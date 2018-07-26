DuBOIS — A four-run top of the first led DuBois to a 6-3 win over Pulaski in Game 4 of their Federation League playoffs semifinal series at Showers Field Wednesday.
DuBois was able to secure the win despite being held off the board in the middle five innings of the game, as they added a pair of runs in the seventh after scoring four in the opening frame.
With the win, DuBois has now won three in a row after falling in the opener to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
DuBois took advantage of early control issues by Pulaski starting pitcher Jake Miknis to jump out to an early lead.
Miknis walked Thayne Morgan, Clayton Read and Zane Morgan to load the bases with no outs in the top of the first.
Pulaski then turned to Colin Read on the mound, who allowed a RBI single to left on the first batter he faced in Sean Zimmerman.
Justin Sleigh then hit a ground ball to third, but a slight hesitation by the third baseman allowed all runners to reach safely on the play as Clayton Read scored the second run of the inning.
Matt Zimmerman followed with a RBI infield single to score Zane Morgan, while Dan Bowman delivered the final RBI of the inning, a sacrifice fly to right to score Sean Zimmerman as DuBois led 4-0 early.
Pulaski got into the lead in the bottom of the inning as Phil Myers singled to right and advanced to second as the ball was misplayed by the right fielder.
Myers later scored Pulaski’s first run of the game on a RBI single to center off the bat of Adam Bankovich.
After offense ruled the opening inning, the next four frames were controlled by the pitchers, as Colin Read for Pulaski and DuBois’ Orsich each had strong performances.
After DuBois had the big first inning at the plate, Colin Read held the Rockets to just two base runners on a pair of singles over the next four innings.
For Pulaski, runners left on base was a key factor in the game, as they stranded 11 base runners in the game, including leaving the bases loaded twice.
Pulaski was able to cut the deficit to two with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Jackson Frank singled to left to start the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly to left-center by Lucas Burkett as Pulaski cut DuBois’ lead to 4-2.
Orsich limited the damage by forcing a double play in Pulaski’s next at bat to send the game into the seventh.
DuBois added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to go ahead 6-2.
Thayne Morgan delivered a one-out single to center, as Clayton Read followed by reaching on a walk.
Mark Guthridge then brought Morgan around to score on a hard-hit single down the left-field line.
Read later scored the second out of the inning on a sacrifice fly to right hit by Sleigh.
In the bottom of the inning, Pulaski looked for a rally as Myers and Jake Miknis each drew walks to start the inning against DuBois relief pitcher Alex Hart.
After a strikeout, Drew Bankovich singled to left to load the bases with just one away.
After Hart recorded his second strikeout of the inning, Devin Clark drew a two-out walk to bring Myers in to score to bring the score to 6-3.
With the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate, Hart struck out Shane Haberberger looking to secure the win.
The teams meet again today for Game 5 at Showers Field at 6 p.m. with DuBois as the home team.
A DuBois win sends them to the championship series against the winner of the Sykesville-Rossiter series, while a Pulaski win forces a Game 6 Saturday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.