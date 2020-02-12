DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team closed out its home schedule in style Tuesday night, racking up six pins in a lopsided 54-21 victory against District 9 Class AAA foe Cranberry.
DuBois won 10 of the 14 weights, including 8 of 10 wrestled on the mat, with seniors Ed Scott, Gauge Gulvas, Alex O’Harah and Trenton Donahue all recording first-period falls in their final matches on their home mat.
Austin Mitchell and Garrett Starr added first-period falls, while Brendan Orr and Chandler Ho won by forfeit. Gage Sonnie and Cadin Delaney each pulled out hard-fought decision at 106 and 16, respectively, for the Beavers’ other two victories.
The performance was a nice bounce back for the Beavers, who were wrestling for the first time since being upset by Williamsport, 37-31, in the semifinals of the District 4/9 Class AAA Team Tournament on Feb. 1.
“I don’t think anyone was happy with not making it down to team states,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Those guys worked hard for that, and I think the kids (wanted to bounce back) and prove they are a solid team. I think that showed tonight. They came out and wrestled hard and got after it, and the guys did what we wanted to see.
“The four seniors all got pins, which was nice. We told those guys it’s your last home match, go out there and have fun and let it loose, and they did. They were aggressive and physical and wanted to get pins for the team.”
DuBois wasted little time seizing control of the match as it opened with three straight falls.
Mitchell got things rolling when he pinned Garret Hogue in 1:39 at 145. Scott then needed just 18 seconds to deck Micah Wry to make it 12-0.
Scott’s win put him on the verge of owning two prestigious records. It pulled him even with Tom Sleigh for the most wins (140) in DuBois history, while the pin was the 94th of his career — tying him for the most in District 9 history with Clarion’s Kyle Cathcart.
Gulvas gave up an opening takedown to Kevin VanWormer at 160, but the Beaver quickly got a reversal and put the Berry on his back before pinning him in 1:45 to put DuBois up 18-0.
Cranberry got on the board at 170 when Daniel Wry used a huge eight-point third period to rally past Ryan White, 9-6.
Starr countered with a 28-second pin of Cody Deloe before Cranberry picked up forfeit wins at 195 and 220 to make it 24-15 at the halfway point.
That’s as close as the Mighty Berries got though, as DuBois won six of the final seven bouts to win going away.
O’Harah started that closing run by pinning Xavier Barton in 1:29 at heavyweight. Sonnie then pulled out a tight 7-4 win against Jacob Umstead at 106 as the lineup turned over.
Umstead opened the scoring with a takedown before the pair traded reversals, with Umstead scoring his in the closing seconds to lead 4-2 after one period.
Sonnie started down in the second and earned an escape before taking down Umstead with 35 seconds left to take his first lead at 6-5.
The Berry chose neutral in the third, and Sonnie wasted little time getting in deep on a shot, taking down Umstead 18 seconds in. He then rode out Umstead the rest of the way for the 7-4 victory.
Teammate Brendan Orr followed with a forfeit win at 113 before Cranberry’s Carter Stanley pinned Kam Stevenson in 27 seconds at 120 for the Berries final win.
Delaney then upended Evan Hepler, 9-4, at 126 in a bout that was closer than the score might indicate. The duo went to the second tied at 2-2 before Delaney grabbed a 4-2 lead on a reversal early in the period.
The score stayed that went into the third before Hepler pulled even on a takedown with 1:18 remaining. Hepler looked to rideout Delaney to force overtime, but the Beaver reversed him to his back in the final 30 seconds for a five-point move to give him the 9-4 win.
DuBois then closed out the match with a pair six-point team wins, as Donahue decked Alex Tafoya in 54 seconds and Ho won by forfeit.
DuBois closes out the regular season tonight at Punxsutawney.