DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team celebrated Senior Night in style Tuesday, as three of its four wrestlers honored captured win in a 41-24 victory against Altoona.
DuBois honored the quartet of John Pendleton, Eric Schneider, Evan Way and Dalton Woodrow prior to the match, then all but Way went out and secured a victory in the Beavers’ second win this season against the Mountain Lions. DuBois also beat Altoona 46-31 at the Bald Eagle Duals on Jan. 5.
The icing on the cake for DuBois was a huge 11-9 overtime win by junior Trenton Donahue against Mountain Lion sophomore Matt Sarbo, who placed seventh at Class AAA states a year ago.
DuBois won nine of the 14 weights overall. One of Altoona’s wins came via forfeit while the other was a first-period fall. Way was among the other three Beavers who put up a valiant effort before suffering defeat.
“We got a lot of great effort from a lot of our guys tonight,” said Beavers coach Luke Bundy. “That’s what you want to see, win or lose, is max effort, we got that from a lot of guys tonight. That’s a good sign as we move closer to the postseason.
“It was nice send the seniors out and see a couple of them get bonus-point wins. Even though Evan lost, I thought he wrestled one of his better matches this year. I was proud of how the seniors went out handled themselves tonight.”
DuBois (11-0) got off to a strong start as Garrett Starr collected a second-period pin of Gavin Wagner in the opening bout at 160.
Starr took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where he reversed the Mountain Lion from bottom position just 11 seconds in before securing the fall in 2:44.
Altoona (7-5) answered right back as Adam Zerbee pinned Way in 3:50 at 170.
Zerbee led 2-1 after one period before adding an escape and two takedowns in the second period to go up 7-2. Zerbee managed to finish off the Beaver after that second takedown, pinning Way with 10 seconds left in the period.
Mountain Lion Colin Allmond then decked Ryan White in 1:03 at 182 to put Altoona up 12-6.
DuBois countered with three straight wins from 195-285 to regain the lead at 18-12.
Schneider started that run with a hard-fought 10-6 win against Josh Keirn at 195.
The Beaver senior scored a quick takedown in the first period, then rode out Keirn. Schneider then seized control of the bout in the second period with three takedowns to go up 8-2.
Keirn chose bottom in the third, but Schneider let him up to start the period. The decision paid off as Schneider needed just 16 seconds to takedown the Mountain Lion for a 10-3 advantage.
Schneider tried his best to turn Keirn in hopes of earning a major decision. However, Keirn fought off those attempts, and Schneider elected to cut Keirn lose with 37 seconds to go.
However, Keirn avoided a big move by Schneider and managed to score the takedown himself to save a team point in a 10-6 loss.
Pendleton followed with a 40-second pin of Shamus Walker, throwing the Mountain Lion to his back to get the fall — Pendleton’s first on the mat this season after receiving two forfeit wins.
Teammate Alex O’Harrah then upended Trevor Manley, 6-0, at heavyweight.
After a scoreless first period, O’Harrah grabbed the lead in the second with an escape from the bottom before taking down Manley just past the midway point of the period. He tacked on a fourth point when Manley was hit for stalling a second time in the closing seconds of the period.
Manley chose neutral in the third, and it was O’Harrah who came up with a takedown with 48 seconds remaining to put away the bout 6-0.
Altoona answered DuBois’ run with one of its own, as it put together three straight wins to jump back out front 24-18.
Jordan Carlucci got things going with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Beaver Kam Stevenson at 106.
Stevenson opened the scoring with a first-period takedown on the edge of the mat but Carlucci reversed the Beaver with 41 seconds left in the period to even things at 2-2.
Carlucci started down in the second and Stevenson rode the Mountain Lion the entire period. However, a penalty point on Stevenson for locked hands midway through the period proved to be the difference in the match as Carlucci then rode out Stevenson in the third.
Stevenson nearly earned the tying escape in the closing seconds of the bout but couldn’t quite get his leg free as Carlucci held on for the win. Carlucci beat Stevenson 9-4 in the first meeting this season.
Mountain Lion Luke Hileman followed with a forfeit win at 113, while teammate Damion Finnegan pulled out an 8-6 win against Braxton Adams at 120.
Finnegan raced out to a 6-2 lead after one period on three takedowns and made it 8-2 with a reversal from the bottom position 37 seconds into the second period.
That’s when Adams turned things in his favor, fighting back with an escape and takedown to trail 8-5 after two periods. Adams chose bottom in the third and needed just three seconds to escape to make it 8-6.
But, that’s as close as the Beaver got as Finnegan held off Adams on his feet for the two-point victory. Finnegan pinned Adams in 1:10 the first time around.
That set the stage for the showdown between Donahue (18-4) and Sarbo (19-2) at 126. Sarbo’s lone loss on the season entering the night was a 5-4 setback to returning Class AA state runner-up Brock McMillen of Glendale.
Sarbo opened the scoring with a takedown, but Donahue countered with an escape and takedown of his own to lead 3-2 after one period. The Mountain Lion grabbed the lead in the second with an escape and two takedowns and took a 7-5 advantage in to the third period.
Donahue went bottom in the third and needed just two seconds to escape as Sarbo elected for an optional start. However, Sarbo then took down the Beaver for a fourth time in the bout to go up 9-6.
Donahue wasn’t done though, as the Beaver escaped midway through the period before taking down Sarbo with 35 seconds remaining to tie things up at 9-9. Donahue then rode out Sarbo to force overtime.
In the extra period, it was Donahue who shot first and finished off the move to secure the winning takedown just 15 seconds in. The win jump-started a string of five straight victories for the Beavers to close out the overall win.
“That was a good match for both guys,” said Bundy. “We need to wrestle a full-length match, and they needed a full-length match. It was good get out and bang heads. They were a little tired and gassed at the end of the match, and I think Trenton was just a little more mentally tough and sucked it up and got the final takedown for the big win.”
DuBois’ Chandler Ho hit the mat next and upended Jordan Wagner, 4-0, on a second-period reversal and third-period takedown.
Teammate Ed Scott followed with a pin of Corey McClellan in 1:14, while Woodrow racked up the points in a 15-0 technical fall of Andrew Beach that took 4:22. Woodrow scored three takedowns and three sets of backpoints.
Gauge Gulvas then punctuated the victory by flattening Mountain Lion Zach Freet in 3:04 in the final about at 152. Gulvas built a 12-0 lead on two takedown and three sets of backpoints prior to the fall.
DuBois is back in action Thursday at home against Brookville.
