DuBOIS — The DuBois and Hollidaysburg wrestling teams met on the mat for the second time in less than two weeks Thursday night, with the Beavers coming away with the 45-31 victory for their second win of the year against the Golden Tigers.
Thursday’s outcome was closer than that first matchup at the Bald Eagle Duals won by DuBois 48-24. Hollidaysburg flipped two weights this time around, including one head-to-head matchup, while DuBois won one weight it didn’t the first time around.
The end result was the Golden Tigers only lost by 14 points instead of 24, but the Beavers’ big guns still did what they needed to do to rack up the bonus-point wins to improve DuBois’ record to 10-0 on the season. The match was the Beavers’ first in nine days (54-23 win at Bradford Jan. 8).
Seven of DuBois’ eight wins in the match came way of the bonus-point variety, with Kam Stevenson, Trenton Donahue, Chandler Ho, Ed Scott and Dalton Woodrow all recording falls. Garrett Starr and Ryan White also won by forfeit.
“The guys did what they needed to do tonight,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “We kind of made sure we took some different matchups than we had a couple weeks ago, which might have made things a little tighter than they probably were.
“But, the guys went out and wrestled hard, especially after having a week or so layoff and some days off in there. I figured we might be a little rusty, but we got the job done tonight.
DuBois’ lone non bonus-point victory came in the opening bout of the night at heavyweight, where Alex O’Harrah used a reversal 19 seconds into the third period to beat Sam Haines, 2-0. O’Harrah pulled out a 3-2 win against Haines in the first meeting.
“Alex had been wrestling extremely tough for us,” said Bundy. “He’s in shape and goes the whole time. He’s been riding tough and putting himself in good positions and scoring points. He’s been a big key to a lot of our success this year.”
Stevenson followed that with a pin of Xavier Adams in 1:10, his second first-period fall against the Golden Tiger in as many matches.
Hollidaysburg countered with back-to-back wins to pull even at 9-9 in the match.
Golden Tiger Colin Smilnak received a forfeit at 113 before Brian Praul notched a big win at 120 against Braxton Adams.
Praul, who was pinned by Adams in the second period in the first meeting, took advantage of the Beavers’ mistakes Thursday in a 9-7 victory.
Adams opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, but two interlocking calls on Adams allowed Praul to pull even at 2-2 after one period. Adams regained the lead on a takedown from the neutral position in the second.
Praul quickly escaped and took down Adams before the Beaver escaped to make it 5-5 with 29 seconds left in the period. Praul then regained the lead during a flurry on their feet when Adams was called for a full nelson.
The third technical violation of the bout against Adams gave the Golden Tiger two points and a 7-5 advantage after two periods.
Praul chose bottom in the third and reversed Adams to go up 9-5. Adams managed to score a reversal of his own in the closing seconds, but it wasn’t enough as Praul came away with the two-point victory.
The match didn’t stay tied for long though, as DuBois ripped off four straight pins to jump out to a 33-9 lead.
Donahue started that run by pinning Andrew Simpson in 1:43 at 126, while Ho followed with a third-period fall against Garidan Bridenbaugh. Ho took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where he used a takedown, reversal and three backpoints to build a 9-1 lead. The Beaver then pinned Bridenbaugh from the top position in the third.
Scott and Woodrow finished off the run of pins with first-period falls at 138 and 145, respectively. Scott scored four first-period takedowns before flattening Aaron Sleeth in 1:57. Woodrow took down Weston Barnes 18 seconds into their bout and eventually turned the Tiger for the fall in 1:08.
Hollidaysburg ended DuBois’ run at 152, where Campbell Walls recorded a 13-5 major decision against Gauge Gulvas. Walls led 4-2 after two periods but poured it on in the third with an escape and four takedowns — the last with three seconds remaining — to earn an extra team point with the eight-point victory.
Starr followed with his forfeit win at 160 before Hollidaysburg got back-to-back pis by Nathan Fisher and Mason McCready at 170 and 182 to make it 39-25.
Fisher decked Evan Way in 1:44, while Beaver Eric Schneider battled McCready into the second period before he was pinned in 3:31. McCready led 9-2 at the time of the fall.
DuBois got its final win at 195 when White received a forfeit, while Hollidaysburg’s Gus Dellinger closed out the night by pinning John Pendleton in 1:04 at 220 to set the final score.
The Beavers will now have another unexpected layoff, as this Saturday’s Bison Duals at Clearfield have been postponed until Feb. 8 due to forecasted inclement weather.
“It’s going to be tough having another weekend off,” said Bundy. “The positives of that is we have a couple guys who are nicked up that could use another weekend off. But, we need to get back into the swing of wrestling matches all the time because it’s getting to that point of the year where you want to gear up ad be ready for postseason.”
DuBois will now return to action Tuesday when it hosts Altoona for Senior Night.
