ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys soccer team will look to use a strong returning core of players along with a large group of underclassmen to make it three consecutive District 9 titles.
Entering last season there was a bit of uncertainty on how the Dutch would fare after having lost 10 talented seniors of the 2017 team that claimed a district crown.
St. Marys quickly proved it was a force to be reckoned with once again as they overcame an early goal allowed against Port Allegany in the Class 2A district title game and scored four unanswered goals to repeat as champions.
The Dutchmen then lost their first PIAA playoff game to finish the season with a record of 11-9.
“Winning one district title is a difficult thing, to win three in a row would be something really special,” head coach Russ Micale said. “We need to continually improve throughout the season and play our best soccer in the playoffs to win a third district title.”
Gone last year’s team are six seniors in the likes of Anthony Cortina, CJ McGowan, Noah Crissman, Coby Novak, Nathan McAnany and Cody Schaberl.
Despite losing yet another talented senior class, the team returns another strong team led by seniors Jake Meeker, Giovanni Catalone, Nick Greenthaner, Tim Schreckengost and Connor Gausman.
Meeker recorded the tying goal in last year’s district title game, as the eventual game-winning goal was scored by Schaberl, who is gone to graduation.
The Dutch also return junior Vinicius Nunes, who scored a pair of late goals in the 2018 championship game to seal the three-goal victory.
Those five seniors are part of a 20-player roster for St. Marys this season, as it also has six juniors, three sophomores and six freshmen.
Micale noted that a key strength for his team this year is that they have a lot of talented players who can play multiple positions on the field.
The head coach added that he is looking for his more experience players and seniors to step up and be leaders for the younger players.
“The seniors from the previous year help set the tone for the following season,” Micale said. “A great leader’s example can live well past their playing time.”
The Dutch head coach noted that he knows his team will get every opponent’s best throughout the season as defending champions and hopes that will drive them to play their best every game as well.
St. Marys begins its season today at Brockway at 5 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jake Meeker, Nick Greenthaner, Giovanni Catalone, Connor Gausman, Tim Schreckengost. Juniors: Vinicius Nunes, Nathaniel Eckert, Jon Chamberlin, Dylan Aiello, Dominic Aiello, Gavin Wenig. Sophomores: Collin Kline, Andrew Gerber, Matthew Palmer. Freshmen: Tanner Fox, Owen Smith, Aiden McKay, Eli McKay, Sean Radkowski, Michael Bonfardin.