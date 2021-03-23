MANHEIM — DuBois’ Andrea Wilmoth is no stranger when it comes to success on a wrestling mat, and the junior added to her already impressive career resume by winning a state title Sunday at the 2021 MyHouse PA Girls State Championships at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.
Wilmoth, one of four Lady Beavers to compete at girls states this year, went 4-0 and pinned her way to the 147-pound title to capture her second girls state crown in three years at the high school level.
She struck gold two years ago as a freshman at 140 pounds and placed third a year ago at 147. The title is her eighth dating back to her elementary wrestling days.
Sophomore teammate Abby Klaiber (134) went 2-2 on the day and fell one win short of landing on the podium (Top 6). Aubree Donahue (101) and Alison Young (108), sophomores as well, each went 1-2 as all four DuBois girls won at least one bout on the big stage.
All four girls were part of DuBois’ high school team this winter, with Donahue (4-14) and Wilmoth (2-8) seeing regular action at 106 and 152, respectively. Both competed at the District 4/9 Class 3A Championships for the Beavers.
Young and Klaiber each lost the lone high school matches they wrestled this past season.
“Our girls have been showing up everyday preparing for MyHouse Girl States, even after their high school season was officially over,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “They even got together at the WPAL Gym in DuBois to practice when the high school got shut down for COVID positives. They have been putting in a considerable amount of time, and you could see the focus and excitement they showed as the event got closer.
“I could not be there to coach them for family reasons, but I was able to follow them online and encourage them all day. Coach (Tony) Geer made the trip down to coach them along with some of their fathers.
“I can just say that this was a wonderful event for them, and they represented DuBois well. The event attracted the best girls from across PA, and the weight classes were very competitive.”
Wilmoth headlined DuBois’ strong showing at states.
She entered the event seeded fourth at 147 and earned her second gold medal at the girls high school level the hard way by pinning all four of her opponents — three of which were medalists a year ago.
Wilmoth opener her day by decking Troy’s Lacey Hinman in 2:08, then flattened Pottstown’s Mia Bumbarger in 2:50 in the quarterfinals. Bumbarger finished third at 140 a year ago.
That win set up a semifinal showdown against defending 147-pound state champ Hannah Spielman of Strath Haven. And, it was Wilmoth who came out on top as she pinned Spielman in the third period in 5:02.
In the finals, Wilmoth squared off against Central York High School’s Alexandria Ortiz, who placed second at 140 a year ago. Wilmoth punctuated her run through the bracket by decking Ortiz midway through the second period (3:01) to claim gold.
“I started off my freshman year and beat almost all seniors to place first at states,” said Wilmoth. “Then I went into my sophomore year with an injury, ended up loosing my first match but battled my way through the rest and placed third. Coming into my junior year, I felt like I had something to prove with me getting seeded fourth against a well-seeded bracket. I am very proud of myself for beating the talented wrestlers I went against.
“I have been working very hard this year to start a girls team for DuBois. This year we had a total of six girls on the (high school) team at the beginning of the season. Although we lost two along the way, we still ended up taking four of us to states this year. Each of us pushed one another to continue to get better and continue to succeed.
“In the past few years, the girl wrestlers of DuBois have grown very well. If we can get a team started, we will help grow the number of girls teams in PA in order to sanction PA Girls wrestling.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to compete, especially during these challenging times. I am thankful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates for pushing me and helping me to better myself all throughout my wrestling career. I still have one more year to continue to better myself before I head off to college and I am looking forward to it.”
“Andrea has been the leader of this group and has the most experience,” said Scott. “She had a terrific run being seeded fourth and finishing first with four falls in as many matches. She is dominant on top and runs a vicious arm bar series. She also got a pin with the cross-face to bundles and it’s nice to see her diversifying her technique.
“Andrea is now a three-time PA State medalist winning gold twice and bronze once. She has helped encourage other girls to give wrestling a try and we are looking forward to Andrea’s senior season next year.”
“Andrea wrestled as focused as I’ve ever seen her,” added Geer. “I was talking back and forth with Coach Scott all day, and we knew going into the finals it wasn’t going to be easy.
“But, we had to get Andrea on top as she was a hammer on top all day long. We got the choice in the second (in the finals) and took top. Andrea ran a bar and got the fall.”
Klaiber opened her day in the 134-pound bracket by pinning McCaskey’s Nilaya Thomas in 1:14 before being pinned by Gettysburg’s Katelyn Keller in 2:30. Keller went on to place third.
The Lady Beaver bounced back strong in the consolation bracket and decked East Stroudsburg’s Ruth Ansah in 1:31. However, he day came to an end a round later as she suffered a 7-0 loss to Parkland’s Paige Yatcilla a win short of the blood rounds. Yatcilla went on to finish fifth.
Donahue also won her first bout of the day, pinning Central Mountain’s Leeah Eisenhower in 1:33 before being pinned in 28 seconds by returning state champ Jayleah Pletz of Governor Mifflin.
Pletz went on to defend her 101-pound state title.
Donahue then received a bye in the consy bracket before she lost by fall to Lancaster Alliance Wrestling’s Kaitlyn Clawson in 5:42 in a bout to reach the medal rounds. Clawson wound up placing sixth.
Like her teammates, Young also notched a win in her opening bout as DuBois went 4-0 in the first round at the event. She pinned Bethany Starliper of the Fairfield Knights in 3:22 before being pinned in 47 seconds in the quarterfinals by Central Mountain’s Madison Packer, who finished third.
Ridley’s Paityn Soderland then ended Young’s day by way of a fall in 2:26 on her way to a sixth-place finish.
“It was a difficult season with COVID, and even more difficult to get all of them (the girls) quality matches during the (high school) season,” said Scott. “Andrea and Aubree got the most matches during the season because Aubree started for us at 106 and Andrea filled in when we had some injuries. They both wrestled at Powerade this last season.
“It’s tough wrestling in a male dominated sport at the high school level especially in PA. But, I have to give them credit because they give 100% every time they compete, no matter who they wrestle. The only event they all got matches during the season was at our quad meet with Central Mountain where they competed in an all girls tri-meet with Central Mountain and North Allegheny.”
Geer echoed Scott’s thoughts on the other Lady Beavers who competed at states.
“These girls have been working hard to prepare for this tournament,” said Geer. “Aubree wrestled very well and lost a close match in the blood rounds. It definitely fueled her to prepare for next season. Alison’s first match was only her second match ever in her career. She walked off a little emotional after getting her first win and pin of her career in only her second match.
“Abby walked into this tournament a bit nervous but prepared. She wrestled very well but fell short of her goals losing a tough match in the blood round against a very tough opponent.
“I’m very proud of these girls as they represented themselves, DuBois Area High School, and the Dubois wrestling program very well.”