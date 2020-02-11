DuBOIS — The DuBois swim team kept its strong season in the pool rolling with a sweep of visiting Brookville in its final home meet of the season Monday night.
Both the girls and boys teams secured wins in eight out of 11 events swam in the meet, as the Lady Beavers came away with a 104-66 victory while the boys team won 90-66.
“It was a nice meet, the kids swam really well, I was wondering they would respond with having a snow day on Friday and no practice,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “I was really pleased with what they did, they came in and had a lot of energy and were really positive.”
The girls team opened the meet with a strong performance from its 200 medley relay team of Trista Truesdale, Ashely Usaitis, Alayna Cornelius and Jessica Brant.
The foursome swam their way to a first-place finish in 2:08.10, topping Brookville’s top relay squad by nearly two seconds, as a DuBois team also took third in the event.
Emma Ruttinger followed with a win for the Lady Beavers in the first individual event of the night, the 200 freestyle, by finishing more than seven seconds ahead of the field at 2:20.30.
The Lady Raiders got second and third place finishes from Emma Afton and Chloe Smith respectively.
DuBois’ third straight win of the meet came in the 200 individual medley, as Rayna Fenstermacher took first with a time of 2:26.67 ahead of teammate Anna Wingard, while Emma Fiscus finished third for Brookville.
Brookville’s first of three wins came from Sadie Shofestall, who finished first in the 50 free at 26.52, edging Dressler for the win, as DuBois’ Makayla Robertson touched the wall in third.
Fenstermacher claimed her second win of the meet in the 100 butterfly, recording a time of 1:07.90 to finish in front of Cornelius.
Third place in the event went to Brookville’s Madeline Golier.
Robertson then won the 100 free at 1:04.21 ahead of a pair of Brookville swimmers in Julia Bailey and Grace Park who took second and third respectively.
While Robertson narrowly missed a district qualifying time in the event, the junior would later hit the qualifying mark in the relay event to close out the meet.
Next up was the 500 freestyle, as Wingard used a dominant swim to come in nearly 22 seconds ahead of the field at 6:01.23, as Ruttinger took second in the event and Brookville’s Sydney Barto placed third.
The Lady Beavers pieced up their second relay win of the night in the 200 free relay, as Fenstermacher, Truesdale, Cornelius and Dressler teamed up to finish in 1:51.05 for the win.
DuBois’ second relay group finished in second while Brookville took third place in the event.
The final two individual events of the night saw Brookville pick up its second and third wins of the meet.
First, it was Golier touching the wall at 1:10.14 to win the 100 backstroke in front of DuBois’ Delaney Lingenfelter and Eden Galiczynski.
Shofestall followed by finishing in 1:18.27 to win the 100 breaststroke in front of Alyssa Horner and Usaitis for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois closed out the girls meet by finishing off a relay sweep, as Wingard, Cornelius, Fenstermacher and Dressler teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay at 3:59.25.
The foursome finished more than 29 seconds ahead of the field, as another DuBois group took second and Brookville placed third.
On the boys side, the Raiders won two of the first three events before the Beavers closed out the win by taking first in seven of the final eight events, including winning the final six.
Brookville opened with a win from Calvin Doolittle, Donavan Hoffman, Brody Barto and Luc Doolittle in the 200 medley relay as the group finished at 1:57.21 ahead of DuBois in second.
Tucker Fenstermacher recorded DuBois’ first win of the night in the 200 free, posting a 1:22.86 to beat out teammate Isaac Wayne, while Brody Barto took third for the Raiders.
Calvin Doolittle then secured the first of his two individual wins, posting a 2:11.75 to claim first in the 200 individual medley ahead of Joda Fenstermacher in second and teammate Hoffman in third.
Next up was the 50 free, as Logan Wells picked up a win for the home side with a 24.49 finish in front of teammate Jaedon Yarus, while Brookville’s Bay Harper took third.
Next up came the Raiders’ final win of the night, as Calvin Doolittle placed first with a time of 58 seconds flat in the 100 butterfly, beating out Wells and teammate Shawn Foster before the Beavers claimed first in the final six events of the meet.
Tucker Fenstermacher got that run started by taking the 100 freestyle at 49.85, as Yarus and Broc Pearsall finished off a podium sweep for DuBois.
In the 500 free, Wayne beat out the field by more than 21 seconds to win with a time of 5:14.41 in front of Brody Barto and fellow Beaver Christian Roemer.
“I was really pleased with Isaac Wayne, he posted his (lifetime) bests in both the 200 and 500 (freestyles) tonight, which is great to see,” Gressler said. “Last year he came on real strong at the end of the season and he’s starting to do that again.”
The home side’s 200 free relay team of Tucker Fenstermacher, Yarus, Wells and Wayne followed with a win at 1:36.61 ahead of Brookville’s top team by just over 20 seconds.
The 100 backstroke saw Joda Fenstermacher touch the wall first with a time of one minute and three seconds flat ahead of teammate Mitchell Drahushak and Brookville’s Hoffman.
Next up was the 100 breaststroke, which was provided the most dramatic race of the evening between DuBois’ Roemer and Brookville’s Harper.
Haper got off to a strong start and led Roemer through the first 50 yards, but the Beaver fought back, using a strong final leg to reach the wall first at 1:13.26, just .49 seconds ahead of Harper.
“That was one of the best races of the night, that was a lot of fun and was everybody was cheering,” Gressler said.
Wayne, Joda Fenstermacher, Wells and Tucker Fenstermacher closed out the meet with a 3:36.01 to win the 400 free relay in front of Brookville in second and another Beaver relay squad in third.
“We’re looking forward to the postseason, but we’ve got a little more business to take care off, we’ve got a number of people who are still shooting for their district cuts on the girls side,” Gressler said.
DuBois is back in action Thursday as it wraps up the regular season at St. Marys at 6 p.m.