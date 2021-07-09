DuBOIS — The Titusville and DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball teams split a doubleheader on Thursday at Stern Family Field in between and during the raindrops, thus forcing a deciding game 3 today in Titusville for the Section 1 title.
Titusville took the first game by a 2-1 final that saw both teams combine for just three hits a piece.
DuBois — who lost the coin flip in game one and was the away team — jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Kaden Brezenski led off the top of the second with a triple to right field off of Titusville starter Kasen Neely. Two batter later, a Cartar Kosko sac fly to center plated Brezenski in what would be the only DuBois run of the game.
In the top of the third, Titusville sent Drew Wheeling to the mound as he proceeded to throw five innings of no-hit baseball, with the only baserunner reaching via an error.
DuBois starter Carter Hickman allowed just one hit in the first four innings before Titusville’s Ashton Burleigh hit an RBI double to tie the game up at 1-1. Noah Harrison then brought Burleigh home with an RBI single in what ended up being the final 2-1 score.
Although DuBois had just three hits, Brezenski and Kaden Clark each had triples in the game — with both in the second inning. Hickman allowed just three hits and struck out four. Aiden Snowberger then came in and pitched the sixth inning, allowing no hits and no walks.
In game two, it was all DuBois as they took down Titusville 12-3.
Hickman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Brezenski was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Matt Pyne also had two hits and scored two runs.
DuBois — the home team for game two — scored three runs in each of the first three innings off of Titusville pitchers Kameron Mong and Hunter Thomas. Brayden Fox hit a sac fly to give DuBois the early 1-0 lead before Brezenski hit an RBI double. With Tyler Chamberlin at the plate, an attempt to pickoff Hickman went wrong and Hickman crossed home for the 3-0 lead.
Thomas walked four DuBois batters in the bottom of the second as DuBois held a 6-1 lead. In the bottom of the third, Hickman had a two-RBI single that gave them a 9-1 lead at the time.
Titusville scored its second run of the game in the top of the fourth with a Thomas RBI single to cut the deficit to 9-2. But DuBois responded once again in the bottom of the fourth, as Davey Aughenbaugh hit a single to left that brought home Brezenski for the 10-2 lead. Aughenbaugh himself later scored on a wild pitch as DuBois took a nine run lead at 11-2 heading into the fifth.
Titusville got another run to cut the deficit to eight before DuBois scored its 12th and final run in the bottom of the fifth on a balk that brought home Hickman.
Both teams were unable to score any more in the second game, as it went the distance after DuBois was close to the 10-run mercy rule.
Snowberger picked up where he left off on the mound from the first game, starting for DuBois and picking up the win by scattering seven hits over four and two-thirds while striking out four and walking two. Chamberlin then pitched two hitless innings before being pulled during the final Titusville batter in the seventh to keep his pitch count down for today’s deciding game. Brezenski came in to record the final out to give DuBois the 12-3 win.
With both teams splitting the doubleheader, it meant that a deciding game three for the Section 1 championship will now be played at Titusville today at 6 p.m.
GAME 1
TITUSVILLE 2, DuBOIS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 010 000 0 — 1
Titusville 000 020 x — 2
DuBois—1
Matt Pyne cf 3000, Aiden Snowberger 2b-p 2000, Tyler Chamberlin ph 1000, Carter Hickman p 3010, Brayden Fox 1b 3000, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3110, Trey Wingard c 3000, Cartar Kosko lf 3001, Kaden Clark rf 2010, Garrett Frantz ss 1000, Andrew Green 2b 0000. Totals: 24-1-3-1.
Titusville—2
Noah Harrison dh 3011, Brett Schmidt pr 0000, Nate Stearns cf 3010, Caden Blakeslee lf 3000, Kameron Mong ss 3000, Kasen Neely p-c 3000, Hunter Thomas c-1b 2000, Drew Wheeling 3b-p 2000, Landon Baker 2b-cf 0100, Hunter Obert 1b 0000, Ashton Burleigh cf-1b 2111, Landen Wolfkiel rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 21-2-3-2.
Errors: DuBois 1, Titusville 1. LOB: DuBois 3, Titusville 3. 2B: Burleigh. 3B: Brezenski, Clark. SAC: Chamberlin. SF: Kosko. HBP: Frantz (by Wheeling).
Pitching
DuBois: Carter Hickman-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Titusville: Kasen Neely-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Drew Wheeling-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wheeling. Losing pitcher: Hickman.
GAME 2
DuBOIS 12, TITUSVILLE 3
Score by Innings
Titusville 010 110 0 — 3
DuBois 333 210 x — 12
Titusville—3
Noah Harrison dh 3000, Nate Stearns rf 4100, Ashton Burleigh cf 3010, Kameron Mong p-ss 4010, Kasen Neely c 4111, Landen Wolfkiel cr 0000, Drew Wheeling ss-3b 2110, Hunter Thomas lf-p 3012, Landon Baker 2b-p 2010, Hunter Obert 1b 3010, Brett Schmidt pr-p 0000, Caden Blakeslee 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-3-7-3.
DuBois—12
Matt Pyne cf 3220, Aiden Snowberger p-2b 2300, Carter Hickman dh 2123, Brayden Fox 1b 3001, Brock Smith 1b 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 4122, Trey Wingard c 2000, Tyler Chamberlin lf-p-rf 2000, Cartar Kosko lf-p 2000, Kaden Clark rf-2b 0200, Davey Aughenbaugh rf 2111, Andrew Green 2b-lf 3111, Neel Gupta ph 1000, Garrett Frantz ss (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-12-8-7.
Errors: Titusville 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Titusville 8, DuBois 8. 2B: Neely; Brezenski. 3B: Wheeling. SF: Neely; Fox. HBP: Wingard (by Baker). SB: Pyne, Gupta.
Pitching
Titusville: Kameron Mong-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Hunter Thomas-2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Landon Baker-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Brett Schmidt-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Aiden Snowberger-4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Cartar Kosko-1/3+ IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Mong.