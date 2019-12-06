DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling program underwent a major overhaul in regards to its coaching staff in the offseason, but the on the mat product will look very familiar as the Beavers return 10 wrestlers who saw starting action at some point a year ago.
The big change at the top saw assistant coach Ed Scott take over the head coaching duties from Luke Bundy, who stepped aside following states back in March. Bundy went out with a bang, as he and Scott had front row seats to watch Scott’s son Ed capture the Beavers’ first state title in 20 years when pinned Nazareth’s Dashawn Farber in the Class AAA finals.
Scott, a biology teacher at the high school, has assembled a unique coaching staff that includes former head coach Denny Nosker, former Beaver standout Garrett Brown and Tony Geer, who also runs DuBois’ elementary school program.
“Coach Bundy had been here for long time and ran a tremendous program said the elder Scott. “You just don’t know everything as an assistant that the head coach does behind the scenes. I’m learning that this year ... there is a lot of organizational things that have to be done.
“I think we have the perfect coach staff (to aide in that). Denny (Nosker) coming in as the assistant ooach was extremely helpful. He’s been a head coach before and has all that experience of knowing what needs done. He also was an official, so he knows the rules inside and out and is a very organized guy. I still lean on Coach Bundy at times a lot too.
“Garrett Brown coming back is big. He can get in there mix it up with any of these guys, and the wrestlers really seem to respond well to him. Tony (Geer) is kind of our big guy coach. He does an excellent job working with those guys and can roll with them.”
Having been an assistant for four years, Scott said the coaching transition should be a smooth one when it comes to the kids.
“As far as the wrestlers, I’ve been with a lot of these wrestlers all the way through their careers,” he said. “So, I think I already have that rapport with the guys who are back. As for my style, the know we like to be aggressive and go after our set ups and getting takedowns. It’s getting that mindset to them and continuing to do that.”
On the mat, DuBois lost four seniors to graduation — state qualifier Dalton Woodrow (33-6), Eric Schneider (15-14), John Pendleton (3-12) and Evan Way (0-9).
However, the returnees far outweigh the departures, as DuBois has a strong core back led the younger Scott (39-0), state medalist and fellow senior Trenton Donahue (33-6, 6th at 126) and state qualifier Chandler Ho (26-13), who is now a junior.
DuBois also has four returning regional qualifiers in seniors Alex O’Harah (26-11) and Gauge Gulvas (14-16) and juniors Garrett Starr (25-11) and Kam Stevenson (12-18).
“Obviously, it will be difficult to make up the team points when you have someone like Dalton move on,” said Scott. “He scored a lot of team points and got a lot of wins in his career. His loss will be difficult to replace. Eric (Schneider) was another guy who wrestled a long time for us and scored a lot of points.
“We’re looking to make up those team points, and I believe we have the guys to do it this year. We have really nice mix as far seniors and underclassmen. We have great leadership from that senior group, guys like Ed, Trenton Alex O’Hara and Gauge Gulvas.
“Our junior class is also very experienced, and our sophomore class is looking good as well.”
As for the starting lineup, sophomore newcomer Gage Sonnie will open things at 106, with Stevenson following at 113. Sophomore Jayden Barrick is the backup at 113.
The team’s lone freshman, Brendan Orr, looks to be the starter at 120, with senior Lailah Kematick also at that weight.
Another sophomore newcomer, Cadin Delaney, will be at 126 and will be following in the lineup by Donahue and Ho at 132 and 138, respectively. Senior newcomer Dylan Santos is a reserve at 138.
DuBois has a trio of wrestlers at 145 in junior starter Ryan Gildersleeve (4-6) and varsity newcomers Austin Mitchell (sophomore) and Cadin Wilmoth (sophomore). Mitchell was a sixth-place state medalist in junior high last year.
Scott makes the jump from 138 to 152 as he looks to become DuBois’ first two-time state champ.
Gulvas gets the starting nod at 160, with junior Jake Krause and sophomore Andrea Wilmoth also at the weight.
At 170 is a pair of sophomores in Ryan White (5-21) and Matt Krause, with White opening the season as the starter.
Starr will be at 182 along with senior Luke Krause, while the Beavers no true 195-pounder. The lineup is rounded out by sophomore AJ Nicastro and O’Hara at 220 and 285, respectively. Nicastro was a junior state qualifier last year.
As far as team goals, Scott said nothing has changed from years past.
“The standard is the standard,” he said. “Obviously, we want to try to represent District 4-9 down at states as the team — that’s what we’re shooting for. We have talented kids, and if we make it there, I think we can maybe do something down there.
“We definitely need the underclassmen to step up to help that happen. We’re looking for some of the juniors back who started last year and the other guys who are getting into the lineup to have better seasons this year. Those gius need to be bigger contributors to the team.
“Individually, we’d like see goal of five guys make it to states. Ed and Trenton have their goals of making it back to states and winning states. They have come back with that mindset.
“The same with Chandler Ho, who was at states last year. elx O’Hara is a guy who has the potential to push the envelope and make it to that next level (states) and Gauge Gulvas and Garrett Starr were right there in the mix last year at regionals.
“I’m just excited to get the season started , as are the guys who are ready to get back on the mat.”
One new dynamic for the program, which Scott has embraced, is the presence of Andrea Wilmoth, Kematick and Barrick.
“I don’t know if a girl has actually made it into season on the varsity roster before, and this year we have three,” said Scott. “Andrea is leading that pack. She was a multiple time girls state champion at the youth level and definitely the leader of that group. She’s being a mentor to the other girls, who are out for the sport for the first time.”
DuBois opens its season today at the Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational at Gateway High School.
ROSTER
Seniors: Trenton Donahue, Gauge Gulvas, Lailah Kematick, Luke Krause, Alex O’Harah, Dylan Santos, Ed Scott. Juniors: Ryan Gildersleeve, Chandler Ho, Jake Krause, Garrett Starr, Kam Stevenson. Sophomores: Jayden Barrick, Cadin Delaney, Matt Krause, Austin Mitchell, AJ Nicastro, Gage Sonnie, Ryan White, Andrea Wilmoth, Cadin Wilmoth. Freshman: Brendan Orr.