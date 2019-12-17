DuBOIS — For the second time in two matches to open the season, the DuBois wrestling team got a late pin from senior Alex O’Harah to help seal a hard fought team victory.
And, both came in completely different matches.
O’Harah’s latest heroics came Tuesday night as he pinned Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Klinger in 2:53 while leading 4-0 to put the Beavers back on top 33-29 before teammate Gage Sonnie received a forfeit win at 106 to finish off a 39-29 victory.
The visiting Mounties had just regained the lead (29-27) prior to O’Harah’s fall as Parker Moore decked AJ Nicastro in 44 seconds at 220. The Beavers wouldn’t be denied though as they ended the night with an 8-6 edge in weights won and a 15-8 advantage in the bonus-point bqttle.
The overall victory comes on the heels of a 42-30 win at rival Clearfield Friday night — a matchup that saw O’Harah secure a fall in the next to last bout with the Beavers holding a 12-point lead knowing they had to forfeit the final bout.
DuBois (2-0) held a 36-12 lead against the Biso before they fought back into the match. On Tuesday, the largest lead for either team prior to O’Harah’s bout was nine (12-3) early on by P-O.
The loss was the first of the season for the Mounties (2-1), who were coming off a 37-33 win at Huntingdon last Thursday.
“Alex (O’Harah) is one of those kids we see working hard in the room every day, and obviously, coming up with the big wins he has is important to us,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “He’s a leader on the team, and we’re expecting him to go deep this year we’re hoping.
“Chandler Ho came up big for us tonight too. We’ve talked and our veteran guys have to give us some leadership and those guys are coming through when they need too. That’s what we expect out of them. And, you have to like what Brendan Orr has done coming up as a freshman and getting some big wins for us already.
“We know Philipsburg is coached by a great coach (Clearfield and Penn State grad Brad Pataky). They are tough and came out to wrestle, and it’s important to win these matches. Our guys have to realize we need to keep working hard to accomplish what we want to.”
Philipsburg jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead as Nick Coudriet and Nick Bryan each recorded first-period falls at 113 and 126, respectively. Coudriet pinned Kam Stevenson in 1:06, while Bryan flattened Cadin Delaney in 1;20.
In between, DuBois got a hard fought 7-4 win by freshman Brendan Orr against Scotty Frantz. Orr scored a takedown in all three periods on his way to the victory.
DuBois took its first lead at 13-12 after back-to-back bonus-point wins by Trenton Donahue and Chandler Ho at 132 and 138.
Donahue, who was honored in front of the home crowd for winning his 100th match earlier this season, fond the going tough against Mountie Gabe Dunkelberger.
The Beaver led 2-0 after one period before using a reversal and three backpoints at the buzzer to go up 7-0 after two. However, Dunkelberger took down the Beaver early in the third period before Donahue notched two quick points on the Mountie’s second stall call and an escape.
Donahue then took down Dunkelberger with 56 seconds to go but couldn’t turn hom as he came away with an 11-2 major decision.
Ho put six points on the board at 138, building a 9-0 lead in the third period before putting Austin Foster on his back a second time to get the fall with 25 seconds remaining to put DuBois up 13-12.
The lead traded hands between the next two weights.
At 145, DuBois’ Austin Mitchell made his official varsity debut against returning state qualifier Chase Chapman and wrestled a tough match, holding the Mountie to just a major decision victory (14-3) to save some team points.
The Beavers countered with a 26-second pin by defending state champ Ed Scott against Luke Hughes to go back up 19-16.
Teammate Gauge Gulvas followed with a 16-0, technical fall against Dominic Shaw in 5:26 at 160. The Beaver scored a takedown and three nearfall points in all three periods on his way to the win to push his team’s lead to 24-16.
Philipsburg countered with back-to-back wins, although another Beaver — Jake Krause — did a nice job limiting the damage done by the Mountie as he battled to a 9-0 loss to returning state qualifier Hunter Weitoish at 170. The bout was Krause’s first of the season.
“We put Austin Mitchell and Jake Krause out there today, and it shows how hard those guys have been working in the room with the way they wrestled,” said Scott. “They have a lot of pride and came out and wrestled great matches against a couple tough kids.”
Mountie Alex Dunkelberger followed with a 6-2 win against Ryan White to make it a one-point match at 24-23.
Junior Garrett Starr gave DuBois a little breathing room as he made a 7-point first period (1 takedown, 2 sets of backpoints) hold up in an 8-3 decision of Cody Beauseigneur.
Philipsburg seemed to grab the momentum back at 220 when Parker Moore decked AJ Nicastro in 44 seconds to go back on top 29-27, but O’Harah halted any thoughts of a Mountie comeback with his pin.
DuBois returns to action at the Powerade Tournament on Dec. 27-28.