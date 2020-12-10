DuBOIS — Athletes compete in sports for a multitude of reasons.
For DuBois’s Emma Torretti, a senior who plays volleyball and softball, it’s all about trying to be the best she can while trying to make an impact on others.
“I’m the type of person who is always gonna be there taking extra time out of my day just to become a better athlete knowing that I could have people look up to me at some point in my life,” said Torretti. “Knowing that I could make a difference in someone really motivates me to be that person.
“I like how it (playing sports) has taught me how to have time-management skills and that no matter what, there’s always gonna be someone on your heels trying to take your spot. I also love how it gives me another family that is there to push me to be a better person and player.”
That motivation comes from growing up and watching her three older sisters — twins Alisha and Kristina (2013 graduates) and Marissa (2017 grad) — play sports. All three played tennis and softball at DuBois.
“My sisters are my role models because they all work extremely hard for everything they’ve ever gotten,” said the youngest Torretti sister. “I’ve grown up watching them work every hour of the day on becoming the best they could be.”
Emma went a little different route than her older sisters though, as she played volleyball along with softball.
She was started playing volleyball in seventh grade and eventually earned a pair of varsity letters as a junior and senior as a libero/defensive specialist.
Torretti was part of last year’s District 9 Class 3A championship squad (third straight D-9 title for program) and a starter this fall for a Lady Beavers’ squad that played in the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
Because of COVID-19, DuBois was the lone Class 3A team in D-9 to enter the playoffs — ending the program’s push for a fourth straight D-9 crown. However, the Lady Beavers were the district representative for states, where they received a forfeit in the quarterfinals from Conneaut Area, which couldn’t compete because of COVID-related issues.
Torretti saw her high school volleyball career come to an end with a three-set loss to state runner-up Franklin Regional, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17. Given all the uncertainty surrounding the season, and the fact she saw her junior year of softball wiped out because of the coronavirus, the Lady Beaver was happy just to be able to play this past fall.
“Getting a chance to play my senior volleyball season has made me feel extra blessed,” she said. “There are so many other schools that have gotten shutdown due to COVID-19, so it made me not take any of my practices or games for granted.
“I really was able to see how much I loved the sport of volleyball, with the thought of it being taken away from me in the back of my head.”
With volleyball over, Torretti must now wait to see if she will be able to return to the diamond this spring as a senior.
She first stepped foot on a diamond when she was 5-years old and has played the sport, which is her favorite, ever since.
“It’s something that motivates me to play and work hard,” said Torretti. “Every single one of my family members has played softball or baseball, so it’s just something I enjoy and my family enjoys. I grew up watching all three of my sisters play softball, and I knew that I wanted to be just like them so I stuck with it.”
It (softball) also created one of her most memorable sports moments.
“One of my favorite games I’ve ever played in was at one of my softball tournaments,” she said. “I was new to the team and didn’t know anyone that played. I was very nervous, but that team made me feel like family.
“I wasn’t scared to make a mistake anymore, and I knew that I just needed to play my game. My first at bat I hit a triple, and it just went great from there on.”
Outside of school, Torretti is involved in volunteering at nursing homes and at the Treasure Lake Church.
“It makes me feel good knowing that I can help make someone’s day better,” she said.
Torretti also enjoys going on hikes and adventures.
“It allows me to feel free and lets me get to see the beauty of the world,” she said. “I hate being stuck in one place, so exploring really helps me realize that there is so much more to see than just what’s around me.”
The daughter of Cheryl and Gregory Torretti, the Lady Beaver plans to attend college after high school and major in environmental science and hopes to work for the state in the future. She also plans to play softball in college.