BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars were unable to get the bats going as they fell 7-2 to Clarion in the winners’ bracket final of the Section 1 tournament at Zufall Field Wednesday.
DuBois managed just two hits over the first five innings of the game before finally breaking through in the sixth with a pair of runs on two hits.
With the win, Clarion advances to the section championship game while DuBois drops into the losers’ bracket.
Clarion got off to a strong start in the top of the first, loading the bases with nobody out as Eli Nellis reached on an infield single, Paul Craig on a fielder’s choice and Dylan Smail drew a walk.
DuBois starting pitcher Seth Wilmoth looked to get out of the jam, as he recorded back-to-back strikeouts.
Nellis then scored on a passed ball for the game’s first run before Wilmoth recorded a third strikeout to end the inning.
Clarion then added a pair of runs to its lead in the third inning as Nellis and Smail both drew walks in the inning.
Nellis later scored on a double steal while Smail came in on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning Clarion capitalized on three DuBois errors to push across three more runs to take a 6-0 lead.
Billy Kahle led off by reaching on an error before scoring on a single by Alex Love.
Nellis then brought Love in to score on a single of his own before later scoring on another error.
In the fifth, Love reached on a two-out walk and later scored on an error to bring the score to 7-0.
DuBois was finally able to break through on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ryan Woodel came in to pinch-hit to start the inning as he reached safely when his popup to the left side was dropped.
Wes Clyde followed by hitting a grounder to short and legging out an infield single to put two on with nobody out.
After a fly out for the first out of the inning, Clarion starting pitcher Liam Huwar’s day on the mound came to an end as it turned to Parker Miller.
Wilmoth, the first batter Miller faced, took the first pitch he saw and drove it into right-center field for a two-RBI triple to score Woodel and Clyde.
Wilmoth was then stranded there as Miller struck out the next two batters to end the game.
“They didn’t give up, we didn’t play our best, but all in all we fought and this isn’t over yet,” said DuBois manager Mike Gregory. “We will come back tomorrow (Thursday) and see what tomorrow brings.
“We’re gonna give it our best. They (Clarion) did have very good defense and we knew that going in, but we made a couple plays ourselves defensively and we’ll just give it our all tomorrow and go from there.”
DuBois will now take on Northwest in an elimination game today at 6 p.m.
The winner of that game will take on Clarion in the championship Friday at 5 p.m., with the if-necessary game to follow at 7 p.m.