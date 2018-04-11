HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois track and field teams returned to action Tuesday at Hollidaysburg in a meet that also featured Central Mountain and came away with a mixed bag of results.
The Lady Beavers and host Lady Golden Tigers battled to a 75-75 tie, while the DuBois girls notched a lopsided 104-46 win against Central Mountain.
On the boys’ side, Hollidaysburg beat DuBois, 100-50, while the Beavers hammered Central Mountain, 103-47 — a victory that evened their season mark at 2-2.
In the girls’ meet, Hollidaysburg won 12 of the 18 events — including all three relays — against DuBois, but the Lady Beavers used their depth to forge the tie.
DuBois (2-1-1) opened the meet with the quartet of Julie Marchioni, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover, Trulee Stainbrook winning the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:02.
The Lady Beavers went on to win five individual events after that.
Stainbrook added a win in the 800 (2:41), leading a sweep in the event as Usaitis and Marchioni finished second and third, respectively.
Emalee Horner captured top honors in both the 1,600 (6:29) and 3,200 (13:18). Crystal Clinger led the Lady Beaver field athletes with a pair of victories in the shot put (31-11) and discus (108-4).
DuBois also got second-place finishes from Reese Sayers (100, 300 hurdles, long jump), Maddison King (100 hurdles), Anna Wingard (1,600), Hoover (400), Antonia Fenice (200), Gabby Snyder (shot put), Caitlin Drahushak (javelin), Jerica Fisher (high jump) and Heather Gilga (pole vault).
Individual results against Central Mountain were not available.
As for the DuBois boys, they were led by the trio of Brenden Saunders, Riley Barnett and Kenny Garvey.
Saunders was an overall winner in both the 110 (18.02) and 300 (46.08) hurdle events, while Barnett was the overall winner in the javelin with a strong throw of 149-5. Barnett also was third in the both the shot put and discus.
Garvey won the 100 dash (11.19) against Hollidaysburg but was edged by .02 by Central Mountain’s top sprinter. He also was part of the Beavers’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads that beat Central Mountain but lost to Hollidaysburg.
DuBois also got individual second-place finishes against Hollidaysburg from Kyle Hopson (100), Layton Yarus (400), Andrew Boyle (800), Kaleb Stevens (3,200), Branbon Connor (javelin), Jordan Meinert (long jump, triple jump) and Grimm (pole vault).
Againt Central Mountain, Meinert won all three jumping events, while Stevens won both the 1,600 and 3,200. Boyle also took home the 800 against the Wildcats, while Barnett won the shot put.
“It was nice to have better weather and for our kids to see more competition,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Riley Barnett had a good day for us today, and his winning throw in the javelin was a very good distance for the condition and this time of year.
“Saunders also had a nice day in the hurdles, as did Garvey in the 100 dash again.
“We’re improving as a team and need to continue to do that.”
DuBois is back in action Friday at the Latrobe Invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.