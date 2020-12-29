DuBOIS — It’s often said you don’t realize how much something means to you until it’s taken away.
Like so many athletes, that realization has come to light for DuBois senior Saige Weible after having both her high school sports — softball and basketball — impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
Weible lost her entire junior year of softball and currently is waiting to see if she will get the chance to hit the hardwood for her senior year of basketball. Winter sports were halted on the cusp of opening weekend by Gov. Tom Wolf, who ordered a a shut down of all athletic activities through at least Jan. 4.
While many understand the reasons behind sports being affected by COVID, lost in the mix of all that is the behind the scene struggles of athletes coping with having something they love ripped away from them — a struggle Weible deals with herself.
“More than ever, it made me realize how big of an impact they’ve had on me,” said Weible of not being to compete in the sports she loves. “Not being able to have sports as an outlet right now has been so challenging. I feel for all of the seniors who have had to face the struggle of not being able to play the sport they love, or having it be postponed.
“It is really frustrating, but I am going to take what I can get and make the most of it. At the end of the day, I just try to stay positive. I am excited to start playing sports again.
“Along with making my parents, teammates, and friends proud, I like to make my coaches proud of me as well. With every team I have been on, every coach has made an impact on me some way or another, so thank you to all my coaches throughout the years.”
As for her play on the court and diamond, Weible may not be the first name that comes to mind when people talk about the Lady Beaver basketball and softball teams. However, she has quietly put together a nice career in both sports, which she has played since she was a youth.
At the high school level, Weible earned a varsity letter in each of her first three seasons on the hardwood and is part of a strong senior class that has played alongside each other for years. She also lettered as a sophomore in softball. She would have two letters on the diamond has her junior season not been canceled.
“The thing I like best about playing sports are the life-long bonds I get to create with my team, and the friendships that come with it,” she said. “On each team, it’s like we’re our own little family.”
When it comes to basketball, Weible has improved each season while helping the Lady Beavers enjoy one if their best three-year stretches in recent memory.
She played both JV and varsity as a freshman when DuBois went 15-8 before moving into a full-time starting role as a sophomore. The Lady Beavers went just 11-13 that season, but did something no other DuBois girls squad had done in 24 years — win a postseason game (45-40 vs. Bellefonte in District 6/8/9 Class 5A quarterfinals).
DuBois flipped that record around a year ago, going 13-11 while once again beating Bellefonte in the opening round of the playoffs — this time in a thrilling 46-43 comeback victory.
While the team records were somewhat similar between those two years, Weible’s seasons were anything but. She was more of a role player as a sophomore, scoring just 86 points (3.6 ppg) while pulling down 94 rebounds.
However, she became a real threat inside as a junior and finished second on the team in scoring (224 points, 9.3 ppg) and rebounds (146, 6.1 rpg) to go along with 22 assists, 23 steals and eight blocks. She was given the team’s Most Impact Player Award by her coaches following the season.
She pointed to the playoff win against Bellefonte her junior year as her most memorable game in high school.
“It was the most exciting game I have been apart of,” she said. “It showed to me that if our team wants something bad enough, we can get it. I scored 21 points that game, that was the most in my career.
“We had a young team the previous years, and now that we all have the experience we need, I can’t wait to see what this season holds.”
On the diamond, Weible has always in the middle of the action in the circle as a pitcher while having the flexibility to also play infield or outfield if needed.
She saw very limited varsity action as a freshman before taking on a starting role as a sophomore in 2019, splitting time between the circle and the outfield as the Lady Beavers went 11-10 and finished as the District 6/9 Class 5A runner-up.
Weible hit .349 (23-for-66) with 15 RBIs and four doubles that season, while going 4-5 in the circle with a team-high 42 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
As for which sport she prefers, Weible said she likes both because each brings something different to table while competing in it.
“It’s really hard to choose between what sport is my favorite,” she said. “I adore the constant intensity in basketball, but there’s no comparison to the atmosphere of softball games. I have been a part of more tournament teams for softball than I have basketball, which has allowed me to create more memories.
“In the end, when it’s basketball season I focus on it, and when it’s softball season, I am all about softball.”
Outside of sports, Weible is a member of the National Honor Society and student council at DAHS. When not in school or playing sports, Weible enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She also has a job at Fox’s Pizza.
The daughter of Joe and Marquetta Weible, the Lady Beaver senior has a younger sister Bree, a freshman at DuBois who plays softball and basketball like her younger sister. The elder Weible sister says family has always played a major role in her life.
“I don’t have a specific role model,” she said. “My family in general has always been so supportive of me and everything I do. The two people I like to see up in the stands cheering me on the most is my grandparents, but of course my parents have also gave me an overwhelming amount of encouragement as well.”
As for her future plans, that is something Weible is in the process of deciding as she her choice of college narrowed down to two. She plans to major in health administration/management.