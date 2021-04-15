HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois track and field teams hit the road for the first time Tuesday and were swept in a meet at Hollidaysburg, with the Lady Beavers falling 86-64 and the Beavers 99-50.
The girls meet was decided in the field, where Hollidaysburg dominated the pole vault and three throwing events. The Lady Golden Tigers outscored the Lady Beavers 36-9 in those four events to come away with the 22-point victory. DuBois outscored Hollidaysburg 55-50 in the other 14 events, which included everything on the track and the three jumps.
Freshman Morgan Roemer was a triple winner on the day for the Lady Beavers as she pulled off the tough task of placing first in the 800 (2:32.27), 1,600 (5:42.33) and 3,200 (12:07).
Roemer led a DuBois sweep of the 1,600 as Julia Wirths and Delaney Yarus finished second and third, respectively. Wirths also was second in the 3,200, while Yarus placed third in the 800.
The Lady Beavers collected three other wins on the track.
Sophomore Kamryn Fontaine won the 100 hurdles (17.25) by nearly a second, while fellow sophomore Gabby Horner captured the 200 (28.71). The 4x100 relay squad of Olivia Dressler, Antonia Fenice, Peyton Grimm and Laken Stroka crossed the line first with a time of 54.65.
Grimm added a second victory in the long jump (15-11) as the Lady Beavers had seven first palces overall on the day.
DuBois also got runner-up finishes from Abby Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Madelyn Crabtree (high jump) Morgan Allman (triple jump) and Kallysta Schrock (javelin) and thirds from Fenice (100), Dressler (200, 400), Fontaine (300 hurdles), Yarus (800), Horner (high jump), Stroka (long jump), Lauren Hoover (triple jump), Schrock (discus) and Chloe Stoner (javelin).
"It was a good meet against a tough, well coached team," said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. "We held our own on the track, outscoring them 48-39, but they were too much for us to handle in the jumps and throws.
"Morgan (Roemer) once again led us, easily winning all three of her distance races."
Over the boys side, DuBois captured five wins, an effort led by senior hurdler Dale Kot and the team's distance crew.
Kot swept both hurdle evens, running a 16.96 in the 110s and a 43.57 in the 300s. He was joined as a winner on the track by junior teammates Joey Foradora in the 1,600 (4:56.64) and AC Deemer in the 800 (2:12.96).
Deemer added a second in the 3,200, while Foradora was third in the 800. Fellow junior distance runner Ryan White added a second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Sophomore Andrew Shaffer-Doan led a DuBois sweep in the high jump (6-0) for the Beavers' lone win in the field events. Senior Tanner Shenk was second in the event, with sophomore ben Hickman was third.
DuBois also got second-place finishes on the track from juniors Luke Sturrock (110 hurdles) and Erich Benjamin (100), while senior Jake Krause was third in the400.
Senior thrower Daniel Raiford posted a second in the javelin and third in the discus, while sophomore James Becker was third in the javelin. Senior Zach Shilala added a second place in pole vault.
"Dale Kot had another great day for us in the 110 and 300 hurdles," said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. "Deemer, Foradora and White also had a great day for the distance runners, and the high jumpers had an amazing day sweeping the event. Shaffer-Doan had a huge day clearing 6 feet.
"I was pleased with our performance today against a solid Hollidaysburg team. We are improving in the right direction."
DuBois is back in action Friday at the Latrobe Invite.