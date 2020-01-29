DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team found itself in a dog fight Tuesday against visiting Brockway but used a pair of pins and four forfeit wins to come away with a 42-24 Senior Night victory against the Rovers.
Brockway actually won five of the nine bouts contested on the mat with there being no contest at 220. The Rovers, who had three falls, won those nine bouts 24-18, but the four forfeits they were forced to five up ultimately were the difference in the match.
DuBois honored its four seniors — Trenton Donahue, Gauge Gulvas, Alex O’Harah and Ed Scott — prior to the match, with Scott and O’Harah each capturing pins to aide in the Beavers’ victory.
The Beavers also go forfeit wins from Chandler Ho, Garret Starr, Gage Sonnie and Brendan Orr to help them stay ahead of the Rovers most of the night after trailing twice early on. Ryan Gildersleeve and Cadin Delaney also pulled out wins late in their bouts, with Delaney besting Adam Stine, 4-2 in overtime, to close out the match.
“We had some really good matchups tonight, and that’s what you want to see,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “And, it was nice to get win on Senior Night. It’s hard with these guys being seniors. Coming up through (program), I’ve been with them for a long time. having my own kid there is tough, and once they get to high school the time goes fast.
“Our younger guys look up to them, and for our younger guys to wrestle for these seniors and help them day in and day out, i think you saw that in some of matches tonight. They (younger ones) came out and wrestled for our seniors and I was pretty happy with that.”
DuBois also honored long-time DAHS Wrestling Booster Club President Buzz Panighetti who for his three decades of service to the program following senior night. A moment of silence also was held to honor Cindi McClintick, who passed away Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. Her sons Cody and Garrett both wrestled at Brockway, with Garrett graduating last year.
Once the action got underway, it opened with a bang as Brockway’s Anthony Glasl and DuBois’ Trenton Donahue — both returning state medalists — hit the mat at 132. Glasl was fifth in Class AA a yer ago, while Donahue placed sixth in AAA. And, the bout lived up the billing as the pair battled down to the closing seconds.
Glasl jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a takedown 38 seconds in, but Donahue battled for a reversal with 17 seconds on the clock to pull even (2-2) after one one.
Donahue chose bottom in the second but struggled to get out. That matchup then turned in Glasl’s favor past the midway point of the period as he put Donahue on his back for three nearfall points with 36 seconds left.
The Beaver fought his back and escapef in the final seconds, but found himself trailing 5-3 entering the third. The score never changed during the final period, as Donahue was unable to put Glasl on his back from the top position in the last two minutes.
“I look at Trenton’s match as he just had one mistake,” said Scott. “Other than that, he was right there with Anthony (Glasl). But, you can’t make those mistakes in big matches. Trenton will learn from it and move on.”
DuBois answered right back with Ho’s forfeit win at 138, but the Rovers got a huge pin from Tanner Morelli at 145. The Rover actually found himself in big trouble in the opening period against Austin Mitchell, as the Beaver put Morelli on his back for a four-point move before adding another set of backpoints for a 7-0 lead.
Mitchell took that comfortable lead into the second period, but Morelli reversed him to his back for four-point move of his to make it 7-4. Morelli then put Mitchell on his back a second time, securing the fall in 3:32 to put the Rovers up 9-6.
DuBois promptly pulled even when Ryan Gildersleeve scored a takedown in the final second at 152 to come away with a thrilling 4-3 win against Linkin Nichols.
Scott followed with a second-period pin of Noah Bash at 160. The Beaver hit a pair of five-point moves in the first period for a 10-1 lead, then took down the Rover a third time in the second en route to getting the fall in 2:24.
Brockway got back on the board at 170 when Seth Stewart scored a wild 12-6 win against Gulvas. The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before scoring a combined 12 points in the second.
Stewart put Gulvas on his back three separate times from the top position to build an 8-0 lead before the Beaver reversed him to his back late in the period to make it 8-4. Stewart chose top in the third and tacked on a third-set of backpoints to help seal his win, which pulled the Rovers back within three at 15-12.
The teams then traded six-point victories, with Starr getting a forfeit win at 182 for DuBois and Brockway’s Eric Johnson pinning Ryan White in 2:37 at 195.
Neither team had a wrestler at 220, but DuBois tack on six more points at heavyweightg when O’Harah decked Gavin Thompson in 25 seconds.
Forfeit wins by Sonnie and Orr at 106 and 113 then sealed the overall victory for DuBois before the teams traded wins in the final two bouts.
Rover Mark Palmer pinned Kam Stevenson in 39 seconds at 120 before Delaney and Stine battled into overtime the final bout.
Stine appeared to be on his way to a win on the strength of a first-period takedown, but Delaney reversed the Rover with 15 seconds left in the bout to force overtime. The two battled on their feet into the closing second of the extra period before Delaney came up with the winning takedown with 3.7 seconds on the clock for the 4-2 victory.
“We wanted to get the big matchups, and with it being their Senior Night we wanted to wrestle their seniors,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “We may have been able to shift around some guys to make the score a little closer, but we wanted to wrestle those guys for their Senior Night.
“I’m proud of the way our guys battled coming into this environment, and I thought we did pretty well. Anthony has been wrestling really well and this was another test for him. He just came off a really tough weekend at Ultimate Warrior where he lost a close match to (Altoona’s Matt) Sarbo. This was was another another AAA state medalist and we wrestled a smart, well-executed match and able to come away with win.
“Tanner (Morelli) put himself in a whole there (at 145) but I saw a kid there with a lot of will who wanted to win in the second period. To be down 7-0 and come back and get a pin that shows he overcame a lot of adversity. Even in some of the matches we lost, we competed pretty well all night long.”
DuBois (7-1) will compete in the District 4/9 Class AAA Team Tournament Saturday inside its own gym. The second-seeded Beavers face third-seeded Williamsport in the semifinals. The Millionaires edged the Beavers, 37-36, in last year’s semifinals.
Brockway (8-6) travels to Curwensville on Thursday.