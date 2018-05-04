ST. MARYS — The St. Marys baseball team captured the Elk County Tournament title in style Thursday night as junior Nate Beimel tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Dutchmen beat Johnsonburg, 10-0.
St. Marys jumped on the board with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and that proved to be all the run support Beimel would need. The lefty struck out 11 and walked two in the shutout.
The Dutch did commit two errors behind Beimel, but the Rams had five errors themselves that led to four of St. Marys’ 10 runs being unearned.
St. Marys took its 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth, where it scored four times to go up 7-0. The Dutch then ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule with a three-run bottom of the fifth.
Hayden Tettis led the St. Marys offensive attack, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Nate Beimel and Tim Beimel each added a hit and three RBIs. Jesse McKee also had a hit and RBI, while Jared Groll knocked in a run.
The win pushed St. Marys’ record to 8-4 on the season. The Dutch are back in action Saturday at home against Coudersport for a 4 p.m. game.
Johnsonburg hosts Elk County Catholic on Monday.
Consolation Game
Elk County Catholic 18,
Kane 5
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a 14-hit attack to collect a lopsided 18-5 win against Kane in the consolation game of the Elk County Tournament –a contest that went the full seven innings ThurSday at Berwind Park.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning before ECC grabbed control of the game with a run in the second and four more in the top of the third.
The Crusaders eventually led 9-5 after four innings and took that lead late into the game before they scored twice in the sixth and seven more times in the seventh to win going away.
Brennen Klawuhn led the way, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBis and three runs scored. Tylor Herzing added two hits and three RBIs.
Mark Kraus also had two hits for ECC, while Alec Wehler drove in a pair of runs. Ryan Fritz chipped in a double and RBI in the victory.
The win improved ECC’s record to 5-9. The Crusaders travel to Johnsonburg on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.