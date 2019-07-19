BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars lived to see another day at the Section 1 tournament, defeating Northwest 11-2 in the losers’ bracket final Thursday at Zufall Field.
The game, however, did not end without controversy, as after the game it was brought to the attention of Little League officials that DuBois had violated a pitching rule in the game.
A DuBois player pitched in the victory as it was his third appearance on the mound in as many days, which is against Little League rules.
Brookville Little League President Mike Marrara, who is the Section 1 tournament director contacted Little League International after the completion of the game and it was determined the end result of the game would stand. But, DuBois manager Mike Gregory would face a two-game suspension.
Gregory will now be forced to sit out today’s championship game against Clarion, as well as the if-necessary title game to follow if DuBois were to win the opening game.
In Thursday’s contest, Northwest had a prime chance to take the early lead in the top of the first inning as Caiden Loucks reached on an error and Andrew Medrick singled to center.
After a strikeout for the first out of the frame, Wyatt Luke singled to left to load the bases.
Alex O’Grady then hit a hard liner up the middle, as the ball deflected of DuBois pitcher Isaac Dennison’s glove and right to second baseman Wes Clyde, who fired home to get the lead runner for the second out.
Dennison then struck out the next batter to end the threat and strand the bases loaded.
DuBois then loaded the bases itself in the bottom half, as Clyde drew a four-pitch walk, Keegan Gregory reached on an error and Seth Wilmoth walked.
Northwest starting pitcher Merdick responded with back-to-back strikeouts as he looked to get out of the inning.
Dennison then hit a grounder to short, as Northwest attempted to force Wilmoth out at second, but he beat the throw allowing everyone to reach safely and Clyde to score the game’s first run.
Brody Knouse followed by drawing a bases-loaded walk to bring home Gregory for the second run of the frame.
Northwest loaded the bases once again in the second inning with just one out against DuBois reliever Hunter Ho as Cooper Good walked before a pair of singles from Owen Grafton and Loucks.
Ho got out of the inning by forcing a pair of fly outs to center and left, as a strong throw from Bryson Kail in center held the runner at third on the second out of the inning.
The game remained 2-0 into the bottom of the fourth before DuBois was able to push across four more runs.
After a groundout started the inning, Jack Statler came in to pinch-hit and reached on a dropped pop up on the infield.
Wilmoth followed with a single to right before both runners moved up on a wild pitch with Ho at the plate.
Ho then came through with a big hit, driving a pitch over the center fielder’s head for a two-run double.
With Adam Drahushak at the plate, Ho moved up to third on a wild pitch, as Drahushak eventually walked and took second on a fielder’s indifference.
Dennison then delivered the second big hit of the frame, singling to center field to bring home both runners and push DuBois’ lead to six runs.
Northwest was finally able to get on the board in the next half inning with a pair of runs to trim the deficit back to four runs.
O’Grady started the inning with a single to center, before Asher Johnson reached on an infield single as the throw got away on the play allowing O’Grady to come around to score while Johnson moved up to third.
Johnson later scored on a wild pitch to bring the score to 6-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth.
DuBois then responded by sending nine batters to the plate for the second inning in a row on its way to a five-run inning as a bang-bang play at the plate to end the inning was all that separated it from a mercy-rule victory.
Just like the fourth inning began, the frame got started with Gregory reaching on an error on a dropped fly ball in the infield.
Northwest then intentionally walked Ho to load the bases, as Drahuskak followed by hitting a ground ball to the left side as Ho was forced out at second on the play.
Gregory was able to score from third on the fielder’s choice, while Wilmoth used heads-up base running to score all the way from second on the play.
Drahushak, who moved to second on the throw to home, then scored on a single to right by Dennison.
Knouse followed with a single and moved up on a fielder’s indifference, before Ryan Woodel brought both runners home with a bloop single to center field.
Jackson McCall followed with a double into the right-center gap, as Woodel attempted to score the game-winning run on the play, but was thrown out at home to send the game into the sixth.
McCall quickly retired the Northwest side in the sixth on a pair of first-pitch groundouts followed by a strikeout to secure the 11-2 win.
“All 13 kids contributed and we had major performances from all of them, I’m so proud of those kids,” DuBois manager Mike Gregory said. “The way All-Stars is set up it’s difficult sometimes because some kids may not get all the at-bats that you would like to see them have.”
“Today they all took advantage of those opportunities, Jackson McCall pitched a whale of a game and we’ve had a couple of those this tournament and we’ll come back and see what we’ve got tomorrow.”
DuBois will now take on Clarion today in the championship game at 5 p.m., needing a win to force the winner-take-all game at 7 p.m.