DuBOIS — The DuBois swim teams welcomed St. Marys for their home openers Monday night, and both the Beavers and Lady Beavers came away with wins to even their records at 2-2 on the young season.
The DuBois girls won 10 of the 12 events on their way to a 113-69 victory, while the DuBois boys swept all 11 events (no boys competed in diving) for a lopsided 100-21 win against an undermanned Dutchmen squad.
Sophomore Abby Dressler powered the Lady Beavers with a four-win performance, while Tucker Fenstermacher did the same for the Beavers. No other swimmers won all four of their events in the meet.
“I was real happy with the way our kids swam tonight,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “They had a lot of excitement and part of that was due to this being our first home meet of the season. They were excited and ready to go in front of all their friends and family.
“And, we could see that excitement in the pool. I mentioned that to them on Saturday. It seemed like the there a little flat out in Williamsport. The early start time compared to what we’re use to may have played a factor in that, but they were ready to go today.”
Dressler was backed by a deep squad that saw Rayna Fenstermacher, Anna Wingard, Alayna Cornelius and Dru Javens all collect three wins. All but Javens added runner-up finishes as well.
Dressler teamed up with Wingard, Fenstermacher and Jessica Brant to open the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay — winning by more than five seconds.
Dressler added individual victories in the 200 IM (2:25.37), besting Fenstermacher by 1.23 seconds, and 500 freestyle (5:42.10), where she beat Wingard by more than 24 seconds.
Her fourth win came in the 200 freestyle relay, where she teamed up with Javens, Ashley Usaitis and Cornelius to touch the wall first in 1:49.23.
Rayna Fenstermacher placed first in the backstroke (1:07.21) before notching her third win the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay. She anchored that squad, which also featured Wingard, Javens and Cornelius, to victory in 4:01.81 — beating DuBois’ No. 2 squad by more than 37 seconds.
Wingard added an individual win the 200 free (2:15.31), edging St. Marys’ Julie Hoffman by 2.15 seconds, while Cornelius took home the 50 free (27.60) and Javens the 100 free (1:00.17). Cornelius touched the wall 0.71 seconds ahead of the Lady Dutch’s Mya Klaiber.
The Lady Beavers’ final win came from Brant in the 100 butterfly (1:06.90), where she bested Cornelius by 2.78 seconds.
DuBois also got individual second-place finishes from Trista Truesdale (100 free, 100 backstroke) and Usaitis (100 breaststroke), while Emma Ruttinger (200 free) and Usaitis (50 free) added third-place finishes in those respective events.
“Rayna (Fenstermacher) had a very solid night on the girls’ side. Her and Abby (Dressler) both swam very well, and their IMs were very solid (times),” said Gressler. “Rayna’s backstroke was good and Abby did very well in the 500 as well.
“We tried mix it up a little bit on the girls’ side, as well the guys too, because they swam a lot of the same events the past two meets. So, we wanted to try some new things out tonight and they seemed to turn out well.”
St. Mays got its lone win in the pool from Lucy Anthony, who captured the 100 breaststroke (1:18.54) by just over six seconds against Usaitis. Kassy Sorg also won the 1-meter diving (136.50) event against teammates Katie Wehler and Maddie Bowes. DuBois has no girls divers this season.
On top of Hoffman and Klaiber, the Lady Dutch also got individual second-place finishes from Wehler (diving), while Hoffman (500 free), Anthony (200 IM), Bowes (diving), Klaiber (100 butterfly), Emily Mahoney (100 free), Jade Reynolds (100 backstroke) and Wehler (100 breaststroke) added third places in those respective events.
On the boys’ side, Joda Fenstermacher, Logan Wells and Kolton Gwizdala all were triple winners to help power the Beavers along with Tucker Fenstermacher.
DuBois won the boys meet-opening 200 medley relay as the Fenstermacher Brothers teamed up with Wells and Gwizdala to post a time of 1:51.0-1 while swimming alone in the pool.
Tucker Fenstermacher added individual wins in the 50 free (22.98), where he topped Dutchman Kevin Kuhar by 0.19 seconds, and the 100 free (50.44). Teammate Isaac Wayne was second in the 100 at 52.53.
His fourth win came in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.66), where he anchored the squad that also featured Gwizdala, Wells and Wayne.
Younger brother Joda Fenstermacher added wins in the 200 IM (2:21.45) and 500 free (5:28.88), an event he won by nearly a minute against St. Marys’ lone entrant.
As for Wells, he touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.39), while Gwizdala took home top honors in the 100 butterfly (58.99) by just under two seconds against Wells.
DuBois also got individual victories from Wayne (200 free, 1:57.30) and Christian Roemer (100 breaststroke, 1:17.06), while Roemer teamed up with Mitchell Drahushak, Broc Pearsall and Jaedon Yarus to end the night with a win the 400 freestyle relay (4:24.88).
The Beavers also got second places from Roemer (200 free) and Drahushak (100 backstroke), while Yarus (200 free) and Gwizdala (50 free) collected thirds.
“Tucker (Fenstermacher) had a nice night on the boys side,” said Gressler. “He was going against Kevin Kuhar from St. marys in 50 freestyle, and Kevin in a great sprinter and really goes. Tucker was up for that challenge to compete against him and able to pull off a win in both the 50 and 100. So, I was real proud of him in those swims.
“Kolton Gwizdala had a great 100 butterfly tonight going 58.99 and continues to drop time. Logan (Wells) was just over a minute in that event too and that was his best swim of the season.”
St. Marys had a pair of runner-up finishes from Kuhar (50 free) and Jacob Ingram (500 free), while Kuhar added a third in the 100 free and Ingram a third in the 100 backstroke.
Both schools are now off until Jan. 9.
DuBois travels to Bradford that day, while St. Marys swims at Brookville.