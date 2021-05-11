DuBOIS — The DuBois track and field teams welcomed St. Marys for Senior Day on Monday and came away with a split in the final home meet of the season.
The DuBois boys cruised to a 124-26 win, while the girls meet came down to the very end with the teams being tied entering the meet-ending 4x400 relay. And, it was the visiting Lady Dutch who won that event to pull out a hard-fought 77.5-72.5 victory.
The Lady Dutch’s win was aided by their sweep of all three relay events, including a photo finish in the 4x100 that saw St. Marys awarded the victory by the slimmest of margins (.01 seconds). That 15-0 advantage in those three races easily the difference in the meet.
The duo of Samantha Hayes and Payton Bauer powered the St. Marys girls on the day, as they played a part in six of the Lady Dutch’s 11 first-place finishes.
Hayes was a quadruple winner, including three individual firsts in the 200 (27.05), 400 (1:00.31) and 800 (2:27.24. She also ran on the Lady Dutch’s 4x800 relay squad that opened the meet with a win. She was joined on that team by Madison Blythe, Kyla Johnson and Brianna Grotzinger.
As for Bauer, she continued her standout season in the throws and once again collected wins in the shot put (38-4) and discus (80-1). She broke her own school record in the shot put for the second time in four days with her throw Monday being more than a foot longer than the mark of 37-5 1/2 she set Friday in Altoona.
Rylee Nicklas made it a clean sweep for the Lady Dutch in the throws, as she took the javelin with a mark of 88-7. St. Marys also got individual wins from Isabelle Caskey in the 100 dash (12.98) and Maura Caskey in the 300 hurdles (49.85).
The Lady Dutch’s 4x100 relay (53.52) that won by the slimmest of margins was comprised of Gina VanSlander, Vivianne Catalone, Izzy Catalone, Isabelle Caskey, while the quartet of the Catalones, Caskey and Blythe won the meet-ending 4x400 in 4:18.99 to secure the overall victory.
Grotzinger also finished second to Hayes in the 400 and 800 runs, while Nicklas was the runner-up in the shot and discus. Abigail Erich added a second in the triple jump, while Jayne Sette was second in the javelin.
When it came to the Lady Beavers, they were led by their usual cast.
Freshman Morgan Roemer claimed top honors in the 1,600 (5:29.78) and 3,200 (12:07.13), while sophomore Kamryn Fontaine won yet another 100 hurdle race with a time of 17.19.
The Lady Beavers also won all three jumping event.
Senior Morgan took home first place in the triple jump (31-10), while junior Leah Colville won the high jump (4-10) and sophomore Peyton Grimm the long jump (15-6). Junior Zoie Enseki also was first in the pole vault (8-0).
Allman added a second in the 100 hurdles, while fellow senior Antonia Fenice was the runner-up in both the 100 and 200 dashes. The Lady Beavers also got seconds from Fontaine (300 hurdles), Julia Wirths (1,600 & 3,200), Laken Stroka (long jump), Madelyn Crabtree (high jump) and Mya Jones (pole vault).
“We finally got a break with the weather, and our performances showed that,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Leah Colville had a great day in the high jump, just missing five feet for a season best. Antonia (Fenice) ran well, having two season bests in the 100 and 200 dashes, and Zoie (Enseki) continues coming on strong in pole vault, clearing 8 feet.”
DuBois, which is more senior-laden on the boys’ side, had seniors play a part in nine of the team’s 17 wins in the meet. The only event the Beavers didn’t win was the meet-ending 4x400 relay as head coach Brian Clinger took out some of his normal entrants and did an all-senior relay.
Senior Dale Kot led the way with a trio of wins, while Daniel Raiford, Tanner Shenk and Zach Shilala and McKellen Jaramillo were all double winners.
Kot crossed first in both hurdles events, posting a 16.79 in the 110s and a 43.14 in the 300s. He also ran the third leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.93) along with sophomore Jaedon Yarus and senior Erich Benjamin.
Raiford collected wins in the discus (101-4) and javelin (108-7), while Shenk was tops in the long jump (19-4 1/2) and high jump (5-8).
Shilala added first places in the triple jump (38-2 3/4) and pole vault (12-0), while Jaramillo sprinted to victory in the 400 (55.20) and was part of a meet-opening win in the 4x800. He teamed up with juniors AC Deemer, Joet Foradora and Ryan White to post a time of 8:37.85.
Deemer joined Kot in being a triple winner, as he also crossed first in the 800 (2:12.90) and 3,200 (10:38.55). Other Beavers who notched individual victories were Benjamin (100 – 11.48), Foradora (1,600 – 4:46.21), Yarus (200 – 23.39) and freshman Ja’Reese Stowe (shot put – 34-1 1/2).
Beaver junior Luke Sturrock collected three seconds in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump, while White (1,600), Krause (400), Foradora (800), Benjamin (200), sophomore Drew Gudalis (high jump), sophomore Carson Dombroski (discus) and sophomore James Becker (javelin) also were runner-ups.
“We finally had a nice day to compete, and it couldn’t have came at a better time on Senior Night,” said Beavers Coach Brian Clinger. “I’m so proud of these seniors and all their hard work they have invested in their education at DAHS and in athletics. We have an amazing teaching staff and quality coaches that have a vested interest in these young men.
“My seniors were a huge part of our win today. Dale Kot has been the true leader of our team and his performances today in the hurdles and 4x100 relay showed that, McKellen Jaramillo had an amazing day in the distance races, while Shenk, Shilala and Raiford came through in the field events. What a total effort from our seniors and our underclassmen.”
DuBois closes out its regular season at Oil City on Thursday, while St. Marys competes in the Elk County Meet that same day.
BOYS
DuBOIS 124, ST. MARYS 26
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Ryan White, Joey Foradora, AC Deemer, McKellen Jaramillo), 8:37.85.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Dale Kot (D), 16.79; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Kline (SM).
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.48; 2. Chadsey (SM); 3. Krause (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Joey Foradora (D), 4:46.21; 2. White (D); 3. Frey (SM).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Jake Krause, Dale Kot, Erich Benjamin), 45.93.
400 meter dash: 1. McKellen Jaramillo (D), 55.20; 2. Krause (D); 3. Spangler (SM).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Dale Kot (D), 43.14; 2. Kline (SM); 3. Spangler (SM).
800 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 10:38.55; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Williams (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 23.34; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Chadsey (SM).
3200 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 10:38.55; 2. Foster (SM); 3. Roemer (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. St. Marys, 3:46.52.
Pole vault: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 12-0; 2. Vilella (SM); 3. Burkett (D).
High jump: 1. Tanner Shenk (D), 5-8; 2. Gudalis (D); 3. Sturrock (D).
Long jump: 1. Tanner Shenk (D), 19-4 1/2; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Davis (SM).
Triple jump: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 38-2 3/4; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Shenk (D).
Shot put: 1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 34-1 1/2; 2. Bauer (SM); 3. Becker (D).
Discus: 1. Daniel Raiford (D), 101-4; 2. Dombroski (D); 3. Becker (D).
Javelin: 1. Daniel Raiford (D), 108-7; 2. Becker (D); 3. Stowe D).
GIRLS
ST. MARYS 77.5, DuBOIS 72.5
4x800 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Madison Blythe, Kyla Johnson, Samantha Hayes, Brianna Grotzinger), 10:17.52.
100 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.19; 2. Fenice (D); 3. Barrick (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Isabelle Caskey (SM), 12.98; 2. Fenice (D); 3. Barrick (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Morgan Romer (D), 5:29.78; 2. Wirths (D); 3. Blythe (SM).
4x100 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Gina VanSlander, Vivianne Catalone, Izzy Catalone, Isabelle Caskey), 53.52.
400 meter dash: 1. Samantha Hayes (SM), 1:00.31; 2. Grotzinger (SM); 3. O. Dressler (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Maura Casley (SM), 49.85; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D).
800 meter run: 1. Samantha Hayes (SM), 2:27.24; 2. Grotzinger (SM); 3. A. Dressler (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Samantha Hayes (SM), 27.05; 2. Fenice (D); 3. O. Dressler (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:07.13; 2. Wirths (D); 3. Johnson (SM).
4x400 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Vivianne Catalone, Izzy Catalone, Isabelle Caskey, Madison Blythe), 4:18.99.
Pole vault: 1. Zoie Enseki (D), 8-0; 2. Jones (D); 3. Peace (D).
High jump: 1. Leah Colville (D), 4-10; 2. Crabtree (D); 3. I. Geist-Salone (D).
Long jump: 1. Peyton Grimm (D), 15-6; 2. Stroka (D); 3(t). Caskey (SM)/McCoy (D).
Triple jump: 1. Morgan Allman (D), 31-10; 2. Erich (SM); 3. M. Caskey (SM).
Shot put: 1. Payton Bauer (SM), 38-4; 2. Nicklas (SM); 3. Carney (D).
Discus: 1. Payton Bauer (SM), 80-1; 2. Nicklas (SM); 3. Wadding (D).
Javelin: 1. Rylee Nicklas (SM), 88-7; 2. Sette (SM); 3. Kline (SM).