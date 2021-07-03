DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Stars team used a healthy dose of offense and stellar pitching to take down Brockway by an 11-0 final in four innings Thursday night at Way Memorial Field.
Seth Wilmoth threw a two-hitter while striking out eight Brockway batters. At the plate, DuBois racked up a dozen hits. Wilmoth helped his own cause with two hits, as did Wes Clyde, Adam Drauhushak and Brady Knouse.
Jackson McCall and Lance Davidson led DuBois with two RBIs.
With the nightcap at Way Memorial Field starting a bit late, Brockway won the coin flip and became the home team. Brockway and its pitcher Madox Decker shut down DuBois in the top of the first inning after the bases were loaded due to a Clyde single and walks to Isaac Dennison and Wilmoth.
Madox then got Drahushak to strike out. Hunter Ho then hit a line drive right to first baseman Elysabeth Meyers — who tagged then stepped on first base for the unassisted double play.
Brockway’s first at-bat was a successful one, as leadoff hitter Colin Weir-Khamis roped a double down the right field line. But after getting to third on a passed ball, Wilmoth struck out three Brockway batters to end the scoring threat.
DuBois got its offense going in the top of the second after Easton Harris struck out but then reached first on the wild pitch. Knouse then hit a line drive single to left before Brycen Buznid hit a sac fly to left to give DuBois the 1-0 lead.
It was all DuBois after the first inning, as Wilmoth struck out the side in the bottom of the second. Three more runs then crossed the plate in the top of the third to give DuBois a 4-0 lead.
Wilmoth had an RBI double to make it 2-0 and Drahushak made it 3-0 with an RBI single. Knouse’s single then made it 4-0 DuBois.
Once again, Wilmoth and DuBois were able to shut down Brockway — this time retiring the side and its 1-2-3 batters with two fly outs to left and one to right.
The DuBois offensive floodgates opened up in the top of the fourth as the game was then put out of reach as seven more runs were tacked on to put the mercy rule into play.
Jackson McCall hit a two-run pinch hit single to give DuBois a 6-0 lead.
Jack Statler made it 7-0 with another single. Davidson then added a two-run single to make it 9-0 DuBois.
With the mercy rule in reach, Clyde hit a triple to the left/center gap, plating Davidson to make it 10-0. But on the passed ball throw to third, Clyde made it all the way around the bases to set the score at 11-0.
Brockway’s last ditch effort came up empty in the bottom of the fourth. After Weir-Khamis’ leadoff single, the second and final hit by Brockway came with one out in the fourth, as Chase Wolf hit one deep to shortstop Clyde but was unable to make the throw in time.
Two batters later, Wilmoth forced a groundout to end the game at 11-0 in four innings.
With the win, DuBois moves on to play Potter/McKean on Monday in DuBois for the winner’s bracket final.
DuBOIS 11,
BROCKWAY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 013 7 — 11
Brockway 000 0 — 0
DuBois—11
Wes Clyde ss 4121, Isaac Dennison c 1200, Seth Wilmoth p 2221, Adam Drahushak 1b 3121, Hunter Ho 3b 2100, Jackson McCall ph 1112, Easton Harris cf 2100, Bryson Kail ph 1010, Brady Knouse lf 2021, Ryan Woodel lf 1000, Brycen Buznid 2b 1001, Jack Statler 2b 1111, Lance Davidson rf 3112. Totals: 23-11-12-10.
Brockway—0
Colin Weir-Khamis cf 2010, Ben Bash ss 2000, Zayden Faith 3b-p 2000, Eric Decker c 1000, Elysabeth Meyers 1b 1000, Chase Wolf 1b 1010, Landon Moyer lf 0000, Hayden Crawford rf 1000, Braxton McKinley rf 1000, Kory Crawford lf 1000, Madox Decker p-1b 1000, Kyle Kennedy 2b-p 1000. Totals: 14-0-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Brockway 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Brockway 4. DP: DuBois 0, Brockway 1. 2B: Wilmoth; Weir-Khamis. 3B: Clyde. SF: Buznid. HBP: Dennison 2 (by M. Decker, Faith); E. Decker (by Wilmoth).
Pitching
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Brockway: Madox Decker-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Zayden Faith-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Kyle Kennedy-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wilmoth. Losing pitcher: M. Decker.