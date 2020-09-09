BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys golf team moved to 4-0 on the season by defeating Brookville 175-186 on the road at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Beavers were led by Gavin Kaschalk, who secured individual medalist honors with a 41.
Cody Jaconski and Tyson Kennis followed by tying for the second-best overall score of the day, as each posted rounds of 43, while Charlie Harman rounded out DuBois’ scoring with a 48.
Hayden Osborne and Bryce Rafferty led Brookville as both shot 45 on the day, while Ian Pete finished one shot back wit ha 46.
The Raiders scoring was rounded out by a 50 from Killian Radel, while Patrick Diedrich also competed and shot a 53.
Brock Smith and Landon Gustafson competed for DuBois, as the duo finished with scores of 52 and 53, respectively.
Both teams are back in action today at 3:30 p.m. as DuBois hosts Brockway, while Brookville visits Curwensville.
In other boys golf action Tuesday:
Punxsutawney 196,
Brockway 222
BROCKWAY — Brockway suffered a 196-222 defeat at the hands of visiting Punxsutawney at Brockway Golf Course Tuesday.
Jackson Craft posted a 39 to claim individual medalist honors for the Chucks.
The Rovers, who dropped to 0-4 on the season with the loss, were led by a 50 from Dylen Coder.
Danile Shugarts followed one shot back with a 51, while Troy Johnson and Carter Nichols shot rounds of 59 and 62, respectively, to round out the scoring for DuBois.
Punxsutawney’s scorers behind Crafter were John Grago (50), Donnie Neese (51) and Sawyer Hall (53).
Isaac Crawford and Kaden Coulter also competed for the Rovers, posting rounds of 65 and 68, respectively.
For the Chucks, Kyle Nesbitt shot a 56 while Jake Sikora also competed and posted a 57.
Brockway is back in action today for a match at DuBois.