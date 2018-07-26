Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.