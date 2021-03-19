DuBOIS — The DuBois swim teams captured a sweep of visiting Brookville Wednesday night.
The DuBois boys won eight of 11 events on its way to a 95-56 victory, while the Lady Beavers took home 10 of 11 events in their 105-65 win. Neither team has divers, so the 1-meter event was not contested.
The Beavers were once again led by the senior duo of Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne, who both collected four victories.
The duo teamed up with Kolton Gwizdala and Joda Fenstermacher to win both the 200 (1:34.20) and 400 (3:33.67) freestyle relays.
Tucker Fenstermacher notched individual wins in both sprint races, the 50 (22.77) and 100 (49.97) freestyles, while Wayne touched the wall first in the 200 (1:53.71) and 500 (5:18.26) frees.
Joda Fenstermacher added a first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.54), while teammate Christian Roemer won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.67).
The Beavers got runner-up finishes from Joda Fenstermacher (200 IM), Gwizdala (100 butterfly), AC Deemer (500 free) and its 200 medley relay squad of Jaedon Yarus, Roemer, Gwizdala and Ethan Knarr.
Roemer added a third place in the 200 IM, while Yarus (50, 100 frees), Mitchell Drahushak (100 backstroke) and Deemer (100 breaststroke) also recorded thirds in their respective events.
"We had some great swimming tonight from a number of different people," said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. "Isaac Wayne and Mitchell Drahushak had good nights. Their 200 freestyles were the best they've looked all season. Christian Roemer is really pushing himself in the 100 breaststroke as well and climbing the ranks in District 9. There's still some things to clean up but he is headed in the right direction.
"The Brookville boys swam very well. The score is misleading in the competition level tonight. They are young, hungry, motivated, and looked strong, especially in their 200 free relay. That one came down to a .03 difference in our favor but that won't mean a thing once the race starts at districts. It is anyone's race at that point. We have some work to do."
Brookville was led by junior Calvin Doolittle who played a part in all three Raiders victories on the night.
He teamed up with Brody Barto, Bay Harper and Patrick Young to win open the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Doolittle later added individual victories in the 200 IM (2:09.26) and 100 butterfly (59.60).
Barto added seconds in 200 free and 100 backstroke, while Young was second in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Harper was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Harper added a third in the 200 free, while Shawn Foster placed third in the 100 butterfly.
Over on the girls' side, Lady Beavers Rayna Fenstermacher and Abby Dressler were both quadruple winners, while Sidney Beers collected a trio of wins.
The trio teamed up for a pair of relay victories. Olivia Dressler joined forces with the trio in the 200 free relay (1:47.78), while Anna Wingard was the fourth in a victorious swim in the 400 free relay (3:54.19).
Fenstermacher notched individual wins in the 200 IM (2:24.60) and 100 butterfly (1:07.27), while Dressler won both the 100 (56.54) and 200 (2:05.14) frees. Beers took home the 50 free (26.13) and was second to Dressler in the 100 free.
Wingard also was part of the Lady Beavers' 200 medley relay squad that opened the meet with a win. She joined forces with Trista Truesdale, Dru Javens and Olivia Dressler for a time of 2:06.44.
Javens added a victory in the 500 free (5:49.47), while Alyssa Horner touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke.
DuBois also got individual seconds from Wingard (200 IM), Delaney Lingenfelter (100 backstroke) and Olivia Dressler (100 breaststroke), with Lingenfelter (200 free) and Nicole Wells 100 (backstroke) adding thirds.
"For the girls, highlights would be the new district cuts from Lilly McCauley and Trista Truesdale," said Gressler. "Trista had a cut in the 100 backstroke and added the 50 freestyle tonight by just .04. Lilly McCauley had the swim of the night dropping over 4 seconds to earn her spot at the district meet by just .05 in the 100 fly. She believed that she could do it, put in the work during the season, and was able to make it happen tonight.
"Dru Javen's 500 freestyle was her season best. She's been due for a time drop on the season and it came tonight."
Brookville's lone win came from Madeline Golier in the 100 backstroke (1:07.94).
The Lady Raiders got seconds from Emma Fiscus (200 free), Sadie Shofestall (50 free) and Emma Afton (100 butterfly) and third-place finishes by Golier (200 IM), Ella Fiscus (100 butterfly), Shofestall (100 free), Chloe Smith (500 free) and Taryn Hoffman (100 breaststroke).