DuBOIS — It’s often said you get out of something what you put into it.
That is a mantra that drives DuBois senior Ashley Usaitis, whose hard-work and determination have helped her become a well-rounded three-sport athlete who competes in cross country, swimming and track and field.
She started swimming as an 8-year-old on the YMCA swim team and picked up running in elementary school as a member of the running club before reaching junior high and later the varsity level.
Once at the varsity level, she earned a total of nine varsity letters — four in cross country — while overcoming shoulder surgery her freshman year that forced her to miss her first season of varsity swimming and track and field.
She recently wrapped up her third year of swimming for the Lady Beavers, and was set to compete in her third year on the track before spring practices were halted when all the state schools were closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
“My favorite thing about playing sports is the feeling of accomplishment it gives you — no matter how big or small,” said Usaitis. “You put in all this work and time to simply become the best athlete you possibly can.’
That drive to push to be her best comes from her parents — Dr. Robert Usaitis and Dr. Kara Kozloski-Usaitis.
“My parents are my biggest role models,” she said. “They have taught me what it means to be kind and willing to help others. They have showed me that putting in time and effort will get you the best results, and that no matter how hard it gets to never give up.”
And, Usaitis has certainly enjoyed her share of success in her sports throughout her career.
“My greatest sports accomplishments would have to be earning the silver (medal) in my 200 free relay this past swim districts and earning a silver in my 4x100m relay in track at last year’s districts,” she said. “All of our hard work paid off, and I got to share the (medals) with my teammates. It is a feeling I will never forget.”
Her favorite sport of the three is cross country.
“I love going on runs and seeing how far I can push myself,” said Usaitis. “It’s a sport where you face challenges and learn to overcome them. The team is like a family, and we always push each other to do our best. I met some of my best friends through this sport.”
Outside of her high school sports, Usaitis is a member of DuBois’ National Honor Society, a school organization that also does volunteer work.
She said balancing sports, school work and other activities can be a challenge at times, but is something she handles.
“Sometimes, it is a struggle to balance school work and sports,” said Usaitis. “After practice when you are tired and just want to sleep, you often have hours of homework that must get done. It’s even harder when you have away meets where you get home past 10 p.m. and then have to be to school early the next morning.
“However, we are students before athletes, and it is our job to juggle both so neither suffers. This may mean doing work during school or any spare moment.”
Usaitis’ future plans are to attend the University of Scranton to major in biology/health science.
“I do not plan to do sports in college because I feel it is time to focus on my classes,” she said. “But, I may join club sports if I have the time, as an anti-stressor.”
Before she moves on to college, Usaitis is in a holding pattern — along with all other athletes in the state — to see if she will be able to compete one last time in a DuBois uniform before she graduates.
“It is affecting me as a track athlete because we can not have practices with our coaches,” said Usaitis of the current suspension of athletics by the PIAA. “We can workout on our own, but it is hard when you are on relays and trying to figure out the right timing for handoffs.
“It is also a concern of how much of a season we will actually have seeing as this is my last high school sports season.”