DuBOIS — Trailing by four heading into the bottom of the seventh, DuBois score five runs to secure a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win over Pulaski in Game 3 of their Federation League semifinal series Tuesday at Showers Field.
DuBois has now won two games in a row in the series after falling in the opener to take a 2-1 series lead.
Trailing 6-2 and down to their final three outs, the top of the order got things started for DuBois.
Leadoff hitter Thayne Morgan was hit by a pitch, then Garrett Brown ripped a single down the left-field lien and Zane Morgan walked to load the bases with nobody out.
Sean Zimmerman Thayne Morgan in to score by drawing a bases loaded walk.
Justin Sleigh followed with a single to center to score Brown, as Zane Morgan came in to score from second on the play as the ball got away from the center fielder to cut the deficit to one.
Pulaski then turned to Colin Read in relief on the mound as they looked to preserve their 6-5 lead.
Matt Zimmerman, the first batter faced by Read, singled to center to score Justin Orlowski, who courtesy ran for Sean Zimmerman, to tie the game at six.
Dan Bowman then looked to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but Sleigh was forced out at third on the play for the first out of the inning.
Read then forced Josh Zelinski to fly out to the shortstop for the second out of the inning.
Clayton Read then worked a two-out walk off his brother Colin to bring Thayne Morgan back to the plate.
Morgan, who got the rally started by reaching on a hit by pitch, finished things off by driving a pitch up the middle for a game-winning RBI single as Matt Zimmerman came in to score to give DuBois the thrilling 7-6 victory.
“You’re never out of a baseball game, we kept playing and never quit,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said after the win.
Gasbarre said his team knows the talent that the Pulaski side has after going head-to-head throughout the season.
“They battled and we battled right there with them, so I am incredibly happy with our team’s resilience,” Gasbarre said. “You have to keep battling, this is baseball and that’s just what you do, I’m thrilled.”
DuBois took the early lead with a run in the first inning, but most off the game, up until the bottom of the seventh was controlled by Pulaski.
Thayne Morgan led off the bottom of the first for DuBois by reaching on an error and later scored the game’s first run on a RBI groundout to third by Sean Zimmerman.
Pulaski responded by scoring five runs over the next three innings to take a 5-1 lead after the fourth.
In the top of the second, Devin Clark and Jackson Frank got the inning started for Pulaski by reaching on a pair of errors.
Clark later scored on a RBI single to left off the bat of Lucas Burkett.
DuBois then looked to get out of the inning by turning a double play on a grounder hit by Justin Miknis.
Burkett was forced out at second on the play, but Miknis beat out the throw, allowing Frank to score and put Pulaski up 2-1.
In the third, Drew Bankovich led off with a single to center for Pulaski, as Adam Bankovich later doubled to right-center to put runners on second and third with just one out.
Clark followed with a RBI groundout to short to score Drew Bankovich to put Pulaski up 3-1.
Pulaski continued to build on their lead in the fourth, adding two more runs to go ahead by four.
Clayton Read drew a leadoff walk and later advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored as the throw got passed third and rolled into left field.
Miknis also drew a walk in the inning and scored the second run of the frame on a single to right off the bat of Phil Myers.
In the bottom of the fifth, DuBois cut the deficit to three as Thayne Morgan reached on a two-base error and later scored on an error to bring the score to 5-2.
Pulaski got the run back in the top of the seventh as Jake Miknis reached on a throwing error in the infield and scored on a sacrifice fly to right hit by Clayton Read to go ahead 6-2 before DuBois’ rally in the bottom of the inning.
The two teams return to action today at Showers Field, as Pulaski will be the home team for Game 4.
