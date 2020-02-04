HYDE — The DuBois and Clearfield swimming and diving teams split their first meeting of the season in DuBois, with the host Lady Beavers pulling out a thrilling 89-87 victory in the final event.
There were no such dramatics Monday night in Hyde, as Clearfield swept visiting DuBois. The Lady Bison exacted some revenge, knocking off the Lady Beavers, 96-80, to give long-time coach Jackie Morrison her 650th victory.
The Clearfield boys completed the season of the Beavers with a 121-60 victory.
The Lady Bison, aided by two huge disqualifications for the Lady Beavers, won eight of the 12 events. DuBois’ “A” squad in the meet-opening 200 medley relay was DQ’ed for a swimmer leaving the block early on an exchange, while Alayna Cornelius was also DQ’ed because of a false start in the 100 butterfly.
DuBois, which won four events, had just one multiple winner on the night in Anna Wingard. She captured top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.69) and also swam the anchor leg on the Lady Beavers’ 400 freestyle relay squad that closed out the meet with a win.
Wingard teamed up with Dru Javens, Cornelius and Jessica Brant to post winning time of 4:04.43. Gressler split up his usual “A” squad in the event in hopes of going 1-2, but the Lady Beavers’ “B” team finishe third.
DuBois also got individual victories from Abby Dressler (200 freestyle, 2:08.53), and Rayna Fenstermacher (100 free, 57.76) on the night.
Javens added a trio of runner-up finishes to go along with her relay win. She was second in 200 (2:12.45) and 500 (5:52.52) freestyles and also was a member of DuBois’ runner-up 200 free relay squad. She was joined on that squad by Cornelius, Ashley Usaitis and Trista Truesdale.
The Lady Beavers also got individual runner-up finishes from Dressler (100 back, 1:07.04), Fenstermacher (200 IM, 2:27.44), Cornelius (50 free, 26.89) and Brant (100 butterfly, 1:08.58).
DuBois also got third places from Wingard (200 IM), Usaitis (50 free), Truesdale (100 free, 1:01.74), and Brant (100 backstroke, 1:10.39).
“We went there having won 89-87 in our pool and knew they would be ready, and they certainly were,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “Clearfield started out strong in the medley relay, going 1-2 in that event. They continued to swim strong from there in the 200 IM and 50 freestyle and picked up points here and there.
“We had two DQs for false starts and had a goggle malfunction in another event. You can’t get have those when you swim a team like Clearfield. We’re not known to have false starts, and tonight just seemed to be the type of night where if those things were going to happen they did.
“The kids didn’t give up and continued to fight. We were in it until the end, but Clearfield was the better team tonight.”
On the boys’ side, DuBois suffered its second lopsided loss of the season to strong Bison squad with the 121-60 score being very similar to first meet won 117-62 by Clearfield.
And like that first meeting, DuBois’ lone win came from Tucker Fenstermacher in the 50 free. He touched the wall first in 22.91, besting Bison Justin Maines by .19 seconds. The Beaver won with a 23.07 the first time around.
Fenstermacher added a second in the 100 free (50.61) and anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams to runner-up finishes. He teamed up with Kolton Gwizdala, Logan Wells and Isaac Wayne in the 200 relay (1:34.98) and Gwizdala, Wayne and Joda Fenstermacher in the 400 relay (3:32.12).
Wayne added runner-up finishes in the 200 (1:56.40) and 500 (5:18.23) freestyles, while Gwizdala (100 butterfly, 59.70) and Wells (100 backstroke, 1:04.11) added second places in their respective events.
Beavers Christian Roemer (200 IM, 2:35.26), Gwizdala (50 free, 24.52), Wells (100 butterfly, 59.84) and Mitchell Drahushak (100 backstroke, 1:08.37) all added thirds.
“Even though we didn’t win a lot of events, we still had some guys post good times,” said Gressler. “Logan Wells went under a minute for just the second time this season and Tucker (Fenstermacher) had a nice time in the 100 free going up against Luke Mikesell. There are only a handful of swimmers in the state who are the same quality of Mikesell, so it can be intimidating to go up against him.
“Joda Fenstermacher also went under two minutes in the 200 freestyle for the first time after bing around that number the last couple meets.
“On the girls’ side, Emma Ruttinger had a nice swim in the 200 free and is just 1.5 seconds off the district time. And, Morgan Rothrock didn’t place in the 500 free, but she dropped 30 seconds in that event. It’s one she normally doesn’t compete in, but she did it tonight to help the team to try to score a point or two.”
DuBois is back Monday when it hosts Brookville in the final home meet of the season.