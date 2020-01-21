ALTOONA — The DuBois wrestling team scored pins in six of its eight wins to knock off host Altoona, 42-31, in a matinee match Monday at the Altoona High School Fieldhouse.
DuBois got five of those pins — from Kam Stevenson, Trenton Donahue, Austin Mitchell, Ed Scott and Gauge Gulvas — in the first seven bouts as it raced out to a 30-13 lead. However, Altoona countered with a pin of its own and pair of forfeits to quickly take a 31-30 advantage.
It was all Beavers from there though, as heavyweight Alex O’Harah regained the lead (36-31) with a third-period fall before teammates Gage Sonnie and Brendan Orr sealed the victory with a pair of 7-0 wins at 106 and 113, respectively.
Altoona (5-8) won the premier bout of the night, as junior Matt Sarbo pinned DuBois junior Chandler Ho in 1:00 at 138 in a matchup of returning state qualifiers.
“Going in, we figured we needed to get wins with our lightweights — Gage Sonnie, Brendan Orr and Kam Stevenson. Things started with Kam Stevenson and he got us a much needed fall at 120. That was big to start with a ‘6’ in our column at the beginning of the match.
“Gage and Brendan both capped the day winning their bouts 7-0. Both of them went out and wrestled the entire match, and both controlled the pace and intensity of their matches.”
With the win, DuBois improved to 6-0 on the season entering Thursday’s match at Brookville.
The Beavers also will wrestle in the Fred Bell Tournament this weekend in Grove City, an event that was added after DuBois didn’t compete in the Bison Duals last Saturday.