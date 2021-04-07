DuBOIS — The DuBois and Elk County Catholic track and field teams saw its athletes compete live for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday, and it was host DuBois which came away with the sweep on the day.
The DuBois boys won 12 of 18 events on their way to a 112-33 victory, while the Lady Beavers were even better — capturing 15 of 18 events to beat the Lady Crusaders, 122-28.
Senior Dale Kot helped fuel the Beavers’ victory as he secured four wins on the day, while junior teammate AC Deemer was a triple winner.
Kot captured both hurdle events, winning the 110s in 17.87 and the 300 hurdles in 45.7. He also ran on DuBois’ winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Kot teamed up with Jake Krause, Erich Benjamin and Jaedon Yarus to win the 400 relay with a time of 46.6. In the 4x400, he joined forces with Deemer, Ryan White and Joey Foradora to post a time of 3:56.79.
Deemer added an individual win in the 800 (2:18.4) and also teamed up with White, Foradora and Chase Hook to open the meet with a “W” in the 4x800 relay (8:57.55).
Krause garnered top honors in the 400 (57.6), while senior Zach Shilala led a sweep in the triple jump (40-6) and also won the pole vault (9-0).
DuBois also got a first from Ben Hickman in the high jump (5-6) and Daniel Raiford in the discus (101-6). Raiford added runner-up finishes in the shot put and javelin.
Also collecting individual second places for DuBois where Yarus (100, 200, 400 dashes), Foradora (800 & 1,600), White (3,200), Luke Sturrock (long jump), Tanner Shenk (triple jump), James Becker (discus) and Edward Burkett (pole vault).
“It was a beautiful day for a meet and nice to be back out competing,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “I was pleased with all the guys and thought they did an amazing job for a first meet.
“Dale Kot had a very nice day for us winning both hurdle races and running on two wining relays as we swept all three of those (relays). Deemer and White did a nice job leading the distance crew today, our jumpers put up some nice distances for a first meet, and Raiford had a good day in the throws for us.”
The Crusaders got a pair of wins from Alex Smith in the throwing events (shot 33-0 1/2, javelin 120-5) and Luke Sorg in the sprints (100 and 200 dash, 24.68). Joe Wolfe captured the 1,600 (4:49.5), while Alex Miller crossed the line first in the 3,200 (11:28.1).
Elk County got second places from Bobby Urmann (300 hurdles) and Luke Jansen (high jump).
Over on the girls’ side, freshmen Morgan Roemer and Olivia Dressler were triple winners for the Lady Beavers, while several others took home at least two event wins.
Roemer took home both the 1,600 (5:49) and 3,200 (12:03.3) and also anchor the 4x800 relay to a meet-opening victory. She teamed up with sophomore Julia Wirths, freshman Delaney Yarus and freshman Morgan King to post a time of 10:56.99.
Dressler picked up an individual victory in the 200 dash (28.9) and part of the Lady Beavers’ 4x100 (54.4) and 4x400 (4:47.5) relays that won. She ran with sophomore Abbie McCoy, sophomore Peyton Grimm and freshman Laken Stroka in the 4x100 and the Geist-Salone twins (juniors Abby and Isabella) and sophomore Kamryn Fontaine in the 4x400.
Fontaine added a win in the 100 hurdles (17.53), while Grimm tied senior teammate Morgan Allman for top honors in the long jump (15-9). Allman added a win in the triple jump (32-4),
Sophomore Madelyn Crabtree recorded a pair of first places in the high jump (4-10) and pole vault (6-6), while Abby Geist-Salone won the 300 hurdles (53.1) and Leah McFadden the 400 (1:08.5).
The Lady Beavers also got a host of second places from Allman (100 hurdles), Grimm (100 & 200), Wirths (1,600 & 3,200), Fontaine (300 hurdles), Yarus (800), Lauren Hoover (triple jump), isabella Geist-Salone (high jump), Mackenzie Prouty (shot put) and Zoie Enseki (pole vault).
“Wow, that was definitely worth the wait,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “After nearly 2 years of waiting, we finally got to see some of the young talent we’ve been hearing about, and they did not disappoint.
“Freshman Morgan Roemer dominated the distance races winning all three. She had a 2:30 split in the 3200 meter relay, a 5:48 mile and capped her day off with an impressive 12:03 two-mile run. Fellow freshman Olivia Dressler matched her with three impressive victories of her own, winning the 200 dash and running strong legs on both the 400 and 1600 meter relays.
“Kam (Fontaine), Peyton (Grimm)and Madelyn (Crabtree) finally got to prove their middle school success was no fluke. They missed a very important freshman season last year, but by the looks of things, they are going to be just fine.
“Coach (Bill) Edwards is our staff’s elder statesman, and boy did he have a great opening day with his high jumpers sweeping the event. Madelyn and Izzy went inch for the whole way to 4-10, and Leah Colville was not far behind . Gabby Horner is showing great promise as well. Coach Edwards is our strength training expert, and his jumper’s success today was no accident.”
“My staff and I are pleased with today’s results but we are still a long way from being where we need to be to challenge for the district championship. We have a handful of student-athletes not competing right now but hope to have them back soon. It was a great start, a start to build on. We tell the kids, the biggest improvement is usually from meet 1 to meet 2, so we are anxiously awaiting our trip to Hollidaysburg next week.”
When it came to ECC, the Lady Crusaders found their most success in the throwing events.
Freshman Tori Newton won the javelin (98-2) and was second in the discus, while sophomore Madison Marzullo claimed top honors in the discus (72-2), was second in the javelin and third in the shot put. Geci added a win in the shot put (28-9 1/2).
Freshman Sami Straub was second in the 400.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday, while ECC hosts Brookville.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 122,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 28
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Julia Wirths, Delaney Yarus, Morgan King, Morgan Roemer), 10:56.99; 2. ECC.
100 meter hurdles: 1.Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.53; 2. Allman (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Gabby Horner (D), 13.53; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Stroka (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:49; 2. Wirths (D); 3. Bille (ECC).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Abbie McCoy, Peyton Grimm, Laken Stroka), 54.4.
400 meter dash: 1. Leah McFadden (D), 1:08.5; 2. Straub (ECC); 3. Beers (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Abby Geist-Salone (D), 53.1; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. Allman (D).
800 meter run: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:52.0; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Beers (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Olivia Dressler (D), 28.9; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Battaglia (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:03.3; 2. Wirths (D); 3. Neubert (ECC).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Isabella Geist-Salone, Abby Geist-Salone, Kamryn Fontaine, Olivia Dressler), 4:47.5.
Pole vault: 1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 6-6; 2. Enseki (D); 3. Peace (D).
High jump: 1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2. I. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Colville (D).
Long jump: 1(t). Peyton Grimm (D)/Morgan Allman (D), 15-9; 3. Stroka (D).
Triple jump: 1. Morgan Allman (D), 32-4; 2. Hoover (D); 3. Carnovale (ECC).
Shot put: 1. Tami Geci (ECC), 28-9 1/2; 2. Prouty (D); 3. Marzullo (ECC).
Discus: 1. Madison Marzullo (ECC), 72-2; 2. Newton (ECC); 3. Wadding (D).
Javelin: 1. Tori Newton (ECC), 98-2; 2. Marzullo (ECC); 3. Stoner (D).
BOYS
DuBOIS 112,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 33
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Chase Hook, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Ryan White), 8:57.55); 2. ECC.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Dale Kot (D), 17.87.
100 meter dash: 1. Luke Sorg (ECC); 2. Krause (ECC); 3. Yarus (ECC).
1600 meter run: 1. Joe Wolfe (ECC), 4:49.5); 2. Foradora (D); 3. White (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Jake Krausze, Dale Kot, Erich Benjamin), 46.6; 2. ECC.
400 meter dash: 1. Jake Krause (D), 57.6; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Dippold (ECC).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Dale Kot (D), 45.7; 2. Urmann (ECC); 3. Hook (D).
800 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 2:18.4; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Williams (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Luke Sorg (ECC), 24.68); Yarus (D); Benjamin (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Alex Miller (ECC), 11:28.1; 2. White (D); 3. Deemer (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Joey Foradora, Ryan White, Dale Kot, AC Deemer), 3;56.79.
Pole vault: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 9-0; 2. Burkett (D).
High jump: 1. Ben Hickman (D), 5-6; 2. Jansen (ECC); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Long jump: 1. Tanner Shenk (D), 18-11; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Dombroski (D).
Triple jump: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 40-6; 2. Shenk (D); 3. Sturrock (D).
Shot put: 1. Alex Smith (ECC), 33-0 1/2; 2. Raiford (D); 3. Becker (D).
Discus: 1. Daniel Raiford (D), 101-6; 2. Becker (D); 3. Smith (ECC).
Javelin: 1. Alex Smith (ECC), 120-5; 2. Raiford (D); 3. Becker (D).