ST. MARYS — The DuBois Area High School track and field teams closed out the dual-meet portion of its schedule by sweeping host St. Marys Monday afternoon.
The Lady Beavers pulled out a hard-fought 78-72 victory, while the Beavers brought home a much easier 100-50 triumph.
The girls meet was every bit as close as the score would indicate, with DuBois holding a slim 10-8 advantage in victories. Those two extra wins, and another strong day in the field events pushed the Lady Beavers to victory as St. Marys controlled the meet in the track.
DuBois was again led by the senior duo of Reese Sayers and Crystal Clinger, who had a hand in the five of their team’s 10 wins.
Sayers was a triple winner, taking home the 300 hurdles (47.3) and long jump (16-2) while anchoring the 4x100 relay of Alana Burton, Krista Harper and Antonia Fenice to victory in 54.00. She also was second in the 100 dash (12.6).
“Once again we were lead by our team leader Reese Sayers,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “She had a monster meet, capturing three firsts and a second. In doing so, she recorded the second fastest time in school history in the 100 meter dash (12.6) and the third fastest time ever in the 300 meter hurdles (47.3).”
Clinger led a Lady Beaver sweep in the discus, posting a top throw of 107-5 1/4, while also winning the shot put (33-9). Gabby Snyder and Courtney Clinger were second and third, respectively, in the discus while Snyder added a third in the shot put.
Teammate Caitlin Drahushak won the javelin (93-9), while Jerica Fischer (high jump, 5-0) and Marissa King (pole vault, 8-6) added wins in the field events. The lady Beavers also swept the high jump, with Harper and Danielle Baumgartner taking second and third.
Baumgartner also was third in the javelin, while Kelli Hoffer and Morgan Allman were second and third, respectively, in the triple jump.
On the track, Lady Beaver Maddison captured the 100 hurdles (16.4), while freshman Fenice added a second victory in the 200 dash.
DuBois also got runner-up performances in the track from Lauren Usaitis (3,200), while Emalee Horner was third in the 3,200.
“I want to congratulate a very talented St Marys squad, and their coaches on a great meet,” said Sullivan. “They really took it to us on the track, especially in the middle distance races, outscoring us 26-1.
“But just like so many times this year, this team persevered as the jumpers and throwers bailed us out. Both groups outscored their competition 21-6 to keep us in it and eventually pull out the come from behind victory.
“Every point was obviously a big one tonight, and several girls had season bests to help us earn the W tonight. Special mention to Marissa King (pole vault), Antonia Fenice (200), Kyra Hoover (400), Lauren Usaitis and Emalee Horner in the 3,200-meter run and Kelli Hoffer in the triple jump.”
The Lady Beavers finished the year with an 8-1 record, with that lone loss being a tiebreaker defeat at Hollidaysburg where the teams tied with 75 points.
As for the Lady Dutch, they got a huge day from senior Amanda Foster, who took home the 400 (1:02.2), 800 (2:23.2) and 1,600 (5:30).
Arianna Kleppinger edged Sayers to win the 100 with a time of 12.4, while Kyla Johnson crossed the line first in the 3.200 (12:00.48). Sierra Nunamaker also won the triple jump (32-11).
The Lady Dutch’s 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams also scored victories but names were not available for those squads.
St. Marys also got second-place finishes from Summer Herring (100 & 300 hurdles), Megan Quesenberry (400), Lucy Anthony (1,600), Johnson (800), Manning (200), Nunamaker (pole vault) Saige Heigel (shot put) and Kendra Bonfardine (javelin).
On the boys’ side, DuBois won 13 of 18 events, with the duo of Jordan Meinert and Brenden Saunders combing for five individual victories.
Meinert was a triple winner, taking home the long jump (18-10 1/2), triple jump (38-2) and high jump (no height available). Saunders won both the 110 (18.0) and 300 (45.2) hurdle events.
Fellow Beavers Kenny Garvey (100, 11.5), Layton Yarus (400, 55.1), Logan Wells (1600, 5:07) and Andrew Boyle (800, 2:09.9) notched wins on the track, while Riley Barnett added a victory in the javelin (142-9).
DuBois also won all three relays, but the names of the runners for those squads were not available.
DuBois a host of second-place finishes from Kyle Hopson (100 & long jump), Taylor McDonald (110 hurdles), Caleb Hook (400), Rowen Murray (300 hurdles), Kaleb Stevens (3,200), Cole Meighen (javelin), Boyle (triple jump) and Ryan Gildersleeve (pole vault).
“This was a nice win to end our dual-meet season,” season said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Jordan Meinert continues to have a strong season in the jumps, and Brenden Saunders had a nice in the hurdles with two wins.
“We also had several other guys pick up wins and enjoy solid days as we enter the final stretch of the season here.”
The DuBois boys finished its dual-meet schedule with a 4-5 record.
As for the Dutchmen, they picked up three wins in the field from Adam Park (discus, 138-7), Alex Agosti (shot put, 41-9) and Nate McAnany (pole valt, no height available). Taylor Biel added a win in the 3,200 (11:14.7), as did Hetrick in the 200 dash (28.2).
Both schools are back in action Thursday. DuBois travels to the Redbank Valley Invite, while St. Marys will compete at the Elk County Meet.
