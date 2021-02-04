DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team came out aggressive from the start Wednesday night against Altoona and racked up six pins — four in the first five bouts — to hand the Mountain Lions their first loss of the season with a 40-27 victory.
The duo of Davey Aughenbaugh and Brendan Orr got DuBois (4-4) off and running with back-to-back falls at 120 and 126, respectively, and the Beavers never looked back there as they built a commanding 34-6 advantage before coming away with a 13-point victory.
Chandler Ho, Austin Mitchell, Ryan Gildersleeve and Kam Stevenson all added falls as DuBois won seven of the 13 weight classes. The Beavers also won the bonus-point battle 19-9 on the night, with three of Altoona’s bonus points coming on a forfeit at 189.
“We talked about needing bonus points tonight and for guys to wrestle whistle to whistle and going for those bonus points,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Giving up the forfeit at 189, we knew it was going to be tight and that Altoona was good. Our goal was to get to 40, and we actually did that tonight.
“I thought we had some intesnity tonight and went after it. We had a couple mistakes in a couple matches, but we’re going to continue to work to fix those and guys are getting better every day in the room.”
Aughenbaugh set the tone for the night with his opening victory. He seized control of his 120-pound bout against Caleb Fasick just past the midway point of the first when he put the Mountain Lion on his back for a four-point move. He added another set of backpoints for a 7-0 lead after two minutes.
Fasick chose bottom in the second, but he never got out as Aughenbaugh pinned him from the top position in 2:54 to make it 6-0 DuBois.
Orr then made it two falls in a row to start the match at 126. The Beaver opened the scoring with a takedown before scoring three nearfall points at the first-period buzzer to go up 5-0 against Logan Brandt.
Orr chose down in the second and wasted little time getting out. He then took down Brandt before pinning him in 3:17.
Altoona got on the scoreboard at 132 when Damion Finnegan upended Cadin Delaney, 8-4. However, Ho and Mitchell quickly made it 24-3 Beavers. Ho decked Jason Carr-Keefe in 42 seconds, while Mitchell needed just 39 to deck Matt Bowser.
Altoona countered with another win at 152 as Adam Zerbee edged Jake Krause, 3-2. The Beaver escaped seven seconds into the third to make it 3-2, but Zerbee fought off the Beaver on his feet the entire period to hold on for the win.
Gildersleeve followed with the Beavers’ fifth pin of the night at 160. He built a 6-2 lead after one period on the strength of three takedowns against Will Young, then added a fourth in the second before pinning the Mountain Lion in 3:27.
Teammate Ryan White followed with a 17-5 major decision of Austin Kravetz at 172. The duo were tied 2-2 after one period, but it was all White from there. The Beaver put Kravetz on his back for a five-point move, then added a second set of nearfall points to lead 10-3 after two periods.
Kravetz chose neutral in the third and hit a headlock on White for a takedown, but the Beaver fought through the move and came out with a reversal before putting the Lion on his back twice for the bonus-point victory that gave DuBois its largest lead at 34-6.
That’s when Altoona tried to make a comeback.
Josh Keirn got things rolling with a forfeit win at 189, while Colin Allmond bested Beaver Zack Gallagher, 10-4, at 215. However, Gallagher sealed DuBois’ overall victory in defeat by only giving up a decision.
Altoona made it three wins in a row at heavyweight as Trevor Manley pinned Ja’Reese Stowe in 2:27, while teammate Dillon Degennaro pinned Aubree Donahue in 1:38 at 106 to make it 34-27.
Stevenson then closed out the win by decking Eli Wisor 33 seconds into the second period of their 113-pound bout. Stevenson led 10-2 at the time after racking four takedowns and a set of backpoints in a little over a two minutes.
DuBois is back in action Saturday at the Central MountainDuals, where the Beavers are slated to meet Central Mountain, Southern Columbia and Milton.
DuBOIS 40,
ALTOONA 27
120—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) pinned Caleb Fasick, 2:54. (0-6)
126—Brendan Orr (D) pinned Logan Brandt, 3:17. (0-12)
132—Damion Finnegan (A) dec. Cadin Delaney, 8-4. (3-12)
138—Chandler Ho (D) pinned Jason Carr-Keefe, 0:42. (3-18)
145—Austin Mitchell (D) pinned Matt Bowser, 0:39. (3-24)
152—Adam Zerbee (A) dec. Jake Krause, 3-2. (6-24)
160—Ryan Gildersleeve (D) pinned Will Young, 3:27. (6-30)
172—Ryan White (D) maj. dec. Austin Kravetz, 17-5. (6-34)
189—Josh Keirn (A) won by forfeit. (12-34)
215—Colin Allmond (A) dec. Zack Gallagher, 10-4. (15-34)
285—Trevor Manley (A) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 2:27. (21-34)
106—Dillon Degennaro (A) pinned Aubree Donahue, 1:38. (27-34)
113—Kan Stevenson (D) pinned Eli Wisor, 2:33. (27-40)