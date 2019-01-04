ST. MARYS — The DuBois wrestling team proved too much for an undermanned St. Marys squad to handle Thursday night, as the visiting Beavers won eight of 13 weights to come away with a lopsided 45-22 victory.
Both teams were coming off competing in individual tournaments last weekend — DuBois at the rugged Powerade Tournament and St. Marys at the Trojan Wars in Chambersburg — and the Dutch found themselves a little shorthanded for the dual meet as they were without the services of a couple wrestlers including senior Alec Bittler and junior Tylor Herzing.
Meanwhile, DuBois (3-0) was at full strength lineup-wise and even saw a couple wrestlers make their season debuts in the victory. One of them, senior John Pendleton, received a forfeit win at 220 for one of the Beavers’ seven bonus-point wins on the night.
DuBois also got pins from Garrett Starr, Alex O’Harrah, Ed Scott and Dalton Woodrow, while teammates Eric Schneider and Braxton Adams joined Pendleton in receiving forfeits.
“I though we wrestled well, but we’re a little banged up and sore (from Powerade) so we moved some kids around tonight,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “Overall though, they looked good and came out and did what they need to do to get the win tonight.
“We’re just trying to get settled back into the dual-meet mentality where it’s one match a night and making sure you’re eating right and getting into that mindset.”
The match started at 170, and it was the Flying Dutchmen who got on the scoreboard first with a 7-0 win by John Wittman against Jake Krause. However, Krause — a sophomore wrestling his first varsity match — did a nice job limiting the damage against a much more experienced competitor.
Wittman scored a takedown in the opening period to go up 2-0, then tacked on an escape from the bottom position in the second for a 3-0 advantage. He put the match away with a takedown just past the midway point of the third before scoring two backpoints to set the final.
DuBois promptly took the lead when Starr pinned Dutchman Raivis Bobby in 57 seconds at 170.
The teams continued to trade wins at 182, where St. Marys sophomore Jeremy Garthwaite pinned Ryan White in 1:37 to put the Dutch back up 9-6. That lead was short-lived though as forfeit wins by Schneider and Pendleton at 195 and 220, respectively, had DuBois back out front for good at 18-9.
O’Harrah followed with a second-period pin of Colton Swanson at heavyweight. O’Harrah built an 8-0 lead on a takedown, reversal and two sets of backpoints before securing the fall in 3:37.
St. Marys (1-2) got six of those points back as the match turned over to 106, as freshman Lane Dellaquilla pinned Beaver sophomore Kam Stevenson in 2:49. Dellaquilla took a 2-0 lead into the second period before reversing the Beaver to his back for the pin.
After there was no match at 113, Adams received a forfeit at 120 while Donahue followed with a hard-fought 6-2 win against Marco Paropacic at 126.
Donahue grabbed a 2-0 lead late in the opening period when he scored a takedown with 16 seconds left. The Beaver then started down in the second and reversed Paropacic for a 4-0 lead.
Paropacic tried to shake Donahue off his back, but the Beaver fought off the move to maintain his 4-0 lead entering the third period. Donahue added to his lead with a takedown just 20 seconds into the final period and rode Paropacic most of the period.
He tried to work in a cradle late in the period before the Dutchman rolled through for a reversal to set the final.
That set the stage for the marquee matchup of the night at 132 between St. Marys senior Tyler Dilley and DuBois sophomore Chandler Ho.
The pair battled on their feet most of the first period before Dilley grabbed the advantage with a takedown with 22 ticks left on the clock. The Dutchman chose bottom in the second and seized control of the bout when hit a Peterson Roll for a four-point move to go up 6-0.
Ho managed an escape before period’s end, but Dilley put the match away in the third with a takedown before scoring two nearfall points at the final buzzer for a 10-1 major decision.
“Tyler Dilley wrestled really well,” said St. Marys coach Dominic Surra. “Chandler Ho is no pushover.”
“Chandler is in the process of coming up and filling out as 32-pounder,” said Bundy. “He just needs to get a little more confidence and get to his attacks because he has great attacks and can score. He’s hesitant to do that sometimes, and right now we just need to get him more confident and he’ll be lights out.”
While Dilley gave the Dutch a big individual win, DuBois put the overall match away with back-to-back first-period falls by Scott and Woodrow.
Scott decked Connor Gausman in 42 seconds at 138, while Woodorw pinned Gregory Tettis in 1:40 at 145 for a commanding 45-19 lead.
St. Marys then closed out the night with a win, as sophomore Nick Crisp scored a takedown with 30 seconds remaining to edge Beaver junior Gauge Gulvas at 152. The pair traded escapes in the second and third periods before Crisp came up with the late winning move.
“We had some good individual efforts tonight,” said Surra. “DuBois had a good squad and tough group of kids over there.
“Looking at the matchups, if we get our full lineup out there we could have put together a little better effort. But, we didn’t have everyone for different reasons tonight.”
DuBois is back in action this weekend at the Bald Eagle Duals, while St. Marys is off until next Thursday when it travels to Clearfield.
