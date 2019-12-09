The DuBois wrestling team opened the season with an impressive showing at the Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational, crowning one champion while placing eight wrestlers in the Top 6 on its way to a third-place team finish in the event at Gateway High School.
That effort was led by seniors Ed Scott and Trenton Donahue and junior Chandler Ho, all of whom collected Top 3 finishes. Scott captured the 152-pound title, while Donahue collected his 100th career win on his way to finishing second at 132. Ho was third at 138.
DuBois also had a trio of wrestlers — Alex O’Harah (285), Garrett Starr (182) and Gauge Gulvas (160) — bring home fourth-place finishes. Ryan Gildersleve (145) and Kam Stevenson (113) added sixth-place finishes to help DuBois finish third in the team standings (179 points), behind only Kiski Area (274) and Connellsville (202).
“As a coaching staff we are excited by what we saw out of the wrestlers at EAWI,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “We had guys show up and wrestle with intensity, push the action and get to their attacks. We had seven wrestlers make it to the semifinals and many wrestlers notching wins by fall to help us take third place as a team.”
Scott headlined the weekend with his title at 152. The N.C. State recruit went 4-0 on the weekend and pinned his way to the finals. He decked Plum’s Andrew Claasen in his 43 seconds in his his opening bout, then needed 1:28 to flatten McKeesport’s Angel Williams in the quarterfinals. Scott led that bout 12-4 at the time of the fall.
The Beaver notched his third first-period fall in the semifinals, pinning Connellsville freshman Ethan Ansell in 1:35 while leading 6-1.
That set up a showdown with Kiski Area’s Enzo Morlacci in the finals, and Scott bested the sophomore 5-1. Scott grabbed the lead on a takedown with 20 seconds left in the first period, then added an escape from the bottom position in the second.
Morlacci returned the favor from the bottom in the third period, but Scott sealed his title-victory with a takedown in the closing seconds.
Donahue, who entered the weekend with 98 career wins, went 4-1 as part of his runner-up finish at 132.
He opened the event with back-to-back pins on Friday. He built a 10-1 lead against Indiana’s Danny Turner in his first bout before securing the fall in 3:31. Donahue then hit the 100-win milestone when he decked McKeesport’s Evan Sonic in1:33 in the Round of 16.
With the win, Donahue became the 14th Beaver to reach the 100-win milestone, joining Scott as current members in the school’s century club. Donahue’s career record now sits at 102-16.
“My 100th win is just another win,” said Donahue. “I know it means a lot to my coaches and family, but I’m only focused on one thing. I’m focused on being on top of that podium in March, nothing else.”
Donahue then reached the finals with a pair of major decisions, topping Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Crittenden, 9-0, in the quarterfinals and Penn Hills’ Hunter Shields, 10-2, in the semifinals.
The Beaver then met a familiar face in the finals in Altoona’s Matt Sarbo in a battle of past state medalists. Sarbo knocked off Donahue 11-3 to claim the title. Donahue won their last meeting, 11-9, in the teams’ dual meet last season.
“Trenton and Ed making the finals helped cement our team standings,” said Coach Scott. “Trenton’s match didn’t go as he planned, but I know he will focus on his mistakes and move forward. Ed controlled his finals match and showed signs of how explosive he could be against a solid kid from Kiski, Enzo Morlacci.”
Ho came in as the top seed at 132 and collected pins in his first two matches against Altoona’s George Boutiler (1:34) and Mt. Lebanon’s Darvish Kapitonov (3:28).
However, he suffered a 9-5 loss in the semifinals at the hands of fourth-seeded Nathan Stone of Franklin Regional. Stone went on to win the title.
Ho bounced back with a pair of wins. He notched a 12-2 major decision against Kiski Area’s Ethan Connor in the consy semifinals before beating Mars’ Christian Scheller, 8-1, in the third-place bout.
O’Harah, Starr and Gulvas all went 3-2 on the weekend a part of their fourth-place showings. O’Harah recorded three falls, while Starr had two.
Gildersleeve had a busy weekend on the mat, going 4-3 to place sixth, while Stevenson went 2-3 toland on the podium with his sixth place.
DuBois had eight other wrestlers compete outside its eight placewinners, including three at weights where the Beavers’ had medalists. The PIAA has a new rule this year were teams can enter a second non-scoring wrestler at tournaments if that event allows it.
Austin Mitchell, one of those three extra entrants, went 2-2 with a pair of pins at 145 and fell one win short of possibly facing Gildersleeve for fifth place.
Varsity newcomers Brendan Orr (3-2, 120) and AJ Nicastro (220, 1-2) also fell one win shy of the medal rounds.
Others Beavers who competed on the weekend were Ryan White (170, 2-2), Gage Sonnie (106, 1-2), Cadin Delaney (126, 0-2), Dylan Santos (138, 0-2) and Jake Krause (160, 0-2).
“We still have plenty of room for improvement if we want to move up levels as a team,” said Coach Scott. “Obviously, punching more of those guys into the finals would help. A couple new wrestlers to the team showed their potential this weekend. Brendan Orr, Austin Mitchell and AJ Nicastro all had some solid wins and learned they can compete at the varsity level.
“Our veteran guys also performed well and demonstrated a commitment to the season by placing in the consolations. Chandler Ho showed resilience when he overcame his semifinal loss and placed third. Starr, Gulvas and O’Harah pulled out some awesome wins to claim fourth place. Stevenson and Gildersleeve also put together a nice tournament by placing sixth.
“We were encouraged by what we saw from this group and look forward to what they can accomplish this season.”
DuBois is back in action Friday at rival Clearfield in the teams’ annual matchup for the Pete Morelli Battle for the Buck Trophy.