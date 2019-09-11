DuBOIS — It may be early, but the DuBois Area High School girls volleyball team still seems to be just a little further down the road than its opponents as it picked up its second three-set sweep in as many nights, this time a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19, sweep of Punxsutawney Tuesday.
While the Lady Beavers (4-0) dominated at times, Punxsutawney wasn’t about to let them simply run away and had an answer for each of DuBois’ runs to keep things close.
“I think the girls did a good job and executed when they needed to execute,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “It wasn’t flashy but a win’s a win –especially against a district opponent that we’re going to see a couple more times.
“Punxsy always plays a motivated game,” Gustafson added. “They’ve got a lot of juniors but they really challenged us. I don’t think we were as sharp as we were (against Hollidaysburg) but, at the same time, I think that we did everything that we needed to do to get the win.”
DuBois finished with more than 30 kills in the three-set match, improving at the net as the match wore on.
The Lady Beavers started with nine kills in the first set, 11 in the second and wrapped things up with 12 in the third.
Cayla Donahue had nine kills to lead the way while Sydney Kaschalk finished with eight and Amber Gallina and Kaylee Sadowski each adding six.
Punxsutawney’s production at the net came from Elliott Ferrent, Lizzie Neal and Kaitlyn Griebel who combined for nearly 20 kills.
DuBois started off the opening set quickly thanks to its net play and a big service run by Alayna Cornelius who rattled off seven-straight service points to help the Lady Beavers to a 13-3 advantage.
However, Punxsutawney started to make some headway after that, outscoring DuBois 11-5, to cut the margin to just four points at 18-14.
A side out and a push from a four-point service run by Sadowski then basically ended the set as DuBois back up by nine before finally taking the 25-19 victory.
The second set was much closer as there were five ties before the Lady Beavers finally started to pull away midway through the game.
DuBois didn’t manage any big runs over the final half of the set but simply outdistanced the Lady Chucks by grabbing two or three points each time it had the serve and eventually notched the 25-15 win.
The Lady Beavers started the third set quickly, getting out to a 9-2 lead before Punxsutawney reeled them back, getting to within three a pair of times.
However, once again, DuBois took control by getting a couple points out of each serve and went on to take the final set, 25-19.
DuBois will now travel across town to face DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.