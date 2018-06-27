We jump to the softball side and hit the way back button for this week’s Little League “Throwback Thursday” to reminisce about the winner-take-all Game 3 of the 2008 District 10 Little League Softball All-Star championship series between DuBois and Warren.
That game 10 years ago is a good representation of where play at the Little League level has gone in a decade.
Warren no longer competes in Little League All-Stars in District 10, but the biggest difference then compared to now is the fact District 10 was divided in two two tiers — North and South. Each tier had its own bracket to determine a tier champ before those squads battled for the district title.
If both tier champs were undefeated, then they battled it out in a best-of-3 championship series — which DuBois and Warren did in 2008.
DuBois won convincingly, 11-0 in 4 innings, in the opening game at home on Way Memorial Field only to see Warren take Game 2 by a score of 10-3 on its home field at Hawbaker Field in the Farm Colony Industrial Park in Warren.
However, DuBois bounced back the next day in a return trip to Warren for Game 3. DuBois got a strong pitching performance from Samantha Kirk, who tossed a complete-game, four-hitter while allowing just one earned run in a 3-1 victory. She struck out six and walked just one.
Kirk pitched and earned the win in both Games 1 and 3 of the series.
DuBois jumped on the board right away as a pregame move by manager Sam Kirk paid off. He changed his lineup around some and Katelyn LaBue, who had been hitting third, led off the game with a double down the right-field line.
Mandi Nosker followed with a sacrifice bunt, and LaBue scored on the play when a Warren throw to first went into right field. Grosch then walked Kirk but recorded three straight outs to end the inning and keep it a 1-0 game.
Warren put two runners on in the bottom of the inning after two outs as Kaitlin Ishman drew a walk and Alexa Bupp singled. However, Kirk struck out Hannah Vile to end the inning.
The strikeout of Vile started a string of 10 straight outs for Kirk and DuBois. During that stretch, DuBois added two more runs to its lead to go up 3-0.
Raegan Hanna got things going in the second with an infield single. She took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on a one-out groundout by LaBue.
After DuBois went down in order in the third, Rachael Henry led off the fourth with a walk. Abby Primm then put down a sacrifice bunt, and Henry kept running as no one was at third base.
A Warren player tried to get back to the bag, but the throw from the first baseman was off line, and Henry raced home to give DuBois a 3-0 advantage.
DuBois tried to add to its lead in the fifth as Nosker singled with one out and Kirk walked, but Grosch got out of the jam to keep DuBois’ lead at 3-0.
Warren scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, posting two of its four hits on the day.
Grosch led off the frame with a double to left-center and scored on Haylie Birt’s double down the right-field line. Kirk stranded Birt at third as she got three straight outs to end the inning.
Kirk quickly ended things in the bottom of the sixth, getting the first two outs on just two pitches.
Hanna made a nice catch in right field on the first pitch, while catcher Melissa Stuart went up the third-base line to haul in a pop-up on the second pitch.
Alexa Bupp followed with a two-out single, but Kirk struck out Vile to end the game.
