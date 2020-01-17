Pennsylvania is regarded as one of, if not the best, states in the country for boys high school wrestling, but that’s not the case when it comes to girls competing in the sport.
Female wrestling has experienced growth in some part of the Keystone state in recent years, but in our neck of the woods, girls competing at the high school level have been sporadic.
DuBois is bucking that local trend this year though, as it had three girls open the season on its varsity roster for the first time ever. And, as the season heads into late January two of them — sophomores Andrea Wilmoth and Jayden Barrick — continue to forge their own names and paths in the sport.
The two bring totally different levels of experience as they go through their first varsity season, but are helping each other along the way in their journey.
Wilmoth is as experienced as they come — for a boy or girl — being a sophomore, while Barrick decided to go out for the sport for the first time this year.
“Pennsylvania is the top high school wrestling state for boys, but for some reason we are lagging behind other states like Texas and California when it comes to girls wrestling,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Going out and coaching with team PA in the summer, I got to see the growth and level of competition girls around the country are showing on the mat.
“Girls are going to continue to come out for wrestling because there is opportunity for them to wrestle at all levels. Colleges like Gannon and Lock Haven have a women’s wrestling team and are handing out scholarships for girls to wrestle. The USA also is having great success at the world level, so there is opportunity at all levels for these girls.
“Andrea has been in our wrestling program for many years, so we were aware of her coming up this year. Having two other girls sign up was a surprise at our school but seeing the growth in girls wrestling across the state I should have expected it.
“Obviously, the goals for both of them mirrors what we expect from all our wrestlers — commit yourself to the team and work to get better everyday. They joined the wrestling team and they are wrestlers. We want to see them become successful and build confidence in themselves.”
Wilmoth has wrestled for 10 years at the youth and junior high levels and won more than her share of tournaments over the years.
She won five girls state championships at the youth level, two in middle school and one at the high school level. She also has won one boys tournament (Mo Valley’s Battle for the Belt) to go along with her success in all-girls events.
Despite that success, Wilmoth said it’s been a process to feel accepted being one of the few female wrestlers in our area in past years but added that having Barrick on the squad this year has helped her feel more comfortable.
“It has been difficult, but not extremely hard, since I have been wrestling for so long and since girls wrestling has been growing so quickly,” said Wilmoth. “I have always felt different being the only girl on the team, but as I get older, I feel more apart of the team no matter how many girls or boys there are.
“It has helped (having Barrick on team) because it’s always nice to have another girl to be apart of the team. I have worked with her a lot in getting comfortable with the sport and the team.”
As for Barrick, she already has had a change in her mindset towards the sport in her short time competing.
“I thought it would be a cool experience, and something I could learn to love,” she said. “I thought wrestling would be a little easier, but I’ve realized there’s a lot of hard work put into it. The hardest thing i’ve had to overcome are people telling me I should not be doing the sport and sticking with it.”
That hard work is already paying off for Barrick, who earned her first varsity win with a forfeit at 113 pounds against St. Marys on Jan. 3. From there, she competed in the Central Mountain junior varsity tournament on Jan. 5 and went 1-4 in the girls division at the event. She then was the Beavers’ second varsity entrant at 113 pounds in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at IUP this past weekend.
Getting that first win and competing the past two weeks has Barrick looking towards the future already.
“They (goals) have changed,” said Barrick. “I would like to try and compete in the girls tournament, and my goals for high school team is to stick with it , and become the best I can.
“I just want to add that wrestling is a sport for everyone, and no matter who you are, you could be the best wrestler you can be as long as you put your head into the game and work hard. Also, your team is your family, not just people doing the sport with you.”
Wilmoth, who wrestles at 160 pounds, hasn’t seen varsity action yet this season after dealing with some injuries entering the year. She did compete at the Central Mountain JV event. There was no girls division for her weight class, so she had to wrestle in the boys division and came away with a pair of wins by fall — one each against a boy and girl.
Given her past success, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Wilmoth has set some lofty goals for herself moving forward.
“Some goals I have for the high school team is to earn a starting position on the varsity squad, to encourage more girls to join the team, to push myself to become more successful in the sport and to win girls states,” she said. “Future goals for my high school career is to become the first girl to go to boys states from (DuBois) and to see girls freestyle wrestling become more prominent in our area. I also want to go to Fargo and win a national event.
“I would like to add that if you are a girl thinking you might like to compete in this sport, it is no longer just a boys sport and to try it. A great opportunity for that would be the Pennsylvania High School State Championship and the Northeast Girls Folkstyle Championship being held in Gettysburg on March 8th.”
As for Coach Scott, he has been pleased with the work both Barrick and Wilmoth have put so far this season.
“At the Central Mountain JV and girls tournament, Jayden got her first taste of what wrestling is all about,” said Scott. “She got five matches with one win by fall. At this point, we just need to get her more mat time and give her a chance to continue to grow as a wrestler. She does some things naturally and carries herself well understanding that she is in the learning mode and better times are down the road.
“Andrea on the other hand is a seasoned wrestler who has quite a resume in girls wrestling. She has had to overcome some injuries coming into the season and is now working to reach her goals. She is at a solid weight class (160) for us right now with senior Gauge Gulvas at the helm there.
“Obviously, we picked the Central Mountain Tournament to get all our young/JV wrestlers matches knowing that they had a girls division. Andrea did not have an all-girls bracket and had to wrestle several boys in the 160-pound bracket. She dominated one of those boys, winning by fall but lost to a couple others, which is expected by many but not her. She did wrestle one other girl in her bracket, who she pinned pretty quickly.”