DuBOIS — We’ve reached the midway point of the high school football season, with three area teams — Clearfield, Clarion and Redbank — looking to improve to 5-0 and pair of team (DuBois, Brockway) looking to avoid 0-5 starts.
DuBois welcomes Oil City for Homecoming in search of their first win, while Clarion also will play in the comfy confines of Memorial Stadium against an upstart St. Marys squad (3-1), while Clearfield, Redbank and Brockway all hit the road this week.
All eight games featuring area teams kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at those games:
Oil City (4-0)
at DuBois (0-4)
DuBois’ current four-game homestand continues Friday night as the Beavers welcome Oil City to town for Homecoming. The Beavers enter the game fresh off a tough 42-35 setback in their home opener a week ago — a game that saw DuBois put together its best offensive performance of the season.
However, DuBois was unable to stop Franklin’s record-setting quarterback Ian Haynes and his stable of receivers. Haynes threw for 335 yards and five touchdowns in guiding the Knights to their first-ever win against the Beavers.
The DuBois defense likekly won’t have to worry about defending the pas much this week, as the Oilers have thrown for just 202 yards in four games. Instead, the Beavers will have to stop Oil City’s potent ground attack, which hasn’t missed a beat despite the graduation of record-setting tailback Christian Cole who ran for o er 3,200 yards in 2018.
This year, the Oilers are relying heavily on the two-headed monster of senior Noah Petro (63-431, 9 TDs) and junior Cameron Russell (63-473, 4 TDs). Quarterback Holden Stahl also has run for 154 yards.
On the other side, Oil City will have to deal with a DuBois offense that has seen success throwing the ball this season but finally got the ground game going a week against the Knights. DuBois racked up 182 rushing yards last Friday, which was more than the Beavers had combined through three games. Senior Michael Eisman accounted for a majority of those yards with 101 and a touchdown.
If DuBois can continue that success on the ground, and become more balanced, it should help open up the passing game even more for senior QB Alex Kovalyak, who has completed 56 of 99 passes for 835 yards with 6 TDs and 6 interceptions.
DuBois may need a big game from the signal caller as the Beavers seek a much-needed victory if they are to start a second-half push towards earning a playoff berth.
Clearfield (4-0)
at Central Mountain (0-4)
Clearfield makes the trek out Interstate 80 to Mill Hall Friday night to take on a winless Central Mountain squad that the Bison have never lost too as they lead the all-time series 9-0.
And given the teams’ record, its obviously each side enters the contest on opposite sides of the spectrum. Clearfield pulled out its second straight hard-fought victory, this one a 28-16 home win against Huntingdon, while Central Mountain suffered a 41-14 loss at the hands of Bellefonte a week ago.
The Wildcats gave up nearly 600 yards on offense to Bellefonte (435 rushing, 155 passing), and now must face a balanced Bison attack that has passed for 657 yards (all by sophomore Oliver Billotte) and rushed for 527 through four games.
That rushing figure could change after Friday if Clearfield gets its ground game rolling. Billotte (41-204, 8 TDs) and Brett Zattoni (38-156) lead the rushing attack on the season.
Central Mountain’s offense on the other hand has relied heavily on the pass as the Wildcats have rushed for just 100 yards in four games. Quarterback Zane Probst is 36 of 68 for 521 yards with 4 TDs and 1 interception. His favorite targets are Rocco Stark (13-209, 2 TDs) and Conner Soo (11-163, 1 TD).
Brockway (0-4)
at Ridgway (3-1)
Since suffering a tough Week 1 loss on the road at Kane — a game that saw the Wolves score 15 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 25-21 victory, Ridgway has bounced back in a big way by outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 97-7 in victories at Moniteau (42-7) and at home in Johnsonburg vs. Bradford (55-0).
Those two lopsided wins weren’t all that surprising given Moniteau and Bradford are both 0-4 on the season. And, the Elkers face another winless team Friday night when Brockway comes to Ridgway.
Ridgway, which features a balanced offensive attack, goes as it defense goes — and the Elkers rank first in the area in scoring defense (9.5 points allowed per game), second in rushing defense (63.7 yards per game) and second in total defense (172.5 yards per game).
Robert Briggs (29 total), Damon Kelley (24), Greg Simon (22) and Gabe Watts (20) lead the Ridgway defense in tackles, with Watts and Kelley tied for a team-high with four sacks each.
Brockway, coming off a 41-0 loss at Kane, has struggled offensively most of the season and will likely find the going tough again this week against the stout Ridgway defense.
The Rovers main threats on the ground have been tailback Jon Wood (41-152, 2 TDs) and quarterback Conner Ford (59-158, 1 TD). Ford also has completed 34 of 71 passes for 443 yards with 2 TDs and 5 interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Brockway defense has allowed 41 or more points in three of the Rovers’ four games and faces that offense that has racked up 40-plus points three times already.
The Rovers look to stop a balanced ground attack (838 yards on season) that features four runners with 145 or more yards on the season in Watts (32-226, 3 TDs), Matt Dush (24-165, 3 TDs), Jake Wickett (29-146, 3 TDs) and Tyler Watts (18-145, 1 TD).
Elker QB Paul Gresco also has been a threat through the air, completing 45 of 67 passes for 642 yards with 6 TDs and 2 interceptions. His main targets are Wickett (13-198, 1 TD) and Austin Green (13-172, 3 TDs).
Brookville (3-1)
at Karns City (3-1)
Both teams enter this week’s action in the heart of a six-team battle atop the Class 2A division as they currently are part of a four-team tie for second behind Clarion and Kane, who are tied for first at 4-0.
And both teams’ losses have come at the hands of undefeated Clarion — the Raiders in a 29-12 loss last week at home and the Gremlins in a 42-14 loss at Clarion University two weeks ago.
The obvious No. 1 question is the health status of Raiders quarterback Jack Krug, who left the game during the team’s second possession against the Bobcats with an apparent ankle injury. Monday night, Raiders head coach Scott Park wasn’t sure what Krug’s status might be by Friday night.
If Krug can’t go, it’ll be Robert Keth the likely signal-caller. He eventually took over the snaps last year with Krug out and threw for over 2,000 yards. Against the Bobcats, Keth completed 9 of 21 passes for 56 yards with two interceptions.
With a presumed week of practice and if called upon, Park figures things won’t be as rough as it was getting untracked against Clarion. Ian Thrush had seven catches for 81 yards while Cole LaBenne ran for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 20 yards.
For the year, Thrush is the leading receiver with 22 catches for 257 yards. Keth (21-260, 3 TDs) is the leader in receiving yardage.
Junior Kyle MacBeth (12-121) is also a receiving threat and on defense is putting up a great season as well with five interceptions so far. After having a pair of picks in each of the first two games, MacBeth had one last week against the Bobcats.
Quarterback Anthony Kamenski leads the run-heavy Gremlins offense in rushing with 393 yards on 48 carries while Rowe has rushed for 192 yards on 47 carries. Going into last week, Kamenski had only thrown 26 passes in the first three games.
Kaden Scherer is a breakaway threat on special teams, scoring three TDs on two kickoff returns and one punt return.
The Raiders have beaten the Gremlins the last two years, both at home, including 35-28 last year. They’ve lost their last five game at Karns City dating back to a 23-16 overtime playoff win there back in 1998.
The last regular-season win at Karns City? Way back in 1972 when Al Lefevre’s Raiders beat the Gremlins 14-12. They tied them twice since them — 6-6 in 1989 and 0-0 in 1974. The Gremlins lead the overall series, 24-10-2.
St. Marys (3-1)
at Clarion (4-0)
Coming off a victory in a battle of unbeatens last week, the Bobcats will look to keep their strong start to the season rolling as they host a Dutchmen squad that enters on a three-game win streak.
The game will pit two of the area’s hottest offenses against one another, as Clarion leads the area with 45.7 points per game, while St. Marys is tied with Ridgway in second with 40 points a contest.
While the offense has been key for the Bobcats throughout the season, it was the defense that came up big in a battle of high-powered offenses last week.
Clarion held the Raiders to just 168 total yards in last week’s 29-12 victory, as it handed Brookville its first loss of the season.
On the other side, the Dutch offense has been on a roll, as after scoring just six points in a season opening loss, they have followed with 45, 49 and 60 points in victories over Bradford, Brockway and Punxsutawney respectively.
Last week’s 60-21 win over the Chucks saw quarterback Christian Coudriet throw for 452 yards on 22-of-31 passing for six touchdowns and one interception, as he also ran the ball six times for 57 yards and a score.
Coudriet and the St. Marys offense will look to solve a Bobcat defense that leads the area with just 163.8 total yards and 63.8 passing yards per game as well as sitting at second in points allowed a contest with 10.
Keystone (3-1)
at Curwensville (1-3)
The Golden Tide will look to avoid a third consecutive loss as they host a Keystone team looking for its fourth win in as many games.
Curwensville has been involved in a shutout in each of its four games this season, but has been on the wrong side of the spectrum in three of those contests.
After opening with a shutout loss at Elk County Catholic, the Golden Tide bounced back with a shutout of their own at home over Cameron County.
The team has since suffered shutout losses at Union/A-C Valley (24-0) and at Smethport (26-0) as they now return home for their second home game of the season.
Offense has been a struggle for Curwensville, as it is last in total yards per game with 118 and also points per game with five.
The Panthers have won three games in a row after a season-opening loss to Redbank Valley, securing victories over Port Allegany, Cambridge Springs and Cameron County.
Keystone has relied on a balanced offense throughout the season, led by senior quarterback Isaak Jones, who is 36-of-57 passing on the year for 747 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions.
A pair of juniors in Nick Weaver and Taylar Altman lead the rushing attack with 264 and 227 yards respectively as Altman has found the end zone three times while Weaver has a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Union/A-C Valley (3-1)
at Elk County Catholic (2-2)
Elk County Catholic plays host to Union/A-C Valley in a key battle in Class A as both teams are battling near the middle of the standings nearing the midway point of the season.
The Falcon Knights sit in fourth place, a game behind first place and undefeated Redbank Valley, while Elk County Catholic is another game back in fifth place.
Union/A-C Valley enters on a three-game winning streak after losing its opener at Coudersport, as it has secured victories over Sheffield, Curwensville and Otto-Eldred.
On the other side, ECC is coming off a commanding road win over Port Allegany that snapped a two-game losing streak on defeats at the hands of Coudersport and Redbank Valley.
The Crusaders have relied heavily on the ground game this season, as their 196.7 rushing yards per game is third in the area behind only Redbank Valley and Clarion.
Quarterback Luke Bowser leads the Falcon Knights’ offense, as he has thrown for 351 yards on 31-of-65 passing this season for four touchdowns along with four interceptions.
Redbank Valley (4-0)
at Iroquois (0-4)
Redbank Valley will look to keep its undefeated season going as it hits the road to face a winless Braves squad.
The Bulldogs will look to maintain their hold on first place in the District 9 Class A division, as Coudersport and Smethport enter the week a half game back as both sit at 3-0 on the year.
Iroquois is being outscored by an average of 41 points per game in its four losses this season including a pair of shutouts.
The Braves have just 249 yards of offense on the year, all of which has come in the ground game led by Antonio Rodriguez with 102 yards.
Redbank Valley is coming off a 61-28 trouncing of Sheffield, a game in which it outgained the Wolverines by 352 yards on the ground, 306 yards to negative 48.
The ground game, as well as the ability to slow down their opponents rushing attack, has been a key to the Bulldogs’ 4-0 start to the year.
Redbank Valley is leading all Tri-County Area teams with 271.2 rushing yards per game, which helps it have the third best offense by way of yards per game with 389.7
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense is allowing an area-low 55.7 rushing yards a game.
q q q
Sports Writers Chris Wechtenhiser, Craig Moyer and Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.