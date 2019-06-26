PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Little League All-Star softball team lived to play another day Tuesday night, pulling out a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory against Punxsutawney when Kali Franklin doubled home Marina Hanes in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hanes scored all the way from first base when Franklin’s shot off Punxsy pitcher Emily McMahan found the right-center field gap. The hit punctuated a huge night at the plate for Franklin, who was 4-for-4 with the double and three RBIs.
Hanes and Lexi Berta each went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to help DuBois force the if-necessary District 10 championship on Thursday. That contest will again be played in Punxsy at 6 p.m., as DuBois lost the pregame coin flip to determine the game’s location. It will be DuBois’ third trip to Punxsy in its five All-Star games.
If the teams’ first two meetings are any indication, expect that Thursday contest to be another tightly contested battled, as each side has now won a 1-run game. Punxsy captured the first meeting, 8-7, in the winners’ bracket finals last Friday.
Tuesday’s matchup started off with a bang, as the teams combined to score six runs in the first inning. DuBois came out of that exchange with an early 4-2 lead.
Punxsy’s Laci Poole led off the game with a triple to left field and scored on a one-out infield single by Brooke Farmery, who wound up at third on the plate on a late throwing error to first base.
Brooke young followed with a single to right to plate Farmery to put Punxsy up 2-0. DuBois starter Ava Baronick stopped the damage there, as she eventually stranded two runners in scoring position with an inning-ending strikeout.
DuBois wasted little time responding, as its first five batters all recorded hits.
Berta led off the inning with a single and raced around to third on a bunt single by Hanes. Franklin followed with a RBI single to center before Maggie Watt ripped a triple that brought home Hanes and Frannklin.
Baronick made it five hits in a row as her single to left plated Watt to make it 4-2. She then responded with a quick 1-2-3 top of the second — an inning that featured a nice leaping catch by center fielder Haley Reed on a live drive hit by Zoey Hoover.
DuBois quickly added to its lead in the bottom of the second.
Berta smacked a leadoff double and quickly stole third before scoring on a one-out single by Franklin to make it 5-2 after two innings.
Both pitchers settled in a little from there as McMahan and Baronick each kept the opposition off the scoreboard in the third and fourth innings. Both sides stranded a runner in scoring position in the third.
Punxsy finally got to Baronick in the fifth, as DuBois’ defense let its pitcher down.
Poole led off the inning with a single to right and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. McMahan followed with a bunt but an errant throw to first allowed Poole to score and McMahan to race all the way around to third.
Farmery then blasted a triple to deep right field to score McMahan. Farmery scored two batters later to even the score at 5-5 when a fly ball was dropped in left field. The batter wound up at second on that play, but Baronick worked out of the inning to keep it a tie game.
Both teams went down in the order in the sixth, with Franklin making a nice play in the hole at shortstop — firing across the diamond to get Poole for the final out in the top of the sixth.
Punxsy made some noise in the seventh as the game went to extra innings.
McMahan led off the seventh with a single to left. She promptly stole second before Baronick got a popup for the first out. Poole took third on a groundout, but Baronick stranded her there as she hauled in a popup off the bat of Makenna Gula to end the inning.
Baronick allowed five runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out four and walking just one.
DuBois wasted little time ending things in the bottom half of the inning, as Hanes led off with a single to center before scoring on Franklin’s walk-off double.