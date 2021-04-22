PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois track and field teams made the short trip to Punxsutawney Tuesday for a tri-meet that also featured DuBois Central Catholic and came away with a combined 3-1 day.
The DuBois boys swept their meet, edging the host Chucks, 77-73 and easily beating DCC, 126-21. The Lady Beavers earned a split, falling to host Punxsy, 83-67, while running away from DCC 140-9.
The Beavers did most of its damage on the track, winning seven of 11 running events in the four-point win against the Chucks. AC Deemer and Joey Foradora led the charge with three wins each, while several teammates were double winners on the day. Deemer was DuBois’ lone overal triple winner between the two meets.
Deemer and Foradora were part of relay squads that book-ended the day with wins. They teamed up with McKellen Jaramillo and Ryan White to open the day with a win in the 4x800 relay (8:44.10), then joined forces with Jaramillo and Dale Kot to place first in the meet-ending 4x400 relay (3:46.70).
In between, Deemer added an individual victory in the 800 (2:11.30), with Foradora placing second in that race. Erick Benjamin (100, 11.5) and Jaedon Yarus (400, 55.0) also collected overall firsts on the day, while Foradora added a win vs. Punxsy in the 1,600 (4:48.20) while finishing second overall to DCC’s Landon Schmader (4:46.80).
DuBois also won the 4x100 to sweep all three relay events on the day. Benjamin teamed up with Yarus, Jake Krause and Kot to cross first with a time of 46.0.
The Beavers got second-place finishes from Kot (110, 300 hurdles), Krause (100), White (1,600), Yarus (200) and Deemer (3,200).
Punxsy, which got wins on the track from Tyler Elliott (110, 300 hurdles), Brett Dean (200) and Aiden McLaughlin (3,200), made the meet close with a strong showing in the field events — wining all seven of them.
Ryan Heigley won the long (18-5) and high (5-10) jumps, while Brandon Ishman was tops in the discus (110-7) and javelin (153-5). Jaden Schidlmeier took home the pole vault (11-0), while Jacob Ebel and Matthew Grusky were first in the triple jump (41-3 1/2) and shot put (38-7 1/2), respectively.
DuBois picked up some key points in the field as Daniel Raiford was second in both the discus and javelin, while Zach Shilala was the runner-up in the pole vault and triple jump.
“It was nice to pick up two more wins against a tough Punxsutawney squad and DCC,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “On the track, the distance runners and sprinters did a great job today. We swept all three relays for a total team victory. The boys’ hard work and determination is truly paying off, and our wins today show that.”
Central Catholic got a second overall win in the long jump from Loren Way with a leap of 18-7 1/4.
On the girls side, DuBois and Punxsy split the meet down the middle wins-wise, 9-9, but the Lady Chucks won two of the three relays and picked up a few more seconds and thirds to best the Lady Beavers by 15 points (83-67).
The trio of Olivia Dressler, Peyton Grimm and Morgan Roemer were all double-winners for DuBois on a day that saw a host of Lady Beavers enjoy season bests in their events.
Dressler pulled the tough back-to-back double, winning the 400 dash (1:05.90), then promptly running a leg on the Lady Beavers 4x100 relay squad. She teamed up with Grimm, Antonia Fenice and Lauren Stroka to post a time of 54.60.
Grimm added a win in the long jump (16-4), while Roemer won both the 800 (2;28.80) and 3,200 (12:10.80) while placing second in the 1,600 to Punxsy’s Olivia Roberts.
The Lady Beavers also got wins from Kamryn Fontaine (100 hurdles, 17.50), Abby Geist-Salone (52.20) and Gabby Horner (100, 13.7) on the track vs. Punxsy. Horner was second overall to DCC’s Faith Jacob, who won the 100 with a 13.6.
May Jones also tied for in the pole vault with Punxsy’s Maeve Hanley after both girls cleared 7-0 and were even on scratches.
DuBois also got second-place finishes from Fontaine (300 hurdles), Fenice (200), Madalyn Crabtree (high jump) and Lauren Hoover (triple jump).
“I thought we worked hard today,” said Lady Beavers assistant coach Justin Marshall. “Punxsy has a solid group of girls this year. Their depth is really impressive. We had season bests from at least a dozen girls, and probably more. That’s a sign of a team that is working hard and getting better every day.
“Morgan Roemer (1600, 800), Olivia Dressler (400), Leah McFadden (400), Abby Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Kamryn Fontaine (300 hurdles), Antonia Fenice (200), Chloe Stoner (javelin), Peyton Grimm (long jump), Abbie McCoy (long jump) and Mya Jones (pole vault) all had their season-bests. The mile relay also ran its best time of the year in a tough race at the end of the meet. I’m sure we had more girls with their best performances who may not have scored today, but are improving.
“I talked to the girls about stepping up and gutting it out when it’s on the line, and I think they did that today. There was some stiff competition in some events, and nobody backed down from it. We are a young team, but we are making great strides each time we step on the track. It’s all about being better today than you were yesterday, and we are doing that.”
Hanley was a triple winner for Punxsy, as she also captured wins in the triple jump (30-5) and high jump (4-10). Teammate Danielle Griebel sprinted to victory in the 200 dash (28.0) and joined forces with Roberts, Olivia Bish and Elizabeth Gianvito to cross first in the 4x400 (4:20.40). Bish also was part of Punxsy’s meet-opening win in the 4x800 in 10:43.
The Lady Chucks also swept (top 3 finishers) all three throwing events, getting wins from Mackenzie Martin (shot put, 33-9 1/2), Hannah Pearce (discus, 80-7) and Katelyn Griebel (javelin, 105-2).
DuBois is back in action today at Johnsonburg.
BOYS
DuBOIS 77,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 73,
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (McKellen Jaramillo, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Ryan White), 8:44.10
100 meter hurdles: 1. Tyler Elliott (P), 15.40; 2. Kot (D); 3. Horne (P).
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.5; 2. Krause (D); 3. Yarus (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Joey Foradora (D); 4:48.20; 2. White (D); 3. Groce (P).
400 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 55.0; 2. Momyer (P); 3. Krause (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Jake Krause, Dale Kot, Erich Benjamin), 46.0.
300 meter hurdles: 1. Tyler Elliott (P), 41.10; 2. Kot (D); 3. Nicholson (P).
800 meter run: 1.AC Deemer (D), 2:11.30; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Groce (P).
200 meter dash: 1. Brett Dean (P), 23.70; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Benjamin (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Aiden McLaughlin (P), 10:07.00; 2. Deemer (D); 3. White (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Dale Kot, Joey Foradora, McKellen Jaramillo), 3:46.70.
Pole vault: 1. Jaden Schidlmeier (P), 11-0; 2. Shilala (D); 3. Miller (P).
High jump: 1. Ryan Heigley (P), 5-10; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. Watt (P).
Long jump: 1. Ryan Heigley (P), 18-5; 2. Ebel (P); 3. Shenk (D).
Triple jump: 1. Jacob Ebel (P), 41-3 1/2; 2. Shilala (D); 3. Presloid (P).
Shot put: 1. Matthew Grusky (P), 38-7 1/2; 2. Ishman (P); 3. Miller (P).
Discus: 1. Brandon Ishman (P), 110-7; 2. Raiford (D); 3. Grusky (P).
Javelin: 1. Brandon Ishman (P), 153-5; 2. Raiford (D); 3. Becker (D).
DuBOIS 126,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, McKellen Jaramillo; Ryan White), 8:44.10
100 meter hurdles: 1. Dale Kot (D), 17.00; 2. Sturrock (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.5; 2. Jenkins (DCC); 3. Krause (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Landon Schmader (DCC), 4:46.80; 2. Foradora (D); 3. White (D).
400 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 55.0; 2. Krause (D); 3. Helm (DCC).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Jake Krause, Daloe Kot, Erich Benjamin), 46.00.
300 meter hurdles: 1. Dale Kot (D), 42.00; 2. Hook (D).
800 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 2:11.30; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Williamson (DCC).
200 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 23.90; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Jenkins (DCC).
3200 meter run: 1. Landon Schmader (DCC), 10:54.50; 2. Deemer (D); 3. White (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Joey Foradora, Dale Kot, AC Deemer, Ryan White), 3:46.70.
Pole vault: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 10-6; 2. Burkett (D).
High jump: 1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-10; 2. Hickman (D); 3. Shenk (D).
Long jump: 1. Loren Way (DCC), 18-7 1/4; 2. Shenk (D); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Triple jump: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 39-6 1/2; 2. Shenk (D); 3. Sturrock (D).
Shot put: 1. James Becker (D), 30-8 1/4; 2. Stowe (D); 3. Bullers (D).
Discus: 1. Daniel Raiford (D), 109-01; 2. Dombroski (D); 3. Becker (D).
Javelin: 1. Daniel Raiford (D), 129-0; 2. Becker (D); 3. Dombroski (D).
GIRLS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 83
DuBOIS 67
4x800 meter relay: 1. Punxsy (Amy Poole, Jadyn McMahan, Olivia Bish, Jordann Hicks), 10:43; 2. DuBois.
100 meter hurdles: 1.Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.50; 2. Osborn (P); 3. K. Griebel (P).
100 meter dash: 1. Gabby Horner (D), 13.7; 2. D. Griebel (P); 3. Stroka (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Olivia Roberts (P), 5:19.20; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Surkala (P).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Antonia Fenice, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 54.60.
400 meter dash: 1. Olivia Dressler (D), 1:05.90; 2. Bish (P); 3. McFadden (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Abigail Geist-Salone (D), 52.20; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. K. Griebel (P).
800 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:28.80; 2. Roberts (P); 3. Gianvito (P).
200 meter dash: 1. Danielle Griebel (P), 28.00; 2. Fenice (D); 3. Horner (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:10.80; 2. Poole (P); 3. Wirths (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. Punxsy (Olivia Bish, Elizabeth Gianvito, Danielle Griebel, Olivia Roberts), 4:20.40.
Pole vault: 1(t). Mya Jones (D), 7-0; 1(t). Hanley (P); 3. Enseki (D).
High jump: 1. Maeve Hanley (P), 4-10; 2. Crabtree (D); 3. I. Geist-Salone (D).
Long jump: 1. Peyton Grimm (D), 16-4; 2. Riley (P); McCoy (D).
Triple jump: 1. Maeve Hanley (P), 30-5; 2. Hoover (D); 3. Finalle (D).
Shot put: 1. Mackenzie Martin (P), 33-9 1/2; 2. Miller (P); 3. Pearce (P).
Discus: 1. Hannah Pearce (P), 80-7; 2. Miller (P); 3. Martin (P).
Javelin: 1. Katelyn Griebel (P), 105-2; 2. D. Griebel (P); Pearce (P).
DuBOIS 140,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Delaney Yarus, Julia Wirths, Abby Dressler), 11 14.50.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.50; 2. Allman (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Faith Jacob (DCC), 13.60; 2. Horner (D); 3. Stroka (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Morgaon Roemer (D), 5:24.20; 2. Wirth (D); 3. Yarus (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Antonia Fenice, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 54.60.
400 meter dash: 1. Olivia Dressler (D), 1:05.90; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. McFadden (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Abigail Geist-Salone (D), 52.20; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. Jacob (DCC).
800 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:28.80; 2. A. Dressler (D); 3. Beers (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Antonia Fenice (D), 28.80; 2. Horner (D); 3. O. Dressler (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:10.80; 2. Wirths (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Abby Geist-Salone, Leah McFadden, Kamryn Fontaine, Olivia Dressler), 4:34.10.
Pole vault: 1(t). Mya Jones (D), 7-0; 2. Enseki (D); 3. Crabtree (D).
High jump: 1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-8; 2. I. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Horner (D).
Long jump: 1. Peyton Grimm (D), 16-4; 2. McCoy (D); 3. Allman (D).
Triple jump: 1. Lauren Hoover (D), 28-10 1/2; 2. Finalle (D); 3. Colville (D).
Shot put: 1. Mackenzie Prouty (D), 24-11; 2. Schrock (D); 3. Carney (D).
Discus: 1. Kally Schrock (D), 65-4; 2(t). Carney (D); 2(t). Juarez (D).
Javelin: 1. Chloe Stoner (D), 74-1; 2. Carney (D); 3. McCandless (D).