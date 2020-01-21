BROOVKILLE — The DuBois swim teams secured a sweep on the road over Brookville Monday night as the girls came away with a 108-62 win while the boys secured a 97-63 victory.
Both the girls and boys team won eight out of 11 events swam in the meet.
Abby Dressler was a four-event winner for the girls team, while Ashley Usaitis, Jessica Brant added three wins, while on the boys’ side Tucker Fenstermacher won four events while Isaac Wayne had a three-win meet.
For the Lady Beavers, the meet got started with a victory from its 200 medley relay team of Dressler, Alyssa Horner, Brant and Anna Wingard who posted a time of 2:06.34.
Dru Javens followed with a win in the 200 free with a time of 2:13.26 ahead of teammates Wingard and Delaney Lingenfelter, before Dressler secured her first of two individual wins in the 200 individual medley.
Dressler posted a time of 2:27.41, out swimming Alayna Cornelius and Brookville’s Emma Fiscus who followed in second and third respectively.
The Lady Raiders’ first win of the evening came in the 50 free, where Sadie Shofestall took first at 26.66 in front of DuBois’ Rayna Fenstermacher and Javens.
Brant got DuBois back in the win column in the next event by posting a 1:07.43 in the 100 butterfly, as Fenstermacher and Javens followed to finish off the second of three DuBois podium sweeps in the meet.
The final came in the 500 free, where Dressler touched the wall first at 5:43.62 ahead of Wingard and Emma Ruttinger.
Ashley Usaitis won the event prior, the 100 free, topping Brookville’s Julia Bailey and Kendra Himes with a time of 1:05.19.
DuBois’ second of three relay wins came in the 200 free relay, as Fenstermacher, Brant, Cornelius and Dressler teamed up to win with a time of 1:50.23.
Brookville then won the next two events for its second and third wins of the meet, as first it was Madeline Golier winning the 100 backstroke at 1:11.05, topping Trista Truesdale and Lingenfelter for the Lady Beavers.
Shofestall followed with her second victory of the night, taking first place with a time of 1:19.34 in the 100 breaststroke, as Horner followed in second and Brookville’s Taryn Hoffman finished third.
The Lady Beavers finished off the sweep of the relay events by taking first in the 400 free relay with the group of Usaitis, Cornelius, Truesdale and Ruttinger finishing in 4:14.70.
On the boys side, the meet got started with a win in the 200 medley relay for DuBois’ team of Logan Wells, Tucker Fenstmacher, Kolton Gwizdala and Wayne with a finishing time of 1:49.56.
Wayne followed with an individual win in the 200 free, as he topped Brookville’s Brody Barto and Luc Doolittle by finishing at 1:59.60.
Calvin Doolittle recoded the Raiders’ first win of the meet in the 200 individual medley, topping DuBois’ Tucker Fenstermacher and teammate Donavan Hoffman with a 2:09.40 swim.
DuBois then recorded the only podium sweep of the night on the boys side, as Tucker Fenstermacher finished the 50 free at 24.26 seconds ahead of Gwizdala and Jaedon Yarus.
Gwizdala added a win of his own in the 100 butterfly, narrowly beating Calvin Doolittle to the wall with a time of 59.10, while Wells finished third in the event.
Tucker Fenstermacher added his second individual win by finishing the 100 free in 52.32 seconds in front of Barto and Yarus in second and third, respectively.
Wayne won DuBois’ fourth straight event by taking the 500 free with a 5:19.50 swim, beating out Joda Fenstermacher and Luc Doolittle.
Then in the 200 free relay, Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Wayne and Tucker Fenstermacher teamed up to post a first-place time of 1:38.40.
DuBois got its final boys win of the meet from Wells in the 100 backstroke, as he posted a 1:02.53 to win over teammate Mitchell Drahushak and Foster.
Brookville then won the final two events of the night, as Hoffman finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.75 ahead of DuBois’ Christian Roemer and teammate Bay Harper.
Then the 400 free relay team of Barto, Luc Doolittle, Hoffman and Calvin Doolittle closed the meet with a win for the Raiders by posting a time of 3:42.70.
DuBois returns to the pool against Bellefonte Friday at the State College YMCA at 5 p.m.