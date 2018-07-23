Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.