DuBOIS — It will be an all St. Marys final in the District 9 Class AA singles championship match after the Lady Dutch duo of Samantha Hayes and Lilia Lion secured a pair of commanding wins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds Monday afternoon at DuBois.
The senior teammates will now face off for the D-9 title today at 3:30 p.m. at the Fox Township Tennis Courts in Kersey.
No matter who comes away with the title, one thing is for certain, it will be the eighth consecutive year a St. Marys player has won the D-9 singles title.
For Hayes, the match is a chance to become a four-time singles champion, as she has claimed the title in each of her first three seasons.
The title match will be the first one against Hayes against a different opponent, as each of the last three years the senior had defeated Punxsutawney’s Abby Gigliotti, who was a senior in 2019, for the crown.
Just like she has in the past, Hayes breezed her way through the quarterfinals and semifinals after earning a first-round bye, having to wait a bit longer to start her day after the opening round was delayed more than an hour behind schedule due to wet court conditions.
In the quarterfinals, Hayes defeated Punxsutawney’s Jadyn McMahan 10-0 before topping Clearfield’s Kylie VanTassel 6-0, 6-0 in the semis to reach the championship match.
VanTassel also had an opening round bye, which she followed up with a 10-1 win over Johnsonburg’s Chloe Trumbull in the quarterfinals.
Trumbull had defeated Brockway’s Morgan Pirow 10-1 in the opening round, while McMahan topped Elk County Catholic’s Audrey Dornisch in her first-round match by a score of 10-6.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Lion opened her day with a 10-0 quarterfinal victory over Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin after also having a bye in the first round.
Lion then topped Selena Buttery of Brockway in the semifinals, winning a hard-fought second set to secure a 6-1, 6-4 victory to reach the singles final for the first time.
Buttery was the lone semifinalist to have played in the opening round, as the Lady Rover junior defeated Gina Bush of Elk County Catholic 10-1 in her first-round match before topping Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid, who had the other first-round bye on the bottom of the bracket, 10-7 in the quarterfinals.
The other first-round matchup in the bottom half of the bracket saw Kerlin secure a 10-0 win over Johnsonburg’s Rachel Buhite.
Tri-County Area tennis will continue with the District 9 Class AA team tournament beginning with the semifinals on Wednesday.
St. Marys, which earned the top seed, will host fourth-seed Brockway at Benzinger Park, while Elk County Catholic enters as the third seed and will visit second-seed Clearfield, with both matches beginning at 3 p.m.
The semifinal winners will then meet Oct. 14 in the D-9 team championship match.
District 9
Singles Tournament
CLASS AA
Team Key: Brockway – BW, Clearfield – C, Elk County Catholic – ECC, Johnsonburg – J, Punxsutawney – P, St. Marys – SM.
Individual Results
First Round
Samantha Hayes (SM) bye; Jadyn McMahan (P) def. Audrey Dornisch (ECC) 10-6; Kylie VanTassel (C) bye; Chloe Trumbull (J) def. Morgan Pirow (B) 10-1; Chloe Presloid (P) bye; Selena Buttery (B) def. Gina Bush (ECC) 10-1; Lilia Lion (SM) bye; Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Rachel Buhite (J) 10-0
Quarterfinals
Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Jadyn McMahan (P) 10-0; Kylie VanTassel (C) def. Chloe Trumbull (J) 10-1; Selena Buttery (B) def. Chloe Presloid (P) 10-7; Lilia Lion (SM) def. Lindsey Kerlin (C) 10-0.
Semifinals
Samantha Hayes (SM) def Kylie VanTassel (C) 6-0, 6-0; Lilia Lion (SM) def. Selena Buttery (B) 6-1, 6-4.
Championship
Samantha Hayes (SM) vs. Lilia Lion (SM).