DuBOIS — In a game that featured 26 hits, nine of which going for extra bases, DuBois had the edge over Pulaski, securing the 11-7 victory in their Federation League playoff contest at Showers Field Sunday.
With the win, DuBois evens the semifinal series at 1-1 after Pulaski secured a 5-3 win in the series opener Saturday.
The hits came early and often Sunday evening, as DuBois took the early lead in the top of the first.
After Garrett Brown reached on a one-out walk, Zane Morgan singled up the middle and Sean Zimmerman reached on a infield single to load the bases.
Justin Sleigh then delivered a RBI single to center field to score Brown and give DuBois a 1-0 lead.
Pulaski starting pitcher Phil Myers limited the damage by forcing the next batter to ground into a inning-ending 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded.
Pulaski responded in a big way in the home half of the inning, as their first four batters in the inning reached base and all came around to score.
Drew Bankovich led off by driving a double to the wall in right, then scored on a single to right by Phil Myers.
Justin Miknis and Adam Bankovich then reached on a hit by pitch and a walk to load the bases with no outs.
Corey Carr later hit a sacrifice fly to deep left-center to score Myers and Jackson Frank followed with a RBI single to left to score Miknis for the third run of the inning.
Frank and Adam Bankovich then ran a double steal, as Frank was able to avoid the tag at second allowing Bankovich to score on the play as Pulaski led 4-1 after one inning of play.
In the second, Matt Zimmerman led off with a double to right for DuBois and scored on a double off the batt of Josh Zelinski.
Justin Orlowski, who courtesy ran for Zelinksi, came around to score on a single to left by Clayton Read, as DuBois cut the deficit to 4-3.
DuBois continued their strong hitting in the third with two more runs to pull ahead 5-4.
Bowman was able to reach on a two-out error, then scored on a double to left-center by Zimmerman.
Zelinski followed with a double down the right-field line to score Zimmerman as DuBois retook the lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the game saw its third lead change, as Pulaski brought across a pair of runs to go back in front 6-5.
Carr doubled to start the inning off and scored on a single to center off the bat of Frank.
Frank later came around to score the go-ahead run on a single to right by Drew Bankovich.
Pulaski added to their lead in the fifth, as Miknis hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Adam Bankovich.
Trailing 7-5 heading into the sixth, DuBois looked to stay hot at the plate and regain their lead.
They did just that, pouring out four hits and scoring five runs to take a 10-7 lead.
Brown and Zane Morgan each walked to start the inning, as Sean Zimmerman then singled to left to score Brown and cut Pulaski’s lead to one.
Zimmerman’s single ended Pulaski starter Myers’ day on the mound, who exited with an uncharacteristic eight runs allowed, six of which were earned over five innings of work.
Rick Lines then took the mound for Pulaski, but he was unable to cool of the DuBois bats.
Sleigh tied the game by driving in Zane Morgan on a single to center.
After a sac bunt by Bowman advanced Sean Zimmerman and Sleigh to second and third, Matt Zimmerman looked to give DuBois the lead.
Matt Zimmerman continued his strong day at the plate by driving a pitch well over the wall in left field for a three-run home run to put DuBois up 10-7.
DuBois added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Zane Morgan led off with a single to left field and later scored when Bowman reached on a fielders’ choice.
In the bottom of the frame, Pulaski looked for a late-game rally, as Minkis led off with a single and Adam Bankovich walked to put two runners on with nobody out.
DuBois relief pitcher Alex Hart responded by forcing a groundout to first and striking out the next two batters to secure the Game 2 victory.
The teams will return to action Tuesday for Game 3, with DuBois as the home team at Showers Field at 6 p.m.
