DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team beat cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 1417-1254, in an air rifle match Thursday evening.
Senior Megan O’Rourke shot a personal-best 287 in air rifle to spearhead the Beavers’ victory as all five of DuBois’ scoring shooters finished in the 280s.
Freshman Ella Sprague was right on O’Rourke’s heels with a 285, while Mia Edwards posted a 283. Alexandria Howard and Jeremy Wolfgang both shot 281s, with Howard besting her teammate for the fourth-best score of the day on centers hits (13-11).
DuBois junior Cassy Salter shot a personal-best 272 but didn’t factor into her team’s scoring.
Derek Strouse led DCC with a personal-best 273, while Maddison Hannah had a 256. Cardinals Taven Lukehart (245) and Hayes Cooper (243) both shot in the 240s, while Brady Snyder rounded out DCC’s scoring with a 237.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 282-267.
The trio of Derek London, Dominic Vizza and Corbin Wildnauer all shot 94s on the day, with London claiming the overall individual win based on having the most center shots (4).
Tristan Sedor led DCC with a 90, while Nathan Irwin and Elizabeth Osterman had an 88 and 87, respectively. All three scores were personal bests for those shooters, while teammates Tessa Shaffer (83) and Illiana Gow (83) also recorded personal bests.
DuBois is back in action next week with a pair of matches. The Beavers shoot against Conemaugh Township and Portage on Wednesday then battle Noerth Star on Thursday.