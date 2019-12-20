ST. MARYS — The St. Marys wrestling lineup has been somewhat of a revolving door early in the season due to injuries and sickness, but the Dutchmen have found a way to enter the winter break with a 4-0 record following Thursday’s 40-24 victory against Ridgway.
The matchup was the first in four years between the Elk County foes, with St. Marys also winning the last meeting, 45-24, in Ridgway on Dec. 22, 2015.
And, just like that match, forfeit wins once again played a big role in a victory by the Dutchmen. St. Marys received four forfeits compared to two for the Elkers back in 2015, while Thursday night it was a trio of forfeit wins, compared to one for Ridway, that helped seal the victory.
Otherwise, the match was a tight one as the schools split the eight bouts wrestled on the mat — with St. Marys winning those eight bouts by a score of 22-18.
The Dutch got pins from Waylon Wehler, Jeremy Garthwaite and Gregory Tettis, while John Wittman notched a major decision in the opening bout as he returned to the lineup after missing time this week due to illness. Forfeit wins from Tanner Quackenbush, Isaac Dellaquila and Trey Anderson helped provide the difference in the match.
“We’re plugging out wins with a bunch of JV guys,” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra.”We just got Tylor (Herzing) back tonight, and Wittman has been sick the last two days. We didn’t have to put Tylor out against their best kid tonight in his first match, but we did, and it was a good match for him to have.
“We just need to get healthy. We’re close and starting to get guys back. I think if all goes well, we should be pretty strong (lineup-wise) come the first of the year. This break coming up will be a good break for us.”
Surra also talked about the importance of wrestling the Elkers again.
“I’m really glad we were able ti get Ridgway back on the schedule, because this has been a big rivalry for a long time,” said Surra. “The first part of that Ridgway dominated and the last part we were a little better. It’s good to see Ridgway back to where they can be competitive.
“When Coach Olson took over, the cupboard was pretty much bare, and he’s working hard to get kids out. And, that’s just not good for them, it’s good for the sport. I really believe in duals meets, and we had a nice crowd here tonight. People want to see Ridgway and St. Marys wrestle in a dual meet.”
Wittman gave St. Mary an early 4-0 lead with a 12-2 victory against Hunter Wall in the opening bout at 160. Wittman took a 6-1 lead into the third period before putting Wall on his back twice from the top position to secure the extra team point.
Ridgway countered with a forfeit at 170 by Eddie Switzer that gave the Elkers their lone lead of the night at 6-4. Wehler quickly erased that deficit when he decked Joe Miller in 1:04 at 182.
Garthwaite followed with a pin of his own at 195 to make it 16-6 Dutchmen. Garthwaite put together a huge first period, scoring a pair of takedowns and two sets of backpoints to build a 10-1 advantage. The Dutchman added another takedown in the second before pinning Kranz in 2:51.
After there was no match at 220, Ridgway got those six points back at heavyweight when Jacob Kunselman flattened Colton Swanson in 24 seconds.
The Elkers got no closer than those four points (16-12), as forfeit wins by Quackenbush (106), Dellaquila (120) and Trey Anderson (126) quickly gave St. Marys a commanding 34-12 lead. There was no bout at 113 during that stretch.
Ridgway closed the match strong, winning three of the final four bouts, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Dutchmen in the end.
Gary Emerick started that closing run by the Elkers, using a third-period takedown (1:40 to go) to edge Connor Gausman, 4-2, at 132. A penalty point gave Gausman a chance, as Emerick was called for a full-nelson in the second as he rode out the Dutchman in the period.
Tyler Merritt made it two Ridgway wins in a row at 138 as he dominated his matchup with Isaac Marche. Merritt opened the scoring with a four-point move in the first period before adding a second set of backpoints for a 7-0 lead after one period.
Marche chose bottom in the second but never got out as Merritt tacked on three more backpoints for a 10-0 advantage. Merritt then took down Marche in the third before collecting the fall in 5:20.
St. Marys got its final win of the night at 145, where Tettis built an 8-1 lead through two periods before reversing Armandt Rosario to his back in the third to get the fall in 4:26.
Things then wrapped up with the best matchup of the night, as Ridgway’s Jake Wickett took on St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing in a battle of returning regional qualifiers. Herzing, who just missed a trip to Class AAA states a year ago, was making his first appearance of the season after returning from injury.
The duo traded takedowns and escapes in the first period and went to the seocnd knotted at 3-3. Wickett started down in the second and earned a quick escape to go up 3-2 before he and Herzing battled on their feet most of the period.
Herzing chose down in the third, and Wickett let him up to start the period to even things at 4-4. The pair once again battled on their feet most of the period, but in the end it was Wickett who go in deep on a shot and scored the winning takedown with 18 seconds remaining.
Herzing earned a late escape following a restart, but Wicket held him off in the closing seconds for the win.
“We have a few veterans out there doing their best, and that was a big win for Jake there at the end. Herzing is a very good wrestler,” said Ridgway coach Curt Olson. “And, we’re just trying to get out new guys to learn a little bit more each week, and they’re showing that.
‘We have brand new guys going out there shooting their shots and ending up in bad positions sometimes, but that’s part of the sport. You have to learn. I’m pleased with the performance thought, and hopefully we can stay healthy.”
St. Marys is off until Jan. 4 when it travels to rival DuBois, while Ridgway is back in action Jan. 4 at the Coudersport Duals.