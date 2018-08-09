DuBOIS — A pair of late-game unearned runs led DuBois to a 7-5 victory over Sykesville in Game 5 of the Federation League Championship Series at Showers Field Wednesday.
With the win, DuBois takes a 3-2 series lead and is one win away from claiming the title.
The teams went back-and-forth throughout most of the game and found themselves tied at five in the bottom of the fifth.
That is when DuBois capitalized on a defensive mistake to take the lead for good and secure the series lead.
Garrett Brown reached on a fielder’s choice in the home half of the fifth, but Matt Zimmerman was thrown out at third base on the play for the second out of the inning.
Clayton Read then hit a ground ball up the middle, but the ball bounced away from the second baseman into center field on the play.
After Read advanced to second on a fielder’s indifference, Thayne Morgan came to the plate with a pair of runners in scoring position.
Morgan delivered, ripping a single to center field to score both Brown and Read and give DuBois a 7-5 lead.
Jake Sorbera worked around a leadoff single by Adam Fox in the top of the seventh, retiring the next three batters to put DuBois on the brink of winning the championship.
Sykesville jumped out to an early lead, as Brandon Sicheri got the game started by reaching on a walk and Adam Fox followed with a single through the left side.
Devon Walker later drove in Sicheri with a single to left to put Sykesville ahead 1-0 after the top of the first.
DuBois responded right away with three runs of their own in the home half to take a 3-1 lead.
Zane Morgan tied the game with one swing of the bat with one out in the inning, driving a pitch over the wall in right field for a solo home run.
Nate Sabados then singled to right, followed by a walk issued to Sean Zimmerman and a single to center by Justin Sleigh to load the bases with one away.
Matt Zimmerman then beat out a potential double play throw to first as Sleigh was forced out at second, bringing in Sabados for the second run of the inning.
Josh Sorbera then drove a single to left to score Sean Zimmerman and put DuBois ahead 3-1.
After both sides were held scoreless in the second, Sykesville had a three-run inning of their own in the third to go back ahead 4-3.
Sicheri and Fox each drew walks to start the inning, as Jake Felix reached on a fielder’s choice as Fox was forced out at second on the play.
Walker was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with just one out in the inning.
Ryan Walker followed by drawing a bases loaded walk to score Sicheri and cut DuBois lead to 3-2.
Garrett Prosper then ripped a single to left to score Felix for the tying run, as Jude Lander drew the second bases loaded walk of the inning to score Devon Walker and give Sykesville the lead.
The lead changed hands once again in the bottom of the inning, as DuBois responded with a pair of runs to pull ahead 5-4.
Sleigh got the inning started with a double to right-center, followed by a pair of walks to Matt Zimmerman and Josh Sorbera to load the bases with one out.
Brown then drove in Sleigh by reaching on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at four.
Read then hit a ground ball to the left side, but the ball was misplayed by the third baseman, allowing him to reach and allowing Matt Zimmerman to score the go-ahead run.
Sykesville tied things up in the fifth as Jarred Baummer led the inning off with a double to right-center.
Baummer later came in to score on a sacrifice fly to right by Felix to tie the game at five.
The score remained 5-5 into the bottom of the fifth, before DuBois brought across the two unearned runs to secure the win.
The teams return to action today in Reynoldsville for Game 6 at 6 p.m., as DuBois can claim their first title since 2011 with a win, while a Sykesville win will force a decisive Game 7 at Showers Field Saturday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.