team every day.,” said Gressler. “They both have lofty goals and are willing to put in the work to reach them. Most importantly, they enjoy the process as much as they do the end goal. They make practice fun to be at.
“Ethan Knarr just started swimming this year and gives one hundred percent in everything he does. If he fails at something or falls short of a goal one day, he’s right back at it again the next with more enthusiasm than before. That attitude is going to take him far in life.”
DuBois travels to St. Marys on Friday, then hosts Brookville on Monday.
Girls
DuBOIS 118,CLEARFIELD 58
200 Medley Relay: 1. DuBois (Trista Truesdale, Alyssa Horner, Rayna Fenstermacher, Anna Wingard), 2:08.07; 2. Clearfield
200 Free: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:04.75; 2. Javens (D); 3. Vaow (C).
200 IM: 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:25.37; 2. Wingard (D); 3. McSkimming (C).
50 Free: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 26.91; 2. Truesdale (D); 3. Struble (C).
1-meter Diving: Rylee Charles (C), 144.85.
100 Butterfly: 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 1:05.48; 2. Cline (C); 3. McCauley (D).
100 Free: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 57.08; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. Quick (C).
500 Free: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:39.70; 2. Javens (D); 3. Struble (C).
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Anna Wingard, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler), 1:48.57; 2. Clearfield.
100 Backstroke: 1. Trista Truesdale (D), 1:08.45; 2. Quick (C); 3. Lingenfelter (D).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Anna Wingard (D), 1:18.85; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. Horner (D).
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Dru Javens, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 3:56.79; 2. Clearfield
Boys
CLEARFIELD 96,
DuBOIS 85
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell, Mason Marshall, Tyler Olson), 1:50.62; 2. DuBois.
200 Free: 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 1:56.08; 2. Cline (C); 3. Haney-Woodling (C).
200 IM: 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 2:06.84; 2. J. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Mikesell (C).
50 Free: 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 22.51. 2. Vaow, (C); 3. Yarus (D).
1-meter Diving: 1. Nick Unch (C), 215.50; 2. MacDonald (C); 3. Turner (C).
100 Butterfly: 1. Mason Marshall (C), 58.46; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Mikesell (C).
100 Free: 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 49.82; 2. Vaow (C); 3. Yarus (D).
500 Free: 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 5:0032; 2. Wayne (D); 3. Haney-Woodling (C).
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 1:36.74; 2. Clearfeld.
100 Backstroke: 1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.04; 2. Marshall (C); 3. Drahushak (D).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Hunter Cline (C), 1;11.72; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Siethrick (C).
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 3:26.37; 2. Clearfield.