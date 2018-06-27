DuBOIS — A strong pitching performance from Alex Hart led DuBois to a 6-1 win over Brookville in a Federation League contest at Showers Field Tuesday.
Though Hart shut down the Brookille batters for most of the day, early in the contest it looked like the Grays would have their way with the starting pitcher.
Nick Bishop led off the game with a double into the gap in right-center, followed by a bunt single by Matt Bowser to put runners on the corners.
Nate Bonfardine then drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out in the first.
Tanner LaBenne followed by hitting a sacrifice fly to right field, as Bishop came in to score and give Brookville a 1-0 lead.
Bowser and Bonfardine advanced to second and third on the play to give the Grays a pair of runners in scoring positions with one out.
Hart responded by forcing a fly out to first and a strikeout looking to get out of the jam.
After allowing three base runners on two hits and a walk in the first inning, Hart allowed just two base runners in the following six innings on a pair of singles.
The starter pitched a complete game, facing just one over the minimum in innings two through seven.
Hart secured the win for the Rockets by allowing four hits over seven innings, allowing just the one run in the first and striking out five.
With Hart shutting down the Brookville offense, DuBois looked to get on the board in the bottom of the third.
Jeff Gasbarre led the inning off with a single up the middle, followed by a double to the gap in right-center by Thayne Morgan.
Garret Brown followed by reaching on a walk to load the bases with no outs in the inning.
Brookville starting pitcher Rob Jewett then struck out the following batter looking to record the first out of the frame.
Sean Zimmerman then reached on a bases loaded walk to bring Gasbarre in to score the tying run.
Justin Sleigh then hit a fly ball to shallow right field, which was just deep enough to allow Morgan to tag and score from third to give DuBois a 2-1 lead.
Sleigh’s sacrifice fly to score Morgan proved to be the game winner, as Hart continued his strong performance on the mound and DuBois’ bats stayed hot.
The Rockets stretched their lead in the fourth, as Josh Sorbera led the inning off with a single up the middle and was replaced by courtesy runner Gabe Bembenic.
Austin Amacher then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Bembenic, who came in to score on a double to center field by Gasbarre.
DuBois held their 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, as they looked to add insurance runs heading into the final inning of play.
Amacher started off the DuBois sixth with a double to left and advanced to third on a groundout by Gasbarre.
Jewell then attempted to pickoff Amacher at third, but the throw got away, allowing the runner to score to give the Rockets a 4-1 lead.
Thayne Morgan then reached on a single up the middle, but was caught stealing for the second out of the inning.
DuBois looked for a two-out rally to continue to build on their lead.
Brown then hit a pitch down the right field line and hustled around first to turn a single into a double on the play.
Zane Morgan then drove a single to left to score Brown and stretch DuBois’ lead to four.
Sean Zimmerman then reached on an error, followed by an infield single by Sleigh to score Zane Morgan for the third run of the inning.
The infield single ended Jewell’s day on the mound, as Brookville turned to Same Leadbetter on the mound, who forced a fly out to end the inning.
Hart retired the side in the seventh by forcing a groundout to second and striking out the following two batters to secure the victory for DuBois.
Brookville hosts Pulaski today at 6 p.m., while DuBois travels to Rossiter Sunday at 4 p.m.
